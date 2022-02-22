New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face (and body) this February 2022

Whether it’s a new beauty balm, blemish fix, or botox: welcome to your local guide to what to put on your face in Bangkok.

Each month, we’ll be presenting you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, be it a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.

Valentine’s Day might be over, but there’s no reason to stop pampering yourself or slacken your beauty game. To help you maintain your glow and glam, we’re here to help you keep you at the top level. Read on for the ultimate guide to the new beauty buys this February 2022.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Ole Henriksen]