20 musicians and artists who own beauty brands

Music artists have long been the face of the glamour and beauty world, now more than ever. Case in point, below is a list of 20 musician-owned beauty brands.
Brand endorsements, album promotions, and collaborations with global fashion and beauty houses — musicians have long been the face of the glamour and beauty world. Setting trends and raising the glamour quotient is their second nature, such that hawk-eyed fans take serious notes from their looks to recreate them. No wonder several A-list music artists decided to launch their own beauty brands.
Needless to say, these business ventures are as successful as their albums. From perfumes to makeup lines to hair care ranges, the rise in celebrity business ventures knows no bounds. Despite tough competition from already existing big market players, these beauty houses have a strong foothold in the market. Take for instance Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, Rihana’s Fenty Beauty, or Harry Styles’ Pleasing. Other names like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, JLo, and DJ Khaled, too, are part of this luxe business sector.
Why are celebrity beauty brands gaining attention?
With the recent rise in the number of music artists venturing into this genre, it won’t be an exaggeration to say that we are living in an era of celebrity beauty brands. It is not just the star’s name, which is the reason behind the label’s immense popularity. Takers love the premium quality, scientific research, and thoughtful approach to the development of the products. Natural ingredients, vegan and cruelty-free production, and smooth texture contribute to the label’s high brand value and global fame.
Keeping the environment in mind and taking the sustainability route is a major driving principle for these celebrities, who have launched their own beauty brands. Making it safe for the planet, going animal-friendly, and ensuring finesse with every application of the products, is a major task. And, these musicians and artists have nailed it smoothly.
Here are some of the widely-loved skincare brands and cosmetic lines owned by musicians and artists, that are sure to elevate your look and give an added confidence.
20 musician-owned beauty brands
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Selena Gomez: Rare Beauty
- Alicia Keys: Keys Soulcare
- Harry Styles: Pleasing
- Rihanna: Fenty Beauty
- Jennifer Lopez: JLo Beauty
- Madonna: MDNA Skin
- Ariana Grande: R.E.M Beauty
- Billie Eilish: Billie Eilish Fragrances
- Britney Spears: Britney Spears Fragrances
- Lady Gaga: Haus Labs
- Victoria Beckham: Victoria Beckham Beauty
- DJ Khaled: Blesswell
- Drake: Better World Fragrance House
- Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer: KNOW Beauty
- Becky G: Treslúce Beauty
- Hayley Williams: Good Dye Young
- Halsey: About-Face Beauty
- Kesha: Kesha Rose Beauty
- Pharrell Williams: Humanrace
- Tyler, the Creator: Golf le Fleur
A symbol of grace and beauty herself, “The Heart Wants What It Wants” singer has now got a stronghold on the pulse of the booming beauty market, with her makeup line called Rare Beauty.
Celebrating one’s individuality, as its mantra, Selena Gomez says, “I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand—it can make an impact. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness,” as per the website. Quality vegan and cruelty-free products designed to enhance your happiness, without altering your features, make Rare Beauty a much-loved label. It debuted at Sephora in 2020 and has most of the items priced at or below USD 30.
In a densely crowded space of celebrity beauty brands, Alicia Keys’ skincare line, Keys Soulcare, is making a niche space with its premium products. They are scientifically developed and are crafted based on serious ancient skin care rituals.
Going beyond just skin deep, the products are based on the “If I Ain’t Got You” singer’s personal skincare routine. Aimed at providing a soothing and nourishing glow as well as keeping your skin young and healthy, Keys Soulcare is a therapeutic experience that is more than just beauty and makeup. Fusing some of the best natural ingredients, like malachite, Manuka honey and Hojicha powder, with modern scientific ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides and bakuchiol, these beauty products ensure a luxury skincare treatment.
Launched in December 2021, Harry Styles’ business venture is not only pleasing to the aesthetic beauty lover’s senses but is also literally named Pleasing.
The range comprises nail paints, serums, balms, Pleasing pens and apparels. The products are designed in pastel shades that mimic mushrooms and nature. The lines of beauty items are named ‘Perfect Pearl’, ‘Shroom Bloom’ and ‘Dewniverse’ to reflect natural elements like gentle streams, meadows, mushrooms, dews and pearls. The nail paint shades are also named accordingly — ‘Inky Pearl’, ‘Granny’s Pink Pearls’, ‘Perfect Pearl’ and ‘Pearly Tops.’
