New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face this August 2023

Whether it’s a beauty balm, blemish fix, or Botox: here is your local guide to new beauty buys available in Bangkok this August 2023.

Each month, we’ll present you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, whether it be a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.

As we’re halfway through August and in the midst of Thailand’s rainy season, taking care of our skin is a must. Why? Well, the excess humidity during this time can cause clogged pores, making the skin greasy and oily. This can lead to acne and skin dullness. Who wants that? So, without further ado, here are some new beauty buys perfect for the monsoon weather.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: SK-II]

New beauty buys this August