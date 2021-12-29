Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > 10 Thai celeb-inspired makeup looks for any holiday party
29 Dec 2021

10 Thai celeb-inspired makeup looks for any holiday party

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
From subtle radiance to statement party glam, here’s a gallery of Thai celeb-inspired makeup looks to help you feel your best sparkly self this holiday season.

There’s no question that the holiday season is usually one of the most wonderful yet busy times of the year. We spend a lot of time ticking off our checklists as we get all the necessary preparations done. Don’t worry if your schedule has been keeping you occupied that you couldn’t spare anytime to plan your holiday looks. Let us make things easier for you. We’re bringing you the best Thai celeb makeup looks that are perfect for all get-togethers and festivities and will help you rock this holiday season.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @amanda.obdam]

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