Being gluten-free and vegan, the products blend active natural ingredients with scientific formula. Take for example the Pleasing pen. According to the website, it is “a fresh eye gel with natural lingonberry, okra and hyaluronic salt [that] awakens tired under eyes, helps diminish signs of ageing, and creates lasting hydration, while the demi-matte lip treatment with soothing marshmallow replenishes lips.”
With a net worth of about USD 2.8 billion according to a Cosmopolitan report, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is instrumental behind several glam looks of the singing sensation. The beauty brand was launched in 2017 and since then the company has grown exponentially. It offers a wide array of foundation shades for a diverse range of skin tones, along with supreme quality gloss bombs, highlighters and make-up brushes among others.
Fenty Beauty expanded the star’s aesthetic empire and she also owns a skincare line called Fenty Skin, which aims at providing healthy and glowing skin to everyone.
When it comes to effortless style and acing the beauty game, Jennifer Lopez is one name that has to be mentioned. And therefore when she stepped into the beauty industry, after almost two decades of planning and conceptualising, it didn’t surprise her fans and beauty enthusiasts.
With the tagline ‘Beauty has no expiration date®,’ JLo Beauty was launched in 2020, after nearly 100 rounds of product development. The company has a range of premium products that help exude a radiant glow — face masks, moisturisers, serums, cleansers as well as dietary supplements.
After spending years with dermatologists to carefully craft the most scientific and superior skincare line, the “On The Floor” singer says, “When you create a brand it’s a promise to people, and it says who you are, and it was important to me that JLo Beauty delivered on its whole promise.” Staying true to her word, the cleanser, named ‘That Hit Single’ seamlessly removes every bit of makeup while the serum titled ‘That JLo Glow’ is a star item that brightens and lifts up the skin.
Launched in the US in 2017, pop star Madonna’s skincare line MDNA Skin is all about simple and natural ingredients that offer the best quality products. Commenting on the ‘hero ingredient’ of her brand, the “Papa Don’t Preach” singer revealed that it is a simple yet quite a luxurious element — water from a thermal spring in Italy. Speaking to Harper’s Bazar, she said, “These springs where these thermal waters flow, they’ve been around for thousands of years and people have been going to them to soak in the waters for anything from arthritis to eczema to psoriasis to any kind skincare ailment and also internal ailments. I love the idea that these healing thermal — I call them holy waters — are inside of the skincare line.”
Other star ingredients that go into the products, which help provide soft, creamy and pale skin, are olive oil reduction and volcanic clay. The clay reinvention cream, beauty rollers, serums, moisturisers, rose mists, toners and a host of other beauty products make MDNA Skin a renowned name in the global market.
A portion of the sale of Reinvention creams also goes towards the education of children in Malawi, Africa— a cause that is very close to the singing icon.
Created in collaboration with Forma, Ariana Grande’s R.E.M Beauty was launched in November 2021. The first drop included products of everyday use like eyeliners, highlighters,
falsies, plumping gloss and more. Eyeshadows, metallic gel eye pigments and a multi-purpose lip and cheek stick are the highlights of the brand along with kohl pencils, mascaras and much more. However, very recently, in March 2022, the brand unveiled its second drop and stepped into the skincare zone.
It comprises cooling under-eye balms, face mists and serums to elevate the skin glow and give a naturally radiant look. In 2015, the “Into You” singer also delved into the perfume business with ‘Ari’ — a fruity and floral fragrance. Three years later, she launched another perfume called ‘Cloud.’ It won Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Popular and Consumer Choice (Germany), Women’s Popular, honours at The Fragrance Foundation Awards 2019.
Describing the scent, Billie Eilish says, “I wanted it to feel like a warm embrace. It’s a scent that I’ve been chasing for years and years and years. It’s my favourite smell in the world,” as per Billie Eilish Fragrances website.
Eilish has been obsessed with fragrances and perfumes for as long as she can remember. She also has synesthesia, which enables the young singer to smell the odour of colours. Scents with fragrant petals, mandarin and red berries, vanilla, rich cocoa, soft spices essences of the woods and musk, give the line a scintillating feel and mood.
