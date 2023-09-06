New Beauty Buys: 5 beauty products to shop in September 2023

Whether it’s a beauty balm, blemish fix, or Botox: here is your local guide to new beauty buys available in Bangkok this September 2023.
Although September has just begun, our search for new beauty products worth the hype has long been satisfied. With many new items launching monthly, here are 5 new products that caught our attention in September 2023. From Charlotte Tilbury to Rare Beauty’s new eyeshadow stick, keep on reading to find out what items made it onto our list.
New beauty buys this September 2023
- Plump up your lips with Ultra Violette Sheen ScreenTM SPF 50 Hydrating Lip Balms
- Unleash your creativity with Make Up For Ever's new Artist Face Powders
- Repair and plump those under eyes with Peter Thomas Roth Even Smoother Glycolic Retinol Hydra-Gel Eyepatches
- Get that dewy, freshwater glow with Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Water Cream
- Highlight the eyes with Rare Beauty's All Of The Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick
It’s time to unlock your best pout with Ultra Violette’s new lip balms. Available in four colours, not only will your lips look juicy and luscious, but these balms will also leave them protected since they contain SPF 50. Wow. Gorgeous, slightly tinted, soft, and shielded lips? What’s not to love?
If you’re looking for a makeup powder that doesn’t make your face cakey, check out Make Up For Ever’s new Artist Face Powders. Whether you’re looking for a blush, sculpt, highlight, or all of the above, these new face powders are it. Not only does it effortlessly blend into your skin like a dream, but it’s also super pigmented and lasts the whole day. It’s exactly what we need in one of Thailand’s most humid months.
Not getting enough sleep? Stressed about your dark circles? Waking up with puffy eyes? Try the new Peter Thomas Roth eyepatches. As they contain niacinamide and 1% Revital-Eyes, these ingredients help de-puff and brighten the skin’s appearance, whereas other elements like shea butter, vitamin E, and avocado oil help combat dryness. If you’re worried about the patches sliding off, good news too, as they stay in place so well. We honestly could not be more amazed and obsessed.
As Charlotte Tilbury is known as the queen of glow, she has once again wowed us all with her recently released Magic Water cream. We couldn’t be more excited. It’s fragrance-free and lightweight, with a gel-like consistency that absorbs into the skin instantly. The cream uses a Waterlocking Fusion Technology, and instantly quenches thirsty skin, reviving it with 100 hours of hydration like no other product. The new cream also contains niacinamide and biopeptide complex that improve skin tones, textures, and appearance of pores.
Since its launch in 2019, Selena Gomez’ brand, Rare Beauty, has continued to grow in success. With many products loved by many, they have released yet another item that caught our eye— the Rare Beauty All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick collection. Available in six colours, the do-it-all shadow sticks are super creamy and pigmented. They also glides nicely onto the skin and are ultra-blendable. There’s even a built-in sharpener, so you can sharpen your look as you go.
