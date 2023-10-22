You may have your costume ready, but do you have Halloween nail art yet?

Pumpkins, bats and spider webs are taking over streets, stores, malls and homes, marking the imminent approach of Halloween. If you’re not the type to dress up for the spookiest holiday of the year, a simple, perfectly executed manicure can be a great way to join in the fun. Here are three Halloween nail looks that are now trending on social networks.

Halloween means the return of monstrous manicures with nail art designs that sometimes feature scary characters or animals, but which can also be more chic and glamorous than spooky. On the agenda this year are manicures in dark or autumnal colours, with or without iridescent highlights. Here are three nail looks that are all the rage on social networks in the run-up to Halloween.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Allison Christine/Unsplash]

TikTok-inspired Halloween nail art ideas to nail spooky season

Vampire nails for a chic Halloween look

This look is without doubt the most chic, gothic-inspired manicure that’s gone viral in this pre-Halloween period. Contrary to what you might think, it’s not about gluing on vampire tooth designs, or even painting Dracula onto your manicured nails, but about playing with colours and light/dark effects. Red and black are the two dominant hues of this manicure, which has racked up almost 13 million views on TikTok to date, and is based on either ombré nails (vertical colour shading) or aura nails (shading starting from the centre of the nail).

As the videos show, this manicure can be crafted in two ways: using a special sponge on which the two polishes are applied before being transferred to the nail, or using a classic red polish with black eyeshadow around the edges of the nail. All in all, it’s a manicure that’s easy to recreate at home, and one that’s sure to impress on October 31.

Pumpkin nails for a tasty trick or treat

Fans of the iconic Starbucks pumpkin spice latte will no doubt be aware that the drink is the focus of all beauty trends this fall, starting with makeup and hair colour. But the PSL effect is also coming to nails, especially in the run-up to Halloween, making orange and its multitude of shades the star colour(s) of the end-of-year season. Currently, the #pumpkinnails hashtag is making waves on TikTok, with no fewer than 21.7 million views, testifying to users’ love of this seasonal nail look.

Unlike vampire nails, pumpkin nails can take all kinds of forms. Essentially, it’s all about bringing orange into your life — or at least onto your nails — by playing with textures, shine and shades. For a bolder look, you can try your hand at drawing on pumpkins with a paintbrush, but a simple French manicure with an orange tip will do just fine.

Ghost nails keep it cute

When it comes to cute, fun nail looks, social network users have a lot of love for ghosts this year! And these aren’t the kinds of ghouls that will frighten your guests, but an opportunity to embrace cute cartoon-like characters. The look involves white, pastel pink and black (but all shades are possible!). On TikTok, the trend has already passed the 30-million-views mark, making it the most popular manicure for Halloween.

As with pumpkin nails, there’s not just one way to get the ghost nails look, but many. Some users opt for a French manicure, with a white tip that turns into a ghost on a single nail, others prefer ghosts on all nails, and a handful embellish their manicure with glitter, spider motifs, checkerboard patterns, and even the iconic Ghostface from “Scream.”

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.