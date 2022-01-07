The best nude lipsticks to buy in 2022, because less is still more

Who would deny that nude lipsticks are one of the most important essentials in any makeup bag?
The nude lipstick gained popularity when the ‘less is more’ trend in 2014 was popularised by top models and social media influencers.
For a long time, nude shades in the beauty industry were restricted to lighter shades of brown. However, this was an issue for most people as it left a white tint on their faces. Over the years, the industry has evolved in terms of inclusivity and have started launching shades ranging from pale to deep brown that can compliment any ensemble.
The present market abounds in a melange of nude shades, including sultry blush, soft pink, balmy maroon, and even peachy beige. The best thing about this neutral shade is that it’s low-fuss, but can be just as glamorous.
So, how do you choose the best shade for your lips? Pay close attention to your skin type and the formulation. Choose a light texture that lies soft on your lips, and if you’re looking for full-coverage and long wear, go for the smudge-proof options.
Still unsure? We’ve done the legwork for you by researching user reviews and formulation techniques to shortlist some of the best nude lip shades from the most trusted brands. Now all you have to do is find your match.
Below, the 8 best nude lipsticks to shop today:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Mat Matte Lipstick in 201 The Painted Veil
- Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream in Courage
- Maybelline Colour Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick in Touch of Spice
- Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in Prom Night
- M.A.C Satin Lipstick in Twig
- Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color in Seduction
- Rouge Hermès Matte lipstick in Rose Boisé
- Burberry Beauty Kisses Lip Lacquer in Creamy Rose
Looking for the perfect smudge-proof