If that is not all, the bottle is sure to surprise you pleasantly. A metallic golden bottle in the shape of a bust is more of a sculpture than just a perfume bottle.
Britney Spears is not new to the perfume business. The “Piece of Me” singer debuted in the beauty zone with ‘Conclusion’, her first drop, in 2004. Since then, there has been no slowing down. The eponymous range of fragrances, in partnership with Elizabeth Arden, borders around the sweet and gourmand and has something for every mood and occasion.
The perfumes come in bright and alluring packaging and the collections are titled, Believe, Radiance, Prerogative and Fantasy along with other variations. One of the colognes, ‘Fantasy In Bloom’, was titled Fragrance of the Year at the 2018 Hollywood Beauty Awards. ‘VIP Private Show’, ‘Maui Fantasy’, ‘Blissful Fantasy’, ‘In Control Curious’ are among the top scents from the popstar’s range.
Besides perfumes, the icon’s website also features official merchandise like apparels, keychains and glasses.
Launched in 2019, the line is a fitting extension of the “Hold My Hand” star. Known for her bold makeup and pushing the boundaries in style and fashion, Lady Gaga gives a glimpse into her own styling and looks through her own beauty line, Haus Labs.
Eager fans might wish to replicate Lady Gaga’s iconic looks, but the brand aims at helping takers to embrace themselves. Shimmering eyeshadows, Eye-Dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner, bright lip colours, lip oils and more, make the label a noted celebrity venture.
The former Spice Girl joined hands with brand developer Sarah Creal and launched Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019. From skincare lineups to high performing luxury makeup products, the brand serves all things fine and high-end.
Sleek packaging and incredible branding, set the brand apart from the crowd in the market. Whether a light and soft natural look or glammed up smokey eyes, Victoria Beckham Beauty products not only fill the boxes but ensure a long-lasting and scintillating look.
Some of the star products include Bitten Lip Tint, Lid Lustre Eyeshadow and Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum among others.
Cannabidiol or CBD products have taken the beauty market by storm. DJ Khaled’s CBD men’s grooming products are no less and are gaining the limelight with their carefully crafted items that give a spa-like treatment and feel.
The Grammy-winning artist teamed up with Endexx Corporation to launch Blesswell, a premium one-stop solution for men’s grooming. From body wash to shaving cream as well as hair gel, beard oil, face mask and more, all Blesswell products use natural ingredients that aim to improve skin care routines with simple easy-to-do procedures. Each product comes with about 300 mg of US-grown hemp that helps to soothe, hydrate and nourish the skin.
For rapper Drake, perfumes and scents hold a very significant place in his heart. He collaborated with leading global air care perfumer, Michael Carby and Givaudan — one of the world’s largest companies in the flavour and fragrance industry — to create Better World Fragrance House (BWFH).
The “One Dance” star took the occasion of Mother’s Day in 2021, to launch his luxury scented candle company. Wholesome, soothing and intriguing flavours and scents make the range not only unique but also quite popular. Interestingly, it is also said that one of the candles, ‘Carby Musk,’ smells like the musician himself. Others include names like ‘Williamsburg Sleepover’, ‘Sweeter Tings’, ‘Good Thoughts’ and ‘Muskoka.’
Actress Vanessa Hudgens and singer Madison Beer bonded over their skincare struggle and eventually launched their brand called KNOW Beauty in June 2021. Though none of them had acne or skin issues in their growing years, for Beer, it hit her once, just a couple of years before she turned 22. On the other hand, for Hudgens, the dreaded moment came when she touched 30.
Thus, to put an end to the hit-and-try method to find the right product to tackle breakouts, for themselves as well as everyone out there, the duo roped in dermatologist Karen Kagha. And, thus KNOW Beauty was born.
What sets this brand apart from the rest is that it uses your DNA to start the skin care routine. Cheek swabs are tested with the help of a kit. Based on the test report, experts at the brand send reports and suggest products. However, if you just want to try the products, some highlights include the glowing collagen mask and the clarifying cleanser along with eye creams, moisturisers and serums.
Treslúce Beauty is the brainchild of global artist, actress and activist Becky G. With consciously crafted vegan recipes that are powered by an aesthetic feel and quality texture, Treslúce Beauty soon won over the beauty space. The company was launched in June 2021 and the ingredients are sourced from the Latin American region. It celebrates its culture and heritage as well as the past and future generations.
As a growing kid, Becky G loved makeup and would often rummage through her mother’s makeup bag to dress herself up. Treslúce Beauty offers a wide range of products to achieve flawless celebrity-inspired looks. Eyeshadow palettes, creamy lip tints, various shades of eyeliners and many more products are available in a kind of artistic packaging that depicts Latinx art and culture.
Grammy Award-winning band Paramore’s lead vocalist Hayley Williams joined hands with her creative make-up artist and hairstylist Brian O’Connor, to launch Good Dye Young (GDY) in 2019. The two have been friends for years and thus, their collaboration is not limited to just being a company. GDY is a community-based hair colour brand that enables you to embrace your inner self and be confident.
A solution for the ultimate hair makeup and colouring, the brand offers a range of pop colours to define your personality and add a hint of glam. Semi-permanent colours, serums, poser paste hair makeup and hair colour merchandise make GDY a complete hair makeover solution.
High-quality makeup products that empower self-expression, are vegan and cruelty-free and give long-lasting celebrity-inspired style — Halsey’s About-Face Beauty ticks all these boxes and more.
Bright pop coloured eyeshadow sticks, eye paints, lip colours and highlighters and more make Halsey’s, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, brand a peppy and vibrant space. You can take inspiration from the “Be Kind” singer herself and play around with the many pop colours for a fun and edgy look, that can uplift any outfit instantly.
Bright lip colours, eye-catching shadows, rich kohl and lots of glitter and glam — best describe the “We R Who We R” singer, Kesha’s namesake beauty brand Kesha Rose Beauty, which was released in December 2019.
Kesha’s makeup artist Vittorio Masecchia worked along with her to give the whole makeup range the shape it has got today. The striking eyeshadow palette, named ‘FTW’ is an array of 12 unique bold shades, each of which is named after Kesha’s songs. The lipsticks, too, embody a fearless personality — one of the colours is named ‘Raising Hell.’ Dual-ended lip glosses, pigment palettes, coloured eyeliners and a host of other products make the brand as vibrant as its founder’s style and vision. All Kesha Rose Beauty items are vegan and cruelty-free and are formulated without any animal testing.
As per the website, Humanrace is developed on the belief, “now more than ever, nothing is more important to humanity than our unified health and wellbeing.” The company is a one-stop destination for all of Pharrell’s creative endeavours. From selling sneakers (it has long time Adidas executive Rachel Muscat as Co-founder and President), clothes and ceramics to skincare, it is an amalgamation of all of his interests.
Launched in 2020, the company is extremely sustainable, such that there is a subscription model, which sells refills of a product at slashed prices. The green containers are custom made by the same packaging company to aid in refilling them.
One of the star items is the three-minute facial set. It comes with a rice powder cleanser, lotus enzyme exfoliator and humidifying cream. Body bars and body humidifying creams are other products under the Humanrace umbrella.
If Golf Wang, his 2013 brand, was all about skate-inspired apparel, then American rapper Tyler, the Creator, aka Tyler’s third drop — Golf le Fleur — is all about high-end fashion, footwear and beauty products.
Imagine everything in pastel shades. Suitcases and small attachés in shades of light pink with green, blue and brown corners, are clubbed under a section called ‘Globe-Trotter.’ A range of exquisite fragrances called ‘French Waltz’ is also in line. It is developed in partnership with CPL Aromas, the luxury fragrance house with headquarters in the UK. A cute collection of three nail polishes is also a part of the brand. The shades are named ‘Geneva Blue,’ ‘Georgia Peach’ and ‘Glitter.’
A pastel-shaded store in Malibu, California with soft garments that tap into a world far beyond skate and all things rather dainty — this brand has a completely different target audience. According to a WWD report, Tyler said, “You know, the target consumer isn’t my fans or my previous customers. It’s for whoever’s going to like it…I don’t expect people who liked my previous stuff to like it and get it and want it.”
