The ideal lipstick shade you should wear, according to your zodiac sign

Not sure which lipstick to go for today? How about choosing an ideal shade based on your zodiac sign? Right this way.
Masks may be reduced our desire to flaunt the glossy sheen or the satisfactory matte of lipstick shades, but that didn’t make lipsticks any less essential. They are handy and add an extra character to our mood, and if, like everything else, you depend on your zodiac for a sign, these lipstick shades based on your zodiac would help, too. See which shade you ought to sport this season for the right kind of finish.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Hourglass Cosmetics]
The best lipstick shade for you, according to your zodiac sign
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Aries- Blood red- MAC Matte Lipstick
- Taurus- Cocoa- KDV Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
- Gemini- Peach- Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick
- Cancer- Blush pink- Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick
- Leo- Shimmer- Ciate London Glitter Flip Liquid Lipstick
- Virgo- Orange- Burberry Kisses Lipstick
- Libra- Coral- Shiseido Modernmatte Powder Lipstick
- Scorpio- Purple- Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick
- Sagittarius- Plum- Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Colour
- Capricorn- dusky brown- Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick
- Aquarius- Electric blue- Ciate London Glitter Flip Liquid Lipstick
- Pisces- Hot pink- Jill Stuart Rouge Lip Blossom Lipstick
Aries is a fire sign, and the people born under this zodiac are bold and ambitious. Therefore, the lip colour which would go perfectly for Aries is MAC’s Matte Lipstick edition. Formulated to shade, define and showcase the lips, this lipstick comes with various hues in red and high-fashion textures.
Earth sign Taurus is all about everything warm and earthy. So, when picking up lipstick shades, Taurians should opt for darker tones like cocoa. This warm, nude coloured lip shade comes with cruelty-free and ethically sourced ingredients without alcohol and artificial fragrance.
Gemini’s are always up for trying something new and different, and so we suggest reds and pinks and peach. Opt for this Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in Rendez-vous shade for a sumptuous, fuller-looking finish. This lipstick is great for keeping your lips hydrated.
Cancer is considered one of the most sensitive and emotional signs. And nothing depicts this zodiac’s personality better than blush pink. Lock your eyes on Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, which comes with a silky and glossy formula for youthful beauty.
Leos are ferocious and hardly ever shy away from experimenting with new things. And any shimmery shade is something that this zodiac sign can easily pull off like no one else. Go for Ciate London Glitter Flip Liquid Lipstick, which has vibrant shades and can last long on your lips throughout the day.
Virgos are fashionistas yet love to keep it simple and subtle. Therefore, orange is the tone best suited for their transparent personality. Trust Burberry Kisses Lipstick that hydrates, plumps, smoothes and preserves the youthfulness of the lips.
Libra is one zodiac sign that likes to play it safe and hardly experiments much. Therefore, coral is the perfect lipstick shade for this personality type. Shiseido Modernmatte Powder Lipstick in 525 -Sound Check lipstick is weightless, full-coverage, with a matte finish that lends lips a long-lasting, velvety colour.
Scorpio is a sign that enjoys all the attention and never shies away to step forward and try new things. So, the apt lipstick shade choice for this zodiac is purple. Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick in Girl Gang gives your lips a full-coverage, matte finish and velvety colour.
Sagittarians love to stand out in the crowd, and plum is the colour for them. If you are born under this zodiac, go for Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Colour, which is rich in Vitamins E and C and beeswax. The balmy formula of this lipstick glides on comfortably with a satin matte finish that leaves lips hydrated and kissably soft.
Capricorns love to keep it classy, and as a result, nothing can be better than a subtle shade of brown for their lips. Try Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick in I’m Addicted, it will compliment your skin tone and undertone. This lipstick shade contains vitamin E along with lip nourishing ingredients.
Aquarius is a zodiac sign that is quite quirky and edgy. So, they can always rely on bold colours like blue. If you are an Aquarian, then Ciate London Glitter Flip Liquid Lipstick in Iconic is your pick. This lipstick is a satin finish and can last long through the day.
Pisces women are feminine and get attracted to the tones of pink. And in this case, what better than hot pink can suit them the best. If you are a Piscean, go for Jill Stuart Rouge Lip Blossom Lipstick in Barbara, which is a weightless moisture-matte lipstick that delivers a shade of fierceness.
The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.