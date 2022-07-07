New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face (and body) this July

Whether it’s a new beauty balm, blemish fix, or botox: welcome to your local guide to what to put on your face in Bangkok.
Each month, we’ll be presenting you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, be it a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.
The mid-year season, or July, is now among us – which means countless sales and countless product launches. It’s definitely overwhelming and exciting at the same time. We can’t honestly have it all, so how exactly do we choose?
Well, fortunately, as we said before – beauty never goes out of style. There’s always something new, something worthy to add to our beauty regimen, no matter what season it is.
With that being said, here’s a list of the new Beauty Buys we’re most excited about this month. It’s a rather long one compared to our usual list, but hey – there’s no other time than now!
New beauty buys this July
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Celebrate heritage and history with Shiseido’s 150th Anniversary Collection
- Go big or go home with Chanel’s Rouge Allure L'extrait
- Wind down with FENTY SKIN’s Cookies N Cream Whipped Clay, Detox Face Mask
- Take a trip down the Mediterranean sea with Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue Italian Love
- Shimmer, glam, and glow with Anastasia Beverly Hill’s Nouveau Eyeshadow Palette
- Remain forever iconic with NARS’ The Summer Unrated Collection
- Setting the look light, right, and ethereal with Dior Beauty’s Dior Forever Foundation
- Embrace the feminine with Narciso Rodríguez's Music Noir Rose
First, can you believe Shiseido was founded way back in 1872, and is one of the oldest cosmetic companies in the world? To celebrate this momentous milestone, the Japanese cosmetic giant, of course, must go all out with its limited 150th Anniversary collection.
The anniversary collection comes with three “masterpieces” to represent the past, present, and future: the Eudermine Revitalising Essence 150th Anniversary Limited Edition, Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate Serum 150th Anniversary Limited Edition, and the Ultimune Future Power Shot 150th Anniversary Limited Edition. For this, we’re going to have to go with what this anniversary is all about: heritage, which is reflected most in the Eudermine Revitalising Essence. With new research and reinvention, this limited anniversary essence is a high-performing revitalising lotion that allows for quick absorption to condition and smoothen skin, enhancing and sustaining its already inherent moisture. Just like the brand’s legacy of dedication, heritage, and innovation, it will leave your skin radiant and soft, just like a flower petal.
The best lipstick for us is one that makes us feel our best. Luckily, red is the colour that will never fade, will always make a statement, and, most importantly, will always make us feel that much more confident and sexy. The high-intensity and vibrant lip colour of Chanel’s Rouge Allure L’extrait will keep your lips bold and alluring all night long, and is guaranteed to pull any makeup look or outfit together.
Apply it with confidence, and define it with precision, because it took a lot of research to develop this lipstick – one that will serve as a hallmark of Chanel’s identity, and a symbol of women’s liberation that dates back to the 1920s. It is classy, bold, daring, confident, and of course, alluring.
It’s not enough to just look your best, but you’ve got to feel your best too – which is why self-care is everything. When you have a few minutes off your busy day, why not wind down and freshen yourself up with FENTY SKIN’s latest Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Pore Detox Face Mask? It’s the brand’s first-ever clay mask and is guaranteed goodness by the goddess, pop icon, and newly-titled youngest American female billionaire herself – Rihanna, aka FENTY’s founder.
Just as the name suggests, the mask is detoxifying and nourishing, and will leave your skin looking and feeling soft, smooth, and as delicious-looking as the Cookies and Cream flavour. The queen said it herself, so you best believe it. Oh, and it’s clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and suited to all skin types too.
It isn’t a beauty list without perfumes, and there’s no better fragrance than the one that’s able to take you on an enchanting escape, long and far away from the usuals of city life. Dolce & Gabbana’s 2022 limited edition duo Light Blue Italian Love for Her is exactly what that feeling encapsulates.
Yes, this exquisite Mediterranean scent will transport you right to the seaside summer of Italy, enriching the classic Light Blue collection with more passion, fervour, and energy. The Light Blue Eau De Toilette for Femme is particularly captivating with its new woody notes and dimensions. Fruity, floral, and earthy, the scent radiates with an even more heightened sense of addiction and sensuality.
Coming in with 12 pigmented, killer shades, the newly-launched Nouveau Eyeshadow Palette is here to make your eyes shimmer and glow under the summertime sun. Inspired by the rich hues and duo-chromatic shades of summer, the shades are in no way overstated, and are subtle and more ethereal-like than anything.
With 12 iconic colours, you’ll be receiving the perfect mix of summertime magic. And, as these earthy shades show, they’re also extremely versatile for any season or occasion – neutral, and definitely ready for fall and winter.
To those who have been long-time fans of NARS Cosmetics’ iconic shades from the likes of Orgasm, Laguna, to Deep Throat (yes, the names are also iconic) – we’ve got great news. For this year’s Summer Unrated Collection, the brand is going all out with a collection that offers it all: from the Blush/Bronzer Duo, Blush Duo, Eyeshadow Palette, Orgasm Lip Mask, to the Orgasm Body Oil.
If we really had to pick one, then it would, hands-down, be the ingenuous cheek-to-cheek Blush/Bronzer Duo with the Orgasm/Laguna shades. What can we say? Opposites really do attract, and the duality these shades bring are as dynamic as they are sexy, and will for sure keep your cheeks glowing and shimmering into the day and night.
It’s still (and always will be) summer in Thailand, which means it’s always sticky, humid, and hot. This often makes it hard for us to apply any makeup on while expecting them to always stick and not melt on our faces – we’ve all been there before. This is precisely why light foundations are always the perfect base and go-to for this kind of climate, and, more importantly, we now have Dior’s Forever Foundation to the rescue.
Available in multiple shades and ideal for all skin types and tones, the latest addition to the cult-favourite Dior Forever Foundation line is here with a new formula 15 years in the making. At the heart of the reformulated version are two new patented formulas and finishes, a perfect fusion between skincare and florality. It provides UV protection, improves hydration, reduces inflammation, and overall just gives your face an instant natural glow. The foundation will leave your skin looking and feeling its best: beautiful, lightweight, well-hydrated, and healthy.
A scent doesn’t just take you to a place, but also invokes a feeling. This sublime new fragrance is both a mood and a feeling – the Musc Noir Rose type of woman is one that “lays herself bare, unveiling her true self and revealing the most personal facets of her femininity – without pretence or artifice.”
Marking a new chapter of modern femininity, the amber floral of the fragrance offers a more sensual, intimate, and delicate tone to the usual MUSC NOIR. Its top notes are derived from Italian bergamot oil, highlighted with pink peppercorn bringing a radiant and tangy citrus glow, while the base contrasts its sweet openings with oriental vanilla, leather suede accords, and the Indonesian patchouli. Sweet, understated, luminous, and disarming, the MUSC NOIR ROSE embraces the femininity that captivates because of its subtlety.