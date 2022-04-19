New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face (and hair) this April 2022

Whether it’s a new beauty balm, blemish fix, or botox: welcome to your local guide to what to put on your face in Bangkok.

Each month, we’ll be presenting you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, be it a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.

Summertime is all about beaches, sunshine, holidays, and the Songkran water fight. Our favourite season is finally here and there’s no better time than now to get that summer glow and glam on. Whether you’re all about keeping your skin healthy or rocking a cool makeup looks for night parties, we’re here to guide you. This April 2022, we’re back with new beauty items to help you stay gorgeous during the sizzling heat of summer and even after coming back from vacation.

[Hero Image Credit: Anastasia Beverly Hills; Featured Image Credit: Laura Mercier]

New beauty buys this April 2022