Among the overwhelming number of makeup brands offered to us in the market today, there are a handful of vegan and cruelty-free products that don’t only take care of us but also the planet.

With the initiative to make the world the better place, these luxury cosmetic brands step ahead and ban all use of animal derivatives and animal testing. Their products don’t contain animal ingredients or byproducts like beeswax, carmine, and honey, and don’t test any of the components or finished products on animals. While some brands have succeeded in going completely vegan, we’re also supporting those who are on the way.

Although cruelty-free and vegan makeup choices are still quite limited in Thailand, here are some of the best brands that are easy to find right now.

[Hero and featured image credit: Anastasia Beverly Hills]

Top cruelty-free & vegan luxury makeup brands you can find in Bangkok

Aveda has always been firm about their standpoint towards non animal-derived ingredients, global-friendly packaging, and sustainable manufacturing. Apart from its mission for humans and cosmetics, one of Aveda’s missions is also to take care of the world by using 100% post-consumer recycled materials in the packaging, manufacturing through complete wind power, and banning animal derived ingredients and animal testing.

Kat Von D was initially created in a tattoo studio, hence its concept of tattoo-inspired makeup. Through bold lines and limitless forms, the brand believes in artistic self-expression that doesn’t fear or conform to any standard. However, KVD cares most about the planet. All of the high-pigment makeups are 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

Lime Crime stands at the forefront of individuality but against any kind of animal testing and animal derivatives. The vibrant makeup brand supports self-expression and uniqueness with the fairy unicorn as its motif, which can be seen on their best-selling product, the Velvetines Liquid Lipstick, that comes in various statement-making shades.

A skincare brand that ‘believes in the power of plants,’ Herbivore is kind to the planet from the inside and out. The products are truly cruelty-free using vegan ingredients, like plant-based oils and GMO-free soy wax, and are also recyclable with most of the packages being made from glass and paper. Moreover, their natural products are also gentle on the skin with fine ingredients from the earth like pink clay and gemstones.

Tarte utilises fruit and plant extracts blended with clinically-proven ingredients that result in what they call “High Performance Naturals.” While Tarte is cruelty-free, it still has not gone entirely vegan as some of the products still contain carmine and honey. The brand, however, recognises the vegan initiative and offers many options for vegan-friendly products.

Famous for its Golden Ratio method, Anastasia Beverly Hill was founded by Anastasia Soare, who disrupted the industry with her symmetrical brow technique. Apart from great products that are not limited to the brows, the brand doesn’t test any ingredients on animals and doesn’t sell in countries where animal testing is mandatory by the law. However, it has not yet turned fully vegan.

