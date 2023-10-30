How to nail the Y2K concealer lips trend, like Sofia Richie Grainge

You can love or hate it, but concealer lips are making a coming back, thanks to Sofia Richie Grainge.
Recently, Sofia Richie posted on TikTok her current favourite lip combo obsession, and it caused a lot of people to freak out. In her latest video, Sofia creates a ‘pumpkin spice’ lip combo she discovered on TikTok using Yves Saint Laurent products. The quiet luxury aesthetic influencer used the YSL Lip Combo in Candy Glaze shades 14 and 15 in the tutorial. She starts by gently patting in these two nourishing balms, but what shocked us all was her “cherry on top”— the concealer. Surprisingly, it worked. Adding that dab of concealer right in the middle makes the lip look more voluptuous. It also gives the entire look an absolutely stunning, luscious, ombre effect.
Sofia Richie revives the Y2K concealer lips trend
@sofiarichiegrainge
Love @YSL Beauty Candy Glaze – soo glossy and hydrating #YSLBeautyPartner
Y2k nostalgia
While watching the tutorial, many felt that it unlocked nostalgic core memories. I remember trying to hop on this trend back in the day, but it just made me look sick — and not in a good way. So I was surprised when I saw the concealer lips resurfacing as I couldn’t believe millennials would actually wear this outside. However, after seeing Sofia Richie’s tutorial, I realised that less is more, and the nude lip works if you do it right. Will I try this out? Maybe, but for now, I’ll stick with just the Candy Glaze.
Products used for Y2k concealer lips
Shade 14 – Scenic Brown
The Yves Saint Laurent Volupté Shine Candy Glaze Lipstick comes in a balm formula that is super hydrating as it’s infused with essential oils, hylaluronic acid, and vitamin E. Available in a variety of colours, if you’re looking for the exact product Sofia Richie Grainge is using, get the balm in shade 14. It’s the perfect brown nude that can be used on its own, or like in Sofia’s tutorial. The balms in general also give the lips a nice glossy finish.
Bridgerton Edition – Veiled Rose
Although this quiet luxury influencer uses the YSL candy glaze in shade 15, showcasing nude, for her second build-up, this colour may be difficult to find in Sephora Thailand. A great dupe is the Pat McGrath SatinAllure in veiled rose, that gives off a pretty nude pink mid-tone that’s quite similar to the YSL product. It also glides easily onto the lips, giving it a glistening and smooth shine.
Ultra Creamy Concealer
Although Sofia doesn’t reveal what concealer she was using in the video, one concealer we highly recommend is the TARTE Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer, since its not very drying. It’s easy to blend, sets beautifully, and gives good coverage around the under eyes.
If you’re trying out Sofia’s concealer lips look, remember a little goes a long way as this product is quite pigmented.
