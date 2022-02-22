New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face (and body) this February 2022

Whether it’s a new beauty balm, blemish fix, or botox: welcome to your local guide to what to put on your face in Bangkok.
Each month, we’ll be presenting you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, be it a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.
Valentine’s Day might be over, but there’s no reason to stop pampering yourself or slacken your beauty game. To help you maintain your glow and glam, we’re here to help you keep you at the top level. Read on for the ultimate guide to the new beauty buys this February 2022.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Ole Henriksen]
Jump To / Table of Contents
This is one of the perfume launches we’re so excited about and can’t wait to spritz in 2022. Burberry adds an empowering new fragrance to its Her perfume family and it’s finally up for grabs. The Her Eau de Toilette is an artful blend of a blooming peony scent elevated by a green pear note, honeysuckle, rose, and a woody base. It embodies a free-spirited modern woman who is always up for new adventures and thus makes for perfect long-lasting everyday wear without feeling too heavy.
[Image Credit: Burberry]
In search of ways to brighten and refresh your dull skin? This is it. Caudalie finally has its first gender-neutral Vinergetic C+ line that suits all skincare lovers. It provides a powerful shot of vitamin C to restore energy and radiance to tired skin. From Vitamin C Energy Serum to Overnight Detox Oil, this collection instantly plumps the skin for a fresh and revitalised complexion. It’s perfect for all skin types and fragrance-free, too.
[Image Credit: Caudalie]
If you’ve been combating dry and flakey skin for so long and are constantly heartbroken with numerous disappointing results, perhaps you might want to open up your mind to this solution. Start your day fresh with a revitalising power boost from Ole Henrenriksen Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturiser to help keep the good in and the bad out. Just like a personal trainer for your skin, it offers double hydration and boosts elasticity to improve your skin’s ability to hold onto moisture all day long.
[Image Credit: Ole Henriksen]
Get this ultra-luxe lipstick to complete Rihanna’s look at the party in Los Angeles where she celebrated the success of her three brainchildren – Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Eau de Parfum. This creamy, moisture-plumping and semi-matte lipstick comes in a range of high-pigment reds and neutrals for all skin tones that are made to be refillable. With each shade handpicked by Rihanna, these colours will elevate the mundane and make the fabulous appear effortless. The design of the lipstick case is also something that you’ll want to show off as well.
[Image Credit: Fenty Beauty]