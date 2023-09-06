New Beauty Buys: 5 beauty products to shop in September 2023

Whether it’s a beauty balm, blemish fix, or Botox: here is your local guide to new beauty buys available in Bangkok this September 2023.

Each month, we’ll present you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, whether it be a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.

Although September has just begun, our search for new beauty products worth the hype has long been satisfied. With many new items launching monthly, here are 5 new products that caught our attention in September 2023. From Charlotte Tilbury to Rare Beauty’s new eyeshadow stick, keep on reading to find out what items made it onto our list.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Make Up For Ever]

New beauty buys this September 2023