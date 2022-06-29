The best non-sticky lip glosses that won’t get stuck in your hair

Although the aughts were all about sticky lip glosses, today’s lip glosses endorse a non-sticky formula. Here are the best ones to add to your beauty kit.

Lip gloss has a bad reputation for being super sticky and very early 2000s. However, the new lip gloss formulas are nothing like their sticky, thick, gloopy childhood counterparts. Instead, today’s glosses are shiny but non-sticky, have startlingly lightweight finishes, keep your lips nourished and supple after just one application, and may even make your lips seem fuller and plumper—all without feeling like a coating of glue. Here are the finest lip glosses you should have in your bag right now.

Lip glosses are glinty, ethereal, glossy, and iridescent. It may be sultry or subtle, and it frequently plumps your lips as you wear it. Lip gloss can be sticky a lot of the time. So much so that we’ve heard horror stories of our hair, faces, and other opposable appendages becoming stuck, smudged, or literally bonded to the product on our lips. It’s inconvenient, especially on a windy day, and we’re sick of it.

Fortunately, beauty brands have caught on. Brands have begun to develop formulations that are lightweight, hydrating, and, non-sticky. Here, we’ve compiled a list of our picks, each of which provides long-lasting wear, lovely tones, and a lot less goop.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Kiko Milano]

The best non-sticky lip glosses to shop now