New Beauty Buys: The best new launches this November 2023

Whether it’s a beauty balm, blemish fix, or Botox: here is your local guide to new beauty buys available in Bangkok this November 2023.

Each month, we’ll present you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, whether it be a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.

It’s the season of festivities, and you know what that means? Gift giving. Whether for yourself or someone special, it’s always important to have some ideas in mind. Our November beauty guide is here to help. From fragrance to skincare, check out these new beauty buys that have recently dropped in the Thai market.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Anastasia Beverly Hills]