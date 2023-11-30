Flawless skin: 11 best facial treatment spa in Bangkok

Whether you’re exhausted, fighting a sudden breakout or just in need of a moisturising infusion for your skin, a great facial treatment is the perfect way to look and feel your best. From indulgent remedies to technological treatments that will take care of any pesky fine lines, these are the most effective options around. Check out our list of best facial spa in Bangkok and treat yourself to the relaxing ritual that you deserve.
The Second Skin Facial Treatment (THB 6,500) is specially designed to stimulate the synthesis of collagen and optimise cell renewal. Using French cosmetology from Biologique Recherche and the latest skincare technology, the facial starts with a deep cleanse and the application of P50 exfoliating lotion. The skincare specialist will then apply sterile electro-spun hyaluronic acid, which targets fine lines and wrinkles. To finish, serum seconde peau and crème masque vernix facial moisturiser will be delicately massaged into your complexion.
The Peninsula Spa, The Peninsula Bangkok, 333 Charoennakorn Road, Klongsan, Bangkok, +66 2 020 2888
Loft Thai Spa‘s Golden Facial Treatment (THB 2,400 for 60 mins or THB 3,200 for 90 mins) is a luxurious facial treatment that uses genuine 24-karat gold flakes. This mask has numerous skin benefits, such as anti-ageing, brightening, and detoxification. As gold is known for its ability to extract toxins, this treatment helps increase oxygen supply to one’s skin cells. Thereby improving the complexion and the appearance of age spots since it slows down melanin creation. Besides feeling refreshed and renewed, this facial helps with lymphatic drainage by improving blood circulation. So say goodbye to a puffy face and hello to definition, radiance, and skin elasticity.
Loft Thai Spa & Massage. Sukhumvit 24, Sukhumvit 38 and Sukhumvit 71, Bangkok 10110, +66 06 34 87 23 08
Using the legendary age-defying formula from Comfort Zone, i.sawan Residential Spa & Club’s Signature Anti-Ageing Facial (THB 4,500++) is a one-stop solution to dull, troubled skin. Combining cutting-edge science and mother nature’s goodness, Comfort Zone has developed a line of skin foods that will meet your anti-ageing needs. With the brand’s peel pads and innovative firming bi-phasic mask, the full 90 minutes of skin renewal procedures will let your skin feel nourished and plumped again. This is an ideal facial for those with dry skin, tired complexion or ageing concerns.
i.sawan Residential Spa & Club, Grand Hyatt Erawan, 494 Rajdamri Road, Bangkok, +66 2 254 1234
An intensive, four-step treatment, the Aura Bright Facial (THB 6,000) is guaranteed to leave you and your skin glowing with radiance. The one-hour session begins with an enzyme-peeling treatment which helps removes dead skin cells. The second step brings you to electroporation, a therapy that splits open skin cells with electrical pulses and allows optimal product absorption later. Cryotherapy then follows, and this cooling treatment helps decrease skin inflammation, increases cell rejuvenation and reduces signs of ageing. The facial then ends with a gold collagen mask that helps plump up your skin and revive your natural glow.
Dermaster Wellness & Aesthetic Institution, 342/1 Soi Sukhumvit 63, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, +66 80 754 2200
Healthy, hydrated skin is what you want to get from a facial treatment, and after a lavish 60-minute Hydration Ritual Express facial (THB 4,200++) you’ll probably find your wish granted. Best described as a moisturising bath, the facial kick-starts with a deep cleanse and clarifying exfoliation which guarantee refined pores and a smoother skin texture. Your therapist will then treat you to a series of relaxing facial massages and the application of moisturising cream. Suitable for all skin types, the treatment is designed to soothe your skin and clear any breakout spots.
Okura Spa, The Okura Prestige Bangkok, 57 Witthayu Road, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, +66 2 687 9000
Whether your concern is ageing or uneven skin tone, dehydrated skin or lack of lustre, this facial (THB 5,200++) will resurface your skin to reveal healthy, smooth complexion. Using ELEMIS’s clinically proven products to cleanse, treat and renew your skin, your therapist will start with a power exfoliation and then soothe your skin with a moisturiser. While the therapist massages the unique formula into your skin, you can drift off into a dream-like trance.
ELEMIS Spa, 15th Floor, The St. Regis Bangkok, 159 Ratchadamri Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, +66 207 7779
The CHI facial (THB 2,800) is a 60-minute treatment that will truly cleanse your skin and melt away the stresses of busy lifestyles. Designed to rebalance troubled skin, the facial aims to refresh your complexion with a purifying cleanse, relaxing scrub and a hydrating mask. All the skincare products are from the local brand PAÑPURI, which uses natural, organic ingredients such as botanical extracts. Lie back and relax as your face is treated to a moisturising recovery — your skin will look fresh and radiant by the time you wake up.
CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La Hotel Bangkok, 89 Soi Wat Suan Plu, New Road, Bangrak, Level 2, Krungthep Wing, Bangkok, +66 2 236 7777
At HARNN, they use a special blend of botanical extracts from water lilies, licorice and cactus in their Pathumwan Ageless Facial (THB 2,200). Rich with anti-ageing vitamins and antioxidants, the 60-minute facial is designed to nurture sensitive skin and revive your complexion’s youthful softness. With a delicate sequence of facial massages, the therapist will ensure that all of the natural enrichments melt into your skin and reveal your complexion’s natural radiance.
HARNN Heritage Spa, The Emporium, 622 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Tan, Klongton, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, +66 96 910 0477
A luxurious anti-wrinkle treatment, the Ko Bi Do (THB 4,500) is SoSPA Bangkok’s best-selling facial. Combining ancestral Japanese rituals and modern French cosmetology from Cinq Mondes, the treatment reflects a holistic approach to skin renewal and anti-ageing. Beginning with a calming cleanse and the application of moisturising cream, an all-natural mask is up next. The facial also helps reduce puffiness, contour your face and plump up the skin.
SoSPA, SO Sofitel Bangkok, 2 North Sathorn, Bangkrak, Bangkok, +66 2 624 0000
Combining ESPA’s stellar skincare products with the decadent surroundings of W Bangkok’s Away Spa, the treatment (THB 4,200++) is designed to hydrate, uplift and slow down the skin’s ageing process. The facial begins with a thorough cleanse and brightening exfoliation to refine and smoothen your skin. A facial massage follows, and you’re welcomed to doze off into a dreamland as they nurture and nourish your skin with moisturiser. To finish, a clarifying clay mask is applied. Those with fatigued skin should come out with a visibly lifted complexion.
Away Spa, W Bangkok, 106 North Sathorn Road, Silom, Bangrak, Bangkok, +66 2 344 4000
The charm of roses is at its peak at The Oriental Spa: They’ve captured the moisturising, soothing, regenerative powers of the bloom and turned it into a facial indulgence. This treatment (THB 4,500) features rose and damask rose water, which help purify, nourish and nurture the skin. Rose essence, the star ingredient here, will be delicately massaged into your skin to enhances your circulation. And as your skin drinks a hydrating mask, you’ll be treated to a head and back massage that will leave you feeling as great as your skin looks.
The Oriental Spa, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, 48 Oriental Avenue, Bangrak, Bangkok, +66 2 659 9000