How to apply the latte makeup trend for a glowy neutral toned look

Latte makeup is all the talk right now. Who wouldn’t want their skin to look lightly browned, glowy and caramel hued? Here’s how you can nail the look, plus the best products to shop.

If you’re a beauty aficionado, you’ve probably heard about the latte make-up trend that’s going viral on social media. As delicious as it sounds, this look is perfect for anyone who loves nude eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks. If you are drawn to warm tones and want to look like the sun hit you in the right spots on your recent island vacation, look no further! Latte make-up is all about beachy vibes and sun-kissed glamour.

Think a softly bronzed visage, with hues of caramel and brown to highlight the best features of your face. Dip your toes into this viral make-up trend with soft brown smokey eyes complemented with a glowing complexion and juicy nude lip.

Since latte make-up is all about embracing warm, neutral tones, it is a versatile look that’ll take you from the office to post-work drinks. Not only is it easy to achieve but it also suits most skin tones. Keen to try this look? We have all the intel to cop this viral beauty trend below.

(Hero and Featured images: Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid/Instagram)

How to nail the latte make-up trend

Begin by prepping your skin with a hydrating moisturizer. Massage it into your face and if you are heading out in the day, apply a generous amount of sunscreen.

Next, apply a tinted moisturizer or serum-based foundation that offers skin-like coverage. Blend it into your skin using a beauty blender and cover any imperfections with the Givenchy Prisme Libre Skin Caring Concealer. Remember to softly blend it into your skin with soft strokes and take as little product as possible to ensure your face doesn’t look cakey.

Pro tip: Avoid applying your base products closer to the nose and on the nose itself, since it gives the illusion that you’re not wearing a lot of make-up.

Set your under eyes and the area around the chin with a loose-setting powder. Avoid applying the powder on your cheeks, as it will create a matte effect. To nail the latte make-up trend, you need to achieve a lit-from-within glow.

Blend a little brown eyeshadow or a creamy bronzer as a base on your eyelids and place more product on the crease of the eyes for greater definition. We suggest the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream for a seamless finish. Next, move on to contouring with the same bronzer on the cheekbones, forehead and jawline with a blending brush.

Line your eyes with a brown gel kohl pencil and diffuse the kohl with a pencil smudger eyeshadow brush to have a smokey eyeliner effect. Apply generous coats of mascara for fluttery eyelashes. For an iridescent shine on your eyelids, add a touch of clear gloss to make your peepers appear larger.

For a sun-kissed look, opt for a cream illuminator and apply it to the highest points of your face such as the cheekbones, brow bone, and tip of the nose. Seal the deal with a make-up setting spray to make sure your make-up doesn’t budge. For fuller lips, use a brown lip pencil or a shade that is similar to your lips. Fill your lips in and blend the product into your lips for an ombré effect. For a glamorous finish, add gloss or leave your matte lip as is.

Are you going to try the latte make-up look?