Whether it’s a beauty balm, blemish fix, or Botox: here is your local guide to new beauty buys available in Bangkok this November 2023.
Each month, we’ll present you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, whether it be a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.
It’s the season of festivities, and you know what that means? Gift giving. Whether for yourself or someone special, it’s always important to have some ideas in mind. Our November beauty guide is here to help. From fragrance to skincare, check out these new beauty buys that have recently dropped in the Thai market.
New Beauty Buys: The best new launches this November 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Smell like that mysterious aunt living in her chateau in Cannes with Creed Carmina
- Get a phenomenal lift with La Prairie's Skin Caviar Luxe Cream
- A gift that everyone will use is the ULTRA VIOLETTE limited edition VI's Faves collection
- Make your eyes pop this festive season with Anastasia Beverly Hills' Sultry Mini Eyeshadow Palette
- Feel like skin, but better, with Make Up For Ever New HD Skin Concealer
- Plump up your lips with Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss
The House of Creed announced its latest addition to its fragrance portfolio, and it is absolutely stunning. Prepared to get blown away by Carmina. Creed’s newest fragrance boasts a beautiful mix of floral and woodiness, along with cherry notes and pink pepper that add spice and depth, yet it is still airy. Carmina smells like that rich, mysterious single aunt who’s always the centre of attention. She’s warm, juicy, and captivating, but she can be a bit coniving.
[Image Credit: The House of Creed]
After creating its original Skin Caviar in 1987, La Prairie has finally launched its new Skin Caviar Luxe Cream. Since its first iteration, the luxury Swiss skincare brand’s scientists took the next step in lifting and firming the skin. This newest formula is phenomenal. For the first time ever, the Skin Caviar Luxe Cream combines Caviar Premier with Caviar Micro-Nutrients, which supports the skin’s metabolism and restores its youth. Hello, firm and supple skin! Also, with its light texture, this exquisite cream is perfect for tropical climates like Thailand.
[Image Credit: La Prairie]
ULTRA VIOLETTE has just released their new limited edition holiday collection, and one product that we love is VI’s Faves. This box comes with the brand’s best-selling duos for the body and face— Fave Fluid SPF 50+ and Extreme Screen SPF 50+. Not only is this the perfect gift for others, but it’s also excellent for yourself. It’s actually something everyone will use. These two sunscreens are ultra-light and give the skin a nice glowy finish.
[Image Credit: ULTRA VIOLETTE]
Remember how viral the Sultry palette was when it first launched? Well, Anastasia just created the mini version, and it is to die for. Get ready to turn heads this holiday season with the Sultry Mini Eyeshadow Palette. Available in 9 gorgeous pigmented shades, this palette is perfect for creating a classic smokey eye or even a soft look. And although this new beauty buy may be little, it proves that great things can come in small packages.
[Image Credit: Anastasia Beverly Hills]
Makeup with skincare benefits? Say less. Make Up For Ever has unveiled its New HD Skin Concealer infused with hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil, and we cannot get enough of it. The hyaluronic acid helps plump the undereye, while the jojoba oil hydrates the skin. If you’re one of those people who look to colour correct before your concealer, there is no need with this product due to its coated pigments. This concealer is available in 26 shades, has 24-hour wear and is also creaseless. Amazing.
[Image Credit: Make Up For Ever]
There’s nothing worse than a sticky, heavy gloss, but for Dior’s new plumping gloss, that’s not the case. The gloss hydrates and plumps the lips nicely, adding a beautiful shine. It’s very light with a slight cooling effect that doesn’t hurt the lips, as compared to other lip plumpers.
[Image Credit: Sephora TH]