facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > Pride Month 2022: 12 stunning Pride makeup ideas to celebrate
Pride Month 2022: 12 stunning Pride makeup ideas to celebrate
Beauty & Grooming
01 Jun 2022 09:00 PM

Pride Month 2022: 12 stunning Pride makeup ideas to celebrate

Anushka Narula
Pride Month 2022: 12 stunning Pride makeup ideas to celebrate
Beauty & Grooming
Pride Month 2022: 12 stunning Pride makeup ideas to celebrate

Happy Pride Month! Up your makeup game with these cool, creative, colourful makeup ideas for Pride month, or whenever. Go big, go bold, go beautiful.

When it comes to Pride makeup, the one rule? There are no rules. It’s all about expressing excitement, creativity, and love with a touch of glitter. So, whether you want to paint a rainbow on your face, add bursts of sparkle, or go for something more discreetly symbolic, we’ve gathered a list of eye-catching Pride makeup ideas to get you inspired.

[Hero image credit: @abbyroberts/Instagram; featured image credit: @emmafarrellmakeup]

12 stunning Pride makeup ideas 

Rainbow under eyes with gem embellishments

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by K A I T L Y N M A H A N (@kaitlynm.ua)

Who says your eye makeup needs to be applied on your upper eyelid? Get creative and use your colourful eyeshadow palette to achieve the flawlessly blended rainbow under eyes for the Pride month this year. Add some embellishments to the look to make it stand out even more.

Dramatic eyes with a sparkle

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by 🇨🇦 Cosmetics #diversityrocks (@v_kosmetik)

To create these whimsical, psychedelic designs, grab an eyeshadow palette with blues and purples, as well as white eyeliner. Finish the look with a lengthening mascara and some falsies if you want to go all out.

Rainbow lashes

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by LAUREN B. BROWN (@raggedyroyal)

Rainbow lashes are stunning on their own, or when coupled with any of the other looks on this list. If you can’t find every shade of mascara, three or four hues will give you a similar effect.

“It’s what’s inside that counts”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Abby Roberts (@abbyroberts)

Makeup pro @abbyroberts shared this genius design with the caption, “it’s what’s inside that counts.”

Glitter graphic eye

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Melissa Hernandez (@melissa.hernandez)

Draw the graphic shape you want across your eyelid using a fine-tip eyeliner brush dipped in glittery liquid shadows. If you don’t have a steady hand, how does this makeup artist achieve such sharp lines? Clean up the edges with a tiny brush soaked in micellar water.

Colourful graphic eyeliner

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by hannah thornton (@hsvbeauty)

This graphic rainbow eyeliner is goals.

Rainbow cut crease

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Self Taught And Still Learning (@glammmwbindyyy)

If you have the time and the eyeshadow palette, this rainbow cut-crease eye is well worth the effort.

Rainbow tears

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Emma Farrell MUA (@emmafarrellmakeup)

Recognise the sunshine and the showers with rainbow tears.

Details

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by LIME CRIME (@limecrimemakeup)

Applying pearls with eyelash glue and creating faux “sparkle” with white liner adds dimension to rainbow shadow.

Cloud details

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by PRIYA•MAKEUP•ARTIST (@glam_upwithpriya)

We loved the trendy cloud eyemakeup and nails, but we never imagined a full face of cloud makeup. This looks absolutely stunning!

Butterfly eyes

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by William Scott (@bobscott200)

Despite the fact that glitter is definitely having a moment this year, the creativity behind these butterfly-inspired eyes absolutely takes the cake when it comes to Pride makeup. Though recreating this style will need a steady hand, we know you can do it.

Pronouns

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Dev Doee (@devdoee)

State your pronouns with statement-making makeup like this.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

Products to shop for Pride makeup

Makeup Makeup Tips LGBT pride Pride Month pride month 2022
You might also like ...
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.