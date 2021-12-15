Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face (and body) this December 2021
15 Dec 2021 09:30 PM

New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face (and body) this December 2021

Whether it’s a new beauty balm, blemish fix, or botox: welcome to your local guide to what to put on your face in Bangkok.

Each month, we’ll be presenting you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, be it a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.

Christmas and the new year are around the corner, and there’s no denying that we’re all so excited to rock those festive looks. After nearly two years of celebrating the holidays at home, it’s time to slay that holiday glam and bring out all our glitters to impress everyone. This December 2021, from holiday sets to standalone bestsellers, we’re back with 5 new beauty buys to help you perfect the looks you’ve planned for and get the perfect gift for your favourite beauty enthusiast.

Elevate your holiday look with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ limited-edition kits

1 /5

Elevate your holiday look with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ limited-edition kits

Anastasia Beverly Hills is adding extra cheer to the festive season with their best holiday beauty offerings. Putting together some of their highly-raved products into 4 limited-edition kits, these items serve as a textbook essential for the looks befitting the holiday feel. From a brow kit to a matte and dewy duo, they’re perfect for any glamorous, sultry, chic or sexy look that you want to pull off.

Elevate your holiday look with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ limited-edition kits
Best for:
Special occasions or social events
Priced at:
THB 1,075 for Fuller looking and Dimensional Brow Kit; THB 1,640 for Brow Grooming Kit; THB 930 for Mini Matte and Dewy Duo; THB 2,040 for Primrose Palette
Buy at:
Sephora stores or online
Burberry introduces a new addition to its Kisses collection

2 /5

Burberry introduces a new addition to its Kisses collection

Available in 20 shades, the newest Matte Lip Colour collection embodies a timeless beauty and bold attitude with a brand-new matte luminous finish. It’s fully packed with pigment for an intense colour pay-off and enriched with hyaluronic acid for comfortable wear. Moreover, each shade is imbued with a fresh rose scent for a total sensory experience, too. Make sure you use it with their lip definer for an extra full lip.

Burberry introduces a new addition to its Kisses collection
Best for:
High impact look
Priced at:
THB 1,500
Buy at:
Burberry beauty counters and online
Fenty Parfum Eau De Parfum returns to revive the sensation after its first sold-out

3 /5

Fenty Parfum Eau De Parfum returns to revive the sensation after its first sold-out

The debut of the Fenty Parfum Eau De Parfum was a favourite for numerous fragrance lovers, and it sold out within less than an hour after its global launch. Now, we couldn’t be more excited as they’re back in stock for our grabs. It perfectly captures the complex, vibrant, and sensual essence of its creator, Rihanna. This spicy and sweet fragrance does not only evoke memories but also leaves an intoxicating trail that will get you compliments as well.

Fenty Parfum Eau De Parfum returns to revive the sensation after its first sold-out
Best for:
Re-entering the world on a powerful note
Priced at:
Approx. THB 4,400
Buy at:
Fenty Beauty’s website
Caudalie brings the holiday magic to life with luxury gift sets

4 /5

Caudalie brings the holiday magic to life with luxury gift sets

Get your skin glowing this holiday season with extra nourishment from Caudalie’s skincare sets. Whether you go for extra hydration with the Intense hydration S.O.S Set or you restore your skin’s natural radiance with Beauty Elixir Glow to Go Set, you’ll absolutely love the youthful and dewy skin complexion that it gives. A must-have for your skin to be in top shape.

Caudalie brings the holiday magic to life with luxury gift sets
Best for:
Dewy holiday glow
Priced at:
THB 1,500 for My First Hydrating Essentials Skincare Set; THB 1,500 for Intense Hydration S.O.S Set; THB 2,700 for Anti-Dark Spot Solution Set; THB 2,310 for Beauty Elixir Glow to Go Set
Buy at:
Sephora stores or online
Tiffany & Co. reimagines its timeless jewellery with Tiffany & Co. Rose Gold Eau de Parfum

5 /5

Tiffany & Co. reimagines its timeless jewellery with Tiffany & Co. Rose Gold Eau de Parfum

Tiffany & Co. introduces the latest evolution of its fragrance collection that inspires you to see the world through rose gold. Besides embodying the spirit of optimism, it captivates with notes of ambrette seeds, blue rose, and blackcurrant. A great homage to Tiffany’s iconic diamond cuts and precious metals while serving what you need post-lockdown to uplift your mood.

Tiffany & Co. reimagines its timeless jewellery with Tiffany & Co. Rose Gold Eau de Parfum
Best for:
Everyday wear
Priced at:
THB 3,000 (30ml); THB 4,500 (50ml); THB 5,500 (75ml)
Buy at:
Tiffany & Co. beauty counters
