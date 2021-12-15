New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face (and body) this December 2021

Whether it’s a new beauty balm, blemish fix, or botox: welcome to your local guide to what to put on your face in Bangkok.

Each month, we’ll be presenting you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, be it a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.

Christmas and the new year are around the corner, and there’s no denying that we’re all so excited to rock those festive looks. After nearly two years of celebrating the holidays at home, it’s time to slay that holiday glam and bring out all our glitters to impress everyone. This December 2021, from holiday sets to standalone bestsellers, we’re back with 5 new beauty buys to help you perfect the looks you’ve planned for and get the perfect gift for your favourite beauty enthusiast.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Burberry]