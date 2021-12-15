New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face (and body) this December 2021

Whether it’s a new beauty balm, blemish fix, or botox: welcome to your local guide to what to put on your face in Bangkok.
Each month, we’ll be presenting you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, be it a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.
Christmas and the new year are around the corner, and there’s no denying that we’re all so excited to rock those festive looks. After nearly two years of celebrating the holidays at home, it’s time to slay that holiday glam and bring out all our glitters to impress everyone. This December 2021, from holiday sets to standalone bestsellers, we’re back with 5 new beauty buys to help you perfect the looks you’ve planned for and get the perfect gift for your favourite beauty enthusiast.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Elevate your holiday look with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ limited-edition kits
- Burberry introduces a new addition to its Kisses collection
- Fenty Parfum Eau De Parfum returns to revive the sensation after its first sold-out
- Caudalie brings the holiday magic to life with luxury gift sets
- Tiffany & Co. reimagines its timeless jewellery with Tiffany & Co. Rose Gold Eau de Parfum
Anastasia Beverly Hills is adding extra cheer to the festive season with their best holiday beauty offerings. Putting together some of their highly-raved products into 4 limited-edition kits, these items serve as a textbook essential for the looks befitting the holiday feel. From a brow kit to a matte and dewy duo, they’re perfect for any glamorous, sultry, chic or sexy look that you want to pull off.
Available in 20 shades, the newest Matte Lip Colour collection embodies a timeless beauty and bold attitude with a brand-new matte luminous finish. It’s fully packed with pigment for an intense colour pay-off and enriched with hyaluronic acid for comfortable wear. Moreover, each shade is imbued with a fresh rose scent for a total sensory experience, too. Make sure you use it with their lip definer for an extra full lip.
The debut of the Fenty Parfum Eau De Parfum was a favourite for numerous fragrance lovers, and it sold out within less than an hour after its global launch. Now, we couldn’t be more excited as they’re back in stock for our grabs. It perfectly captures the complex, vibrant, and sensual essence of its creator, Rihanna. This spicy and sweet fragrance does not only evoke memories but also leaves an intoxicating trail that will get you compliments as well.
Get your skin glowing this holiday season with extra nourishment from Caudalie’s skincare sets. Whether you go for extra hydration with the Intense hydration S.O.S Set or you restore your skin’s natural radiance with Beauty Elixir Glow to Go Set, you’ll absolutely love the youthful and dewy skin complexion that it gives. A must-have for your skin to be in top shape.
Tiffany & Co. introduces the latest evolution of its fragrance collection that inspires you to see the world through rose gold. Besides embodying the spirit of optimism, it captivates with notes of ambrette seeds, blue rose, and blackcurrant. A great homage to Tiffany’s iconic diamond cuts and precious metals while serving what you need post-lockdown to uplift your mood.
