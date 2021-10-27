6 must-try blush trends to bring a rosy glow to your face

If you didn’t know blush trends were a thing, you do now. Here are six key blush trends you should try out.

The colours and simplicity of blush make you go from looking like you are just getting out of bed to being sun-kissed in just a few swipes.

Popularly known as rouge, it was known to be the fine invention of Ancient Egyptians. Previously, people used natural items like crushed mulberries, strawberries or beetroot juice to achieve the desired shade of red or pink for their cheeks. With time, the ingredients used to create blush also evolved. Blush has been the talk of the year and never fails to disappoint in bringing your makeup look together. It is a beautiful blessing in the world of beauty.

The internet is known to have the most viral trends with makeup, whether it is with eyeliner, foundation, lipstick, or blush. If you want to get that healthy flush, you have come to the right place.

[Hero Image Credit: Evangeline Sarney/Unsplash]

1. Cream blush

If you are ever looking to get a natural rosy tint to your cheeks without having to practice the art of pinching, cream blushes are going to be your best friends. A few swipes of this easily blendable beauty will make it look natural yet stunning. In addition to giving a flush to your cheeks, it also adds a bit of a glisten, giving that perfect glow to your face.

LSA Recommends: Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush (THB 850)

2. Blush contouring

An old 80s trend that is doing the rounds of the internet again. Draping or Blush Contouring is the art of applying your blush where you would usually place your contour. It is suitable for all skin tones. This technique not only results in a gorgeous glow but gives a lift to your face just as any contouring would do.

LSA Recommends: Burberry Essentials Glow Palette (THB 3000)

3. The sun-kissed blush look

This look will help you get the perfect post-fruitful workout flush. The trick is to apply your blush ideally in the places the sun would usually hit. You go from the sides of your ears to the centre of your face and pass horizontally over your nose bridge. On the days you feel like being a bit extra, you can add some blush to your chin as well as your forehead, tying up this look just enough.

LSA Recommends: Laura Mercier Blush Colour Infusion (THB 1150)

4. Purple blush

Although blush is known to be in hues of pinks and reds, we are lucky enough to see the rise of purple blushes. It was a fad before, but the internet has been in a frenzy again, and for the right reason! A purple shade may seem too much, but it gives the perfect natural flush to your face, especially on Indian skin tones. It is time to ditch the ordinary and generic blushes and invest in some purple ones now.

LSA Recommends: Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Blush (THB 850)

5. Monochromatic makeup look

In this technique, one would use a single colour tone and hue for their blush, lipstick, and eyeshadow. This technique is effortless and elegant, making you look polished and put together. You can use pinks, orange or even a purple tone. As daunting as it sounds, a light layer will do the work, giving a luminous glow as well.

LSA Recommends: Tarte Amazonian Clay (THB 1200)

6. Lipstick as blush

With everyone getting into the world of eco-friendly and reusable products, having a multiple-use item is a dream. Who would have known your lipstick could be used as a blush as well? An easy substitute for cream blushes, a soft shade of lipstick is a great option to apply to your cheeks for that natural flush. Another use of the lipstick is to use it on your lid as a soft creamy eyeshadow.

LSA Recommends: NudeStix Intense Matte Lip + Cheek (THB 980)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.