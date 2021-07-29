Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup
Beauty & Grooming
29 Jul 2021 01:08 PM

5 lightweight skin tints to use during this time (since foundation is out the window)

Lexi Davey
Managing Editor
www.lifestyleasia.com
Beauty & Grooming
5 lightweight skin tints to use during this time (since foundation is out the window)

Let’s be honest. You’re staying home more. You’re not really wearing foundation. But for the occasional Zoom call (or the occasional grocery store visit), a skin tint could be the perfect, lightweight coverage solution. 

Forget claggy, thick foundations and let your skin breathe with our top pick of skin tints for lightweight coverage (and minimal maintenance). 

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Fenty Beauty]

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

Shop our favourite skin tints and moisturisers

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector
1
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector
Pioneers of the coveted “Flawless Face”, Laura Mercier has launched a new, oil-free formula that expands its iconic Tinted Moisturizer Collection to include an SPF20 version designed for oily skin types. Elevate that ‘no makeup-makeup look’ with the Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector that not only provides lightweight hydration that never feels greasy or heavy, but also controls oil and blurs imperfections. With an expanded shade line-up, it covers all skin-tones, from fairest to deepest, providing a perfect match for everyone.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector
Price
THB 1790
Shop here
Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte™ Physical Daily Defense SPF 30
2
Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte™ Physical Daily Defense SPF 30

This dual-purpose, tinted sunscreen not only provides protection from harmful UVA/UVB rays, but is “loaded with potent antioxidants like astaxanthin, grape juice extract and sunflower shoot extract to help defend your skin from free radicals and environmental aggressors.” Formulated for daily use, it won’t leave any white residue or greasiness, but instead a natural bronzed looking glow, perfect for those makeup-free summer days.

Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte™ Physical Daily Defense SPF 30
Price
THB 1420
Shop here
NUDESTIX Tinted Cover Foundation
3
NUDESTIX Tinted Cover Foundation

Known for its easy-to-wear makeup products, NUDESTIX’s Tinted Cover Foundation is a light-weight alternative to cakey foundation products that struggle to let skin breath during those balmy summer months. Featuring an innovative Korean skincare formula with buildable tinted pigments, the product is packed full of natural active ingredients to help protect skin from environmental factors and improve texture and hydration – the minerals blend with your natural tone rather than mask it.

 

NUDESTIX Tinted Cover Foundation
Price
THB 1220
shop here
FENTY Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Foundation
4
FENTY Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Foundation

Just because a product is light on the skin, that doesn’t mean that it can’t also provide great coverage. Available in 25 shades, FENTY Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Foundation instantly blurs skin and evens out your complexion, without the need for thick, greasy formulas.

 

 

FENTY Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Foundation
Price
THB 1150
shop here
HUDA Beauty GloWish Multi Dew Skin Tint
5
HUDA Beauty GloWish Multi Dew Skin Tint

Working to brighten your complexion and conceal pores, HUDA Beauty’s GloWish Multi Dew Skin Tint is loaded with a ton of good-for-you ingredients such as “Damascus Rose Oil, Red Bell Pepper Extract and Plant-Derived Squalane.” Packed full of moisturising properties to provide a hydrating and dewy finish, the product is easy to blend and sits flawlessly as a base to the rest of your makeup routine.

 

 

 

HUDA Beauty GloWish Multi Dew Skin Tint
Price
THB 1220
shop here
Nudestix Laura Mercier drunk elephant Summer Makeup fenty beauty Huda Beauty skin tints
You might also like ...
Lexi Davey
Managing Editor
A typical ‘third culture’ kid, Lexi spent the best part of her life between Hong Kong and Malaysia. A self-confessed heliophile with a thirst for travel and adventure, she moved home to foster a career in digital editing and lifestyle copywriting. Loves include: commas, nervous laughter and her rescue pup, Wella
Beauty Travel Interior Design Luxury property Tech

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk