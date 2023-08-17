New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face this August 2023

Whether it’s a beauty balm, blemish fix, or Botox: here is your local guide to new beauty buys available in Bangkok this August 2023.
Each month, we’ll present you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, whether it be a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.
As we’re halfway through August and in the midst of Thailand’s rainy season, taking care of our skin is a must. Why? Well, the excess humidity during this time can cause clogged pores, making the skin greasy and oily. This can lead to acne and skin dullness. Who wants that? So, without further ado, here are some new beauty buys perfect for the monsoon weather.
New beauty buys this August
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Rejuvenate your face with the new SK-II SKINPOWER Advanced Cream
- Smell luscious and fresh with Jo Malone's English Pear & Sweet Pea Cologne
- Stick to a lightweight base with Hourglass' Veil Hydrating Skin Tint
- Feel like a goddess with Anastasia Beverly Hill's Cosmos Eyeshadow Palette
- Lock your look with Makeup For Ever's new MIST & FIX
- Bust those blemishes with Caudalie's Vinopure Salicylic Spot Solution
After 40 years of skin research, SK-II has unveiled a new anti-ageing innovation with their SKINPOWER Advanced Cream. This new product tackles the skin’s ageing signs from the root, instead of merely approaching the symptoms. It also reduces and prevents the ‘Aging Trigger Factor.’ What’s fantastic is how the cream mimics the skin’s natural moisturising factors, penetrating 50 micronutrients deeply into the skin. Say hello to youthful-looking skin since this cream maintains elasticity, reduces roughness, and stimulates new skin regeneration.
We know many people adore Jo Malone’s English Pear & Freesia Cologne due to its distinctive scent. But have you heard about their new light floral English Pear & Sweet Pea? The smell is quite soft and intimate, even though each bottle contains the equivalent of one pear! So, if you want to smell sweet and rich but not overpowering, check out this scent.
A light base is your best friend in this hot and humid weather. Letting your skin breathe is essential, so why not try Hourglass’ Veil Hydrating Skin Tint? The formula instantly melts into the skin, giving it a healthy glow. Not to mention, the tint contains hyaluronic acid, which plumps and hydrates the face. We’re sold.
Since our monsoon makeup has a light base, we might as well draw attention to our eyes. Anastasia Beverly Hills has recently released its vibrant Cosmos Eyeshadow Palette. This palette is also super pigmented and has everything ideal for both day and night. With 12 gorgeous shades, you’re sure to turn heads even if it’s rainy season.
Makeup smudging or coming off due to the hot, humid weather? Check out Makeup For Ever’s new MIST & FIX. Coming in two exclusive formulas — MIST & FIX and MIST & FIX MATTE — this setting spray will surely lock in any look with just one micro-fine spray. For 24-hour radiance and hydration, pick MIST & FIX. But, if you’re looking for a magnifying and blurring effect, choose MIST & FIX MATTE.
With many individuals prone to acne during this time, let’s bust those blemishes with this new spot solution. Perfect for on-the-go due to its small size, you can reduce your blemishes anytime and anywhere within 4 hours. There’s also no need to worry about redness as the light green tint neutralises it.
