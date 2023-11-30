Flawless skin: 11 best facial treatment spa in Bangkok

The CHI facial (THB 2,800) is a 60-minute treatment that will truly cleanse your skin and melt away the stresses of busy lifestyles. Designed to rebalance troubled skin, the facial aims to refresh your complexion with a purifying cleanse, relaxing scrub and a hydrating mask. All the skincare products are from the local brand PAÑPURI, which uses natural, organic ingredients such as botanical extracts. Lie back and relax as your face is treated to a moisturising recovery — your skin will look fresh and radiant by the time you wake up.

CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La Hotel Bangkok, 89 Soi Wat Suan Plu, New Road, Bangrak, Level 2, Krungthep Wing, Bangkok, +66 2 236 7777