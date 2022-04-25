5 hydrating lip products for a pretty and protected pout

Say no more to dry lip with a hydrating lip product (lip balm or lipstick) that is right for you and doesn’t flake or leave your lips parched.

Cracked lips occur due to dehydration and sun exposure. Don’t fret; there are ways to treat it, like a trusty long-lasting lipstick. Today, lipstick formulas offer the right nourishing ingredients, such as fruit and flower-based oils, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and beyond, in addition to the tinted, plumping and long-lasting effects. These tried-and-true products range from lip masks to lip tints and balms in various colours, flavours and finishes.

Save yourself from chapped lips by discovering our top lip products that will deliver colour plus moisture this season —we found the perfect solution.

[Hero & Featured image credit: Laneige]

5 hydrating lip balms and lipsticks: