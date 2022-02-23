Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > 6 refillable lipsticks for an elegant and eco-friendly pout
6 refillable lipsticks for an elegant and eco-friendly pout
Beauty & Grooming
23 Feb 2022 01:38 PM

6 refillable lipsticks for an elegant and eco-friendly pout

Joey Wong
Editor
Beauty & Grooming
It’s 2022. If you aren’t using refillable lipsticks, what are you even doing?

From reducing the use of plastic straws, recycling water bottles, to taking quick and unsatisfying showers, you’re gradually ticking off things from your to-do list. Well done, you. The world thanks you for doing your part in ensuring Don’t Look Up never becomes reality. Now, for your next challenge: move on single-use lipsticks with these smart refillable contenders.

Question. When was the last time you finished a tube of lipstick? Losing it doesn’t count; neither does lending it off on a cheeky night-out and never seeing it again. And if you are someone that’s prone to being Little Miss Absentminded, then this list of refillable lipsticks might not be for you. You need to have the case handy for the refills to work, after all.

But if you are committed to being a better beauty user, maybe it’s time to retire your one-and-done lippies for ones that last much, much longer. As long as you want to wear lipstick, in fact.

[Header image courtesy of Fenty Beauty; Featured image courtesy of Hermès]

The best refillable lipsticks to try now:

Jump To / Table of Contents

Fenty Beauty's Fenty Icon Refillable Semi-Matte Lipstick

1 /6

Fenty Beauty's Fenty Icon Refillable Semi-Matte Lipstick

When Fenty Beauty was launched a mere five years ago, its first product filled an obvious gap in the industry: foundation — in a stunning breadth of 50 shades. Then, revolution. The Rihanna-led beauty brand’s newest product, the Icon Refillable Semi-Matte Lipstick, is yet another case of dream fulfilment; of making good on those eco-conscious lifestyles we’ve been trying to lead. Not just any old lipstick, the Icon is refillable, so you don’t have to choose between all ten, vanilla-peach-scented shades. Get them all, and switch them out on days you’d really prefer a red lip over a neutral.

Now, everybody say: Thank you, Rihanna!

Fenty Beauty's Fenty Icon Refillable Semi-Matte Lipstick
The case
THB 520
The refill
THB 890
Get the case here
Get the refill here
Hourglass's Confessions™ Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick

2 /6

Hourglass's Confessions™ Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick

You can’t miss Hourglass’s Confessions™ lipstick line — they’re pretty unmissable, with that pointed end and ultra-slim tubular vessel that looks nothing like the bullet-shaped cases lipsticks often come encased within. Luckily, you wouldn’t have to miss it; Hourglass’s Confessions™ line headlines on being refillable. Get the limited-edition Red 0 shade — which is also the world’s first vegan red — so you can have the special, beetle-embossed case forever as you run through Hourglass’s varied High Intensity refills.

Hourglass's Confessions™ Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick
The lipstick
THB 1,600
The refill
THB 1,000
Get the lipstick here
Get the refill here
La Bouche Rouge's Refillable Leather Case + Lipstick Refill

3 /6

La Bouche Rouge's Refillable Leather Case + Lipstick Refill

“Our responsibility is to consume beauty differently,” says La Bouche Rouge, whose lipstick cases aren’t just refillable. No, ma’am. Going several miles further, LBR’s cases are also plastic-free, housed in recyclable stainless steel bullets and handcrafted in France with surplus leather from Tanneries du Puy. And you really don’t get much more luxurious than a saddle-stitched leather case for your lipstick.

Beyond the range’s creamy, colourful, silicon- and microplastics-free shades, LBR’s leather case is also compatible with the French clean beauty brand’s range of lip balms.

La Bouche Rouge's Refillable Leather Case + Lipstick Refill
The leather case
Approx. THB 3,638
The refill
Approx. THB 1,854
Get the leather case here
Get the refill here
Kjaer Weis' Iconic Edition Refillable Compact + Lip Tint

4 /6

Kjaer Weis' Iconic Edition Refillable Compact + Lip Tint

Some things you buy for a lifetime — or at least a considerable length of time. A mattress, for one. A mortgage, for another. A lipstick… not so much. Here to change preconceived expectations, Kjaer Weis’s refillable ‘Iconic’ compact for their range of sheeny lip tints is made from silver-tone metal, and made to last a long, long time.

“We believe that the packaging of our products should be just as good for the world as our makeup inside is for your skin,” says Weis. And so they are. Really lean in with the brand’s range of refillable blushes, foundations and eyeshadows, too.

Kjaer Weis' Iconic Edition Refillable Compact + Lip Tint
The compact
Approx. THB 606
The refill
Approx. THB 1,061
Get the compact here
Get the refill here
Guerlain's Rouge G de Guerlain

5 /6

Guerlain's Rouge G de Guerlain

Guerlain’s Rouge G de Guerlain makes it effortless for you with an easy-to-follow two-step programme. Step 1: Purchase a customisable lipstick refill in a shade you love. Step 2: Finish off with whatever case calls to your heart, be it bright red leather or an enthusiastically rhinestoned number. Some cases are limited edition, so take a page out of Pokémon and catch them all.

Guerlain's Rouge G de Guerlain
The case
THB 870
The refill
THB 1,530
Get the case here
Get the refill here
Charlotte Tilbury's Lipstick Refills

6 /6

Charlotte Tilbury's Lipstick Refills

Charlotte Tilbury’s “Hot Lips 2” lipsticks are named for her celebrity clientele. “Glowing Jen,” for one, is christened so after Ms. Jennifer Aniston. “Viva La Vergara”? Well, there can only be one Sofia Vergara. It’s not to say one woman can be switched out for another, but within CT’s pantheon of lippie homages, their close-up ready pout certainly can. Switch out Jen for Sofia for Olivia Palermo for Kylie Minogue, if you so please!

Aside from “Hot Lips 2”, Tilbury’s wedding-inspired “Look of Love” lipstick range is also purchasable as refills.

Charlotte Tilbury's Lipstick Refills
The lipstick
Approx. THB 1,334
The refill
Approx. THB 910
Get the lipstick here
Get the refill here
Joey Wong
Editor
Retired Tumblr girl Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her tufting rugs, swigging back Bloody Marys — her third, probably — and making fastidious spreadsheets about her Animal Crossing island.
