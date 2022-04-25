5 hydrating lip products for a pretty and protected pout

Say no more to dry lip with a hydrating lip product (lip balm or lipstick) that is right for you and doesn’t flake or leave your lips parched.
Cracked lips occur due to dehydration and sun exposure. Don’t fret; there are ways to treat it, like a trusty long-lasting lipstick. Today, lipstick formulas offer the right nourishing ingredients, such as fruit and flower-based oils, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and beyond, in addition to the tinted, plumping and long-lasting effects. These tried-and-true products range from lip masks to lip tints and balms in various colours, flavours and finishes.
Save yourself from chapped lips by discovering our top lip products that will deliver colour plus moisture this season —we found the perfect solution.
5 hydrating lip balms and lipsticks:
Formulated with honey and 98% natural-original ingredients, Guerlain’s KissKiss Bee Glow makes a handy addition to your collection. Infused with eosin, the tinted lip balm offers 24-hour hydration and long-lasting comfort. Available in six shades, the balm is perfect as a base and outstanding when worn on its own. The formula helps revive the lips’ natural colour with every application. The stunning golden case is engraved with the brand’s signature bee too.
Laneige’s best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask now comes in a limited-edition Cherry Blossom flavour. The Hello Blossom! Lip Sleeping Mask is a crowd’s favourite, thanks to the Moisture Wrap and Vitamin C-rich Berry Mix Complex that keeps your lips hydrated throughout the night. Tip: Carry this around with you and treat this lip mask as your daily lip balm.
If you want to achieve a supple glossy look, check out Nudestix’s Lip Glace. Ideal for all skin tones, Lip Glace, is infused with volumising peptides with lip-conditioning ingredients. Consider this lip gloss your summer-ready companion for its hydrating and long-lasting effects. In addition, it plumps the lips nicely and has a subtle peppermint flavour.
Dior Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm is what you need in your beauty collection this summer. Infused with cherry oil, the lip tint offers long-lasting comfort to hydrate your luscious lips with a subtle blurring finish. With various shades to choose from, the range includes romantic yet natural shades in raspberry, ginger orange, rosy coral and more. It revives the natural colour of your lip while providing 24-hour hydration to keep your lip looking plump.
It’s hard not to include Rare Beauty on our list when its products are weightless and natural. The Glossy Lip Balm is one of our favourites due to its ultra-shiny balm that resembles a cushion when applied to your lips. Ingredients such as lotus, gardenia and white water lily infused into the lip balm help soothe, calm and nourish the lips for a plump, healthy glow. There are five shades: Nearly Neutral, Nearly Rose, Nearly Berry, Nearly Mauve and Nearly Apricot. Apply your desired shade for a glossy outcome, or better yet, dab the product over your lipstick for a shine.
