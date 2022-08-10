New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face (and body) this August

Whether it’s a new beauty balm, blemish fix, or botox: welcome to your local guide to what to put on your face in Bangkok.
Each month, we’ll be presenting you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, be it a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.
Summer is now over, and August is now upon us. For those who are from or familiar with Thailand, you’ll know that August is a particularly special month for the most important woman in our lives – our mothers.
Yes, Thai Mother’s Day lands every year on August 12, but it’s a whole celebration for the entire month, filled with mother-themed content, events, deals, and items to purchase. We’ve already got some ideas on where you should take your mothers out for dining, staycations, a trip, or where to buy her beautiful garlands. But hey, beauty never fades – so don’t leave makeup and grooming out of the picture!
With that being said, here’s an August-filled, curated list of the makeup, skincare, and beauty items you should not miss out on, especially when gifting your mum.
New beauty buys this August
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Keep the skin protected and young with Ultra Violette’s Queen Screen Luminising Sun Serum SPF 50+
- Get that easy glam with MAC Cosmetics’ Boldly Bare Collection
- Go luxe or go home with Clé de Peau Beauté’s The Foundation
- Turn your skincare regimen into a spa treatment with Erb’s Dazzling Spring Collection
- Correct those dark spots and glow with Caudalie’s Vinoperfect Radiance Serum
- Perfect any look with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Genius Serum
1 /6
“Of all the anti-ageing products available on the market, sunscreen is the single most important one,” says Ava Matthews, Ultra Violette’s co-founder.
And we couldn’t agree more. Also, what’s a better way to further usher in this movement and keep your (or your mum’s) skin protected, youthful, and healthy other than purchasing the latest, hottest sunscreen brand in town – Ultra Violette? Out of all the new additions this cult-favourite Australian sunscreen brand has brought in, we’re going to go with the “most popular girl at UV High” – the UV Queen Screen Luminising Sun Serum SPF 50+.
The serum and sunscreen (yes, it serves as both sunscreen and skincare) comes in a lightweight, shimmery, serum-like formula that seamlessly absorbs into the skin, giving it a dewy finish. It’s the perfect base for your makeup, giving your face an ultimate, radiant glow without all that white, sunscreen pile on your face. The Queen Screen protects and hydrates, is perfect for both normal to dry skin types, and contains vitamin C and dragosine plus, which shields the skin against infrared, visible, and blue light. Suffice to say, your mum will definitely thank you for this ultimate, anti-ageing, skin-protecting serum.
This item was released earlier on August 4 with the goal to keep on shining that summer daze with a collection of sundrenched neutrals and posh pinks designed in everyday glam kits. These limited-edition kits all come in a special, watercolour packaging, and consist of products ranging from eye attire kits, lip wear kits, and lip prep kits, to a brush kit.
Here, we are going to go with the Lush Lipwear Mini MAC Lipglass x 3 Kit, because of the sensational colours! Whether you’re feeling summery or young, this trio of lipglass in all their ultralush, shiny, sheer peach, pink, and neutral glory will keep your lips looking plump, hydrated, and healthy, despite the weather or occasion. It’s the perfect trio to make your lips shine, and versatile enough for a sheer or a dramatic colour. Plus, it contains jojoba oil to moisturise and soften the lips. We think this trio is perfect for both you and your mum.
Widely known as the most expensive foundation in the world, Clé de Peau Beauté’s The Foundation has been making waves among the beauty industry since its debut 5 years ago. It’s an ultra-luxurious, nourishing, buildable sheer to full coverage foundation with skincare and SPF in mind, blurring all imperfections and leaving the skin evenly-toned, radiant, and soft to the touch.
Now, the latest The Foundation is back again and with an even better upgrade. The new formula comes with a new groundbreaking technology, such as the Blur Perfection Technology to diffuse and minimise skin imperfection, ingredients containing Lakesis Extract which is a key component in enhancing the skin’s ability to restore elasticity and youthful appearance, and 10 new shades designed to meet diverse needs worldwide. Once applied, your face will appear luminous, radiant, and, of course, ultra-luxe with a 24-hour dewy finish.
Thinking of taking your mum to a spa for some rejuvenation and self-care? Well, look no further – you can bring that spa home with Erb, one of Thailand’s favourite natural skincare brands inspired by the ancient Siamese traditional beauty wisdom and royal court recipes and rituals, and its latest Dazzling Spring collection.
Dedicated to bringing beauty, heritage, natural ingredients, and the latest scientific innovations to the modern Thai woman, there is just no way your mum wouldn’t love a product by Erb. This time, we are going to go with the new Dazzling Spring Natural HYA Gel Cream, which contains an abundance of goodness – from 8 types of molecules of hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, to sesame seed oil, pear fruit extract, almond oil, and so much more. With all these ingredients in tow, the lotion will help promote skin elasticity and smoothness, as well bring that favourite, fresh scent of Pears and Freesias to go with it.
Dark spots, they’re just one of our worst enemies, aren’t they? What’s even more alarming is that they get even worse as you age due to exposure to the sun, ageing skin, and the likes.
For this Mother’s Day, how about considering getting rid of those dark spots once and for all, for the most radiant glow, for both you and your mum? Caudalie’s Vinoperfect Radiance Serum is perfect for that. Just look at the stats and you’ll know why: one Vinoperfect Radiance Serum is sold every 30 seconds worldwide – yep, that’s how good it is. It is a must for those who wish for a radiant and even complexion, and those who wish to get rid of those unwanted dark spots after long exposure to polluted environments (Bangkokians, anyone?). The serum is also ideal in preventing the appearance of new spots, whether they’re due to ageing, pregnancy, scars, or even hormones, and is fitting for all skin types.
We know any look is never complete without the perfect brows, and this latest brow serum will get your (and your mother’s) brows the best comeback yet. Launching on August 11, the Brow Genius Serum contains 6 powerful ingredients for smoother, softer, tamer, and fuller looking brows – all with just one stroke on each side, no less.
Trust us, it’s a product you and your brows will thank you for in the future. Within just 12-weeks, an independent study of over 100 women showed that 95% of them have reported fuller and healthier brows, protected against breakage.