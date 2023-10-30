How to nail the Y2K concealer lips trend, like Sofia Richie Grainge

You can love or hate it, but concealer lips are making a coming back, thanks to Sofia Richie Grainge.

Recently, Sofia Richie posted on TikTok her current favourite lip combo obsession, and it caused a lot of people to freak out. In her latest video, Sofia creates a ‘pumpkin spice’ lip combo she discovered on TikTok using Yves Saint Laurent products. The quiet luxury aesthetic influencer used the YSL Lip Combo in Candy Glaze shades 14 and 15 in the tutorial. She starts by gently patting in these two nourishing balms, but what shocked us all was her “cherry on top”— the concealer. Surprisingly, it worked. Adding that dab of concealer right in the middle makes the lip look more voluptuous. It also gives the entire look an absolutely stunning, luscious, ombre effect.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: TikTok & Instagram @sofiarichiegrainge]

Sofia Richie revives the Y2K concealer lips trend

Y2k nostalgia

While watching the tutorial, many felt that it unlocked nostalgic core memories. I remember trying to hop on this trend back in the day, but it just made me look sick — and not in a good way. So I was surprised when I saw the concealer lips resurfacing as I couldn’t believe millennials would actually wear this outside. However, after seeing Sofia Richie’s tutorial, I realised that less is more, and the nude lip works if you do it right. Will I try this out? Maybe, but for now, I’ll stick with just the Candy Glaze.

Products used for Y2k concealer lips