Bridgerton-inspired coquette nail art is hitting TikTok hard right now

Ever since it came out on Netflix, Bridgerton has had a huge impact on pop culture. Most recently, Bridgerton-inspired nail art has been taking over on TikTok, giving rise to adorable coquette designs.

From being a fashion playground and a dreamy depiction of the Regency Era, the hottest series from Shonda Rhimes has played a huge part in shaping the public interests and fashion trends. Beyond cottagecore, one word that comes into the spotlight is ‘coquette,’ which refers to the character of a cute and flirty woman in the 17th century. In 2023 all over TikTok, on the other hand, the coquette aesthetic embodies a style that is highly feminine, including lace blouses, soft shimmers, pearl accessories, bows, and florals.

When the style is transferred onto the nails, expect nothing less than grandiose 3D fixtures. Some inspiring designs are a pretty ribbon with pink polish, a string of pearl hearts, or a lace nail. Floral arts and rhinestones also accentuate that youthful regal character. Scroll on for some of our favourite Bridgerton-inspired coquette nail art.

[Hero and featured image credit: _uni_nail]

Our favourite Bridgerton-inspired coquette nails