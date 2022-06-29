The best non-sticky lip glosses that won’t get stuck in your hair

Although the aughts were all about sticky lip glosses, today’s lip glosses endorse a non-sticky formula. Here are the best ones to add to your beauty kit.
Lip gloss has a bad reputation for being super sticky and very early 2000s. However, the new lip gloss formulas are nothing like their sticky, thick, gloopy childhood counterparts. Instead, today’s glosses are shiny but non-sticky, have startlingly lightweight finishes, keep your lips nourished and supple after just one application, and may even make your lips seem fuller and plumper—all without feeling like a coating of glue. Here are the finest lip glosses you should have in your bag right now.
Lip glosses are glinty, ethereal, glossy, and iridescent. It may be sultry or subtle, and it frequently plumps your lips as you wear it. Lip gloss can be sticky a lot of the time. So much so that we’ve heard horror stories of our hair, faces, and other opposable appendages becoming stuck, smudged, or literally bonded to the product on our lips. It’s inconvenient, especially on a windy day, and we’re sick of it.
Fortunately, beauty brands have caught on. Brands have begun to develop formulations that are lightweight, hydrating, and, non-sticky. Here, we’ve compiled a list of our picks, each of which provides long-lasting wear, lovely tones, and a lot less goop.
The best non-sticky lip glosses to shop now
Pixi Lip Lift Max is a lip plumper with peptides that nourishes and enhances your lips. The peptides in this volume-boosting treatment hydrate, firm, and plump your lips, making them appear fuller, softer, and healthier. To care for your lips, it also includes healing aloe vera, soothing chamomile, and moisturising jojoba oil. This ultra-glossy lip plumper provides your lips a cooling effect and a high-shine, lacquered finish.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss is a full-pigment, weightless lip color formula that delivers the intensity of a lip stain and the shine of a lip gloss. Available in a wide shade range and 3 finishes—lacquer, metallic and sparkle—this vanilla-scented lip gloss offers comfortable wearability with a mirror-like glossy finish.
Give your lips a lifted look with Maybelline’s plumping gloss, designed to hydrate for a fuller, shinier appearance. Blended with Hyaluronic Acid, the formula combines skin-loving ingredients with a radiant glossy sheen to keep you looking and feeling your best. Lips will seem more natural thanks to an increase in essential water that also helps you to resist chapping and dryness. The lip gloss’ XL wand makes sure contouring your lips is effortless, transforming them with just a single sweep of delicate colour.
Get the best of both worlds with the Laneige Lip Glowy Balm. This 2-in-1 balm and gloss is enriched with shea and murumuru butters that help to nourish the lips and coat them with a light, glossy and slightly tinted finish. Each balm has a delicious scent and a slight tint for shining and healthy-looking lips!
Long-lasting liquid lipstick that is applied in two steps: first as a colour base, then as a lip gloss, creating an amazing combination with an intense, bright finish. The enriched formula of the colour base, which contains film-forming polymers, feels amazing, has outstanding lasting power, and gives consistent colour. The particular transfer- and smudge-resistant texture dries quickly. Lip gloss’s soothing composition provides the lips a bright, shining appearance. The product applies smoothly and evenly on the lips.