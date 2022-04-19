New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face (and hair) this April 2022

Whether it’s a new beauty balm, blemish fix, or botox: welcome to your local guide to what to put on your face in Bangkok.
Summertime is all about beaches, sunshine, holidays, and the Songkran water fight. Our favourite season is finally here and there’s no better time than now to get that summer glow and glam on. Whether you’re all about keeping your skin healthy or rocking a cool makeup looks for night parties, we’re here to guide you. This April 2022, we’re back with new beauty items to help you stay gorgeous during the sizzling heat of summer and even after coming back from vacation.
[Hero Image Credit: Anastasia Beverly Hills; Featured Image Credit: Laura Mercier]
New beauty buys this April 2022
The ultimate colour collection from Anastasia Beverly Hills is here to bring your artistry up a notch higher. The ultra-versatile 25-pan Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 6 is packed with vibrant mattes and multi-dimensional shimmers to prep you for summer parties and adrenaline-filled night outs. It’s what you need if you’re looking to bring your A-game and make yourself the centre of attention. What’s more, it’s vegan and free of parabens and phthalates, too.
[Image Credit: Anastasia Beverly Hills]
In search of good nourishment to treat your post-Songkran hair damage? Guerlain Abeille Royale Scalp & Hair Youth-Oil-In Serum has all that you’re looking for to amp up your hair routine. Enriched with black bee honey from Ouessant Island, the serum uses the science of Abeille Royale honey to condition your damaged hair and bring back your hair’s beauty and youth. Also, it triples the scalp’s vitality and increases the hair fibre’s resistance to give you visibly thicker hair. Perfect for daily use on dry or damp hair, you’ll love the non-greasy texture that it has.
[Image Credit: Guerlain]
You can’t say that you’ve completed a proper makeup look without applying a blush. It significantly brightens up your entire face and highlights your visage. Thanks to the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Blush, you can easily achieve healthy-looking skin and add natural beauty to your face with just a few strokes on your cheeks. It features a buildable natural colour skincare-focused formula that effortlessly melts into skin and provides weightless hydration. Moreover, it comes in 14 flattering and adaptable shades so you won’t have any problem finding the right shade.
[Image Credit: Laura Mercier]
Dior is back with the new 90% natural jasmine-infused Dior Addict Shine Lipstick featuring a breakthrough clean formula that offers 24 hours of hydration and 6 hours of high shine. Housed in an ultra-fashionable and refillable case, the Dior Addict Shine Lipstick comes in 40 high-shine shades to self-express and suit your style. From red to pink and nude to brick, as well as a series of rosewoods, this ultra-trendy range of all hues has just the thing for you and makes it easy to personalise your Dior Addict.
[Image Credit: Dior]
Say annyeong to the new Laneige Hello Blossom! Collection, which includes their best-selling and moisturising must-have duo – Water Sleeping Mask and Lip Sleeping Mask – in a limited-edition Cherry Blossom flavour. While the nightly lip mask melts away the dry and flaky dead skin on the lips, the moisturising overnight mask helps to boost the skin’s defences as you sleep. You can be sure that your nights will be filled with the calming sweetness of cherry blossoms and your mornings will be welcomed with soft skin and lush lips.
[Image Credit: Laneige]