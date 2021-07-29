Let’s be honest. You’re staying home more. You’re not really wearing foundation. But for the occasional Zoom call (or the occasional grocery store visit), a skin tint could be the perfect, lightweight coverage solution.
Forget claggy, thick foundations and let your skin breathe with our top pick of skin tints for lightweight coverage (and minimal maintenance).
This dual-purpose, tinted sunscreen not only provides protection from harmful UVA/UVB rays, but is “loaded with potent antioxidants like astaxanthin, grape juice extract and sunflower shoot extract to help defend your skin from free radicals and environmental aggressors.” Formulated for daily use, it won’t leave any white residue or greasiness, but instead a natural bronzed looking glow, perfect for those makeup-free summer days.
Known for its easy-to-wear makeup products, NUDESTIX’s Tinted Cover Foundation is a light-weight alternative to cakey foundation products that struggle to let skin breath during those balmy summer months. Featuring an innovative Korean skincare formula with buildable tinted pigments, the product is packed full of natural active ingredients to help protect skin from environmental factors and improve texture and hydration – the minerals blend with your natural tone rather than mask it.
Just because a product is light on the skin, that doesn’t mean that it can’t also provide great coverage. Available in 25 shades, FENTY Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Foundation instantly blurs skin and evens out your complexion, without the need for thick, greasy formulas.
Working to brighten your complexion and conceal pores, HUDA Beauty’s GloWish Multi Dew Skin Tint is loaded with a ton of good-for-you ingredients such as “Damascus Rose Oil, Red Bell Pepper Extract and Plant-Derived Squalane.” Packed full of moisturising properties to provide a hydrating and dewy finish, the product is easy to blend and sits flawlessly as a base to the rest of your makeup routine.