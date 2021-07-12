New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face this July 2021

Whether it’s a new beauty balm, blemish fix, or botox: welcome to your local guide to what to put on your face in Bangkok.

Each month, we’ll be presenting you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, be it a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.

This July 2021, we’re seeing a pretty even mix of skincare, makeup, body care, and even some limited edition fragrance products. Since we’re all staying home right now, it’s the perfect month to be experimenting and patch-testing new products. If you’ve decided to switch up your beauty routine halfway through the year, read on to find out which products you should be looking out for.

Chanel Factory 5 collection celebrates N°5’s 100th anniversary

If you wish you could not only wear the iconic Chanel N°5 but also bathe in it, the Chanel genies have granted your wish – and only for a short time. For its 100th anniversary, the N°5 is the spotlight ingredient in the limited edition Factory 5 collection. From bath tablets and shower gels to body lotions – you name it. Lather the soap or slather the body lotion, and you’ll be covered head to toe with N°5 in no time. Did we also mention the industrial-chic packaging?

Best for: Chanel devotees

Wear to: A trip to your favourite pâtisserie

Priced at: THB 3000 for the Body Oil; THB 2450 for the Bath Tablets; THB 2450 for the Shower Gel Sachets; THB 1800 for the Soap

Buy at: Chanel ICONSIAM, Chanel Central Embassy, or online.

Keep your skin fresh with Clé de Peau Beauté’s Pro Cleansing Series

Get ready to sing “so fresh, so clean” because Clé de Peau Beauté is serious about keeping your skin doing just that. Their Pro Cleansing Series is a range dedicated entirely to your cleansing routine. Before you assume the range only includes face washes (available in either the softening or clarifying options), we’re here to let you know that isn’t the case. They have also thrown other cleansing products like the Micellar Cleansing Water, Skin-Refining Clay Scrub, eye and lip makeup remover, and cleansing towelettes into the mix.

Best for: Your pre-bedtime routine

Priced at: THB 2300 for the Softening Cleansing Foam; THB 2300 for the Clarifying Cleansing Foam; THB 2100 for the Micellar Cleansing Water; THB 2300 for the Skin-Refining Clay Scrub; THB 1600 for the Eye and Lip Makeup Remover; THB 1200 for the Makeup Cleansing Towelettes

Buy at: Clé de Peau Beauté counters or online.

Dolce & Gabbana doles out glowing skin on the go

Dolce & Gabbana’s Millennialskin On-the-Glow Tinted Moisturizer is one of many products bringing the ’90s skin tint trend back in full swing. This upgraded version of the famed Millennialskin tinted moisturiser has been reformulated to include D&G’s Beauty Mediterranean Glow Complex, which combines Mediterranean fig extract, organic Italian olive oil, and hyaluronic acid to plump, soften, and hydrate your skin. The line has also expanded to 15 shade ranges and tops off the product’s multi-functionality with some SPF 30 sun protection.

Best for: Busy bees

Wear to: A summer vacation in the Italian Riviera

Priced at: THB 1700

Buy at: Dolce & Gabbana counters or online.

Get camera-ready with Make Up Forever

Most of us aren’t always on camera. But when we are, we sure as heck want to look flawless. Instead of blurring your complexion on Photoshop, Make Up Forever’s Ultra HD Setting Powder will do just that IRL. It absorbs serums and hides pores and thin lines so you don’t have to edit your photos and videos.

Best for: YouTube stars and TikTok rookies

Wear to: Your next vlog

Priced at: THB 1270

Buy at: Sephora stores or online.

Smell like piña coladas with Fenty Skin’s new exfoliator

You can now achieve Rihanna’s deliciously smooth Caribbean skin with Fenty Skin’s Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub. Combining sugar, salt, and superfine sand, the tropical-inspired scrub also includes ingredients like Barbados cherry, coconut oil, pomegranate, papaya, and pineapple enzymes. Scrub it, but don’t eat it.

Best for: Bikini-ready skin

Priced at: THB 1200

Buy at: Sephora stores or online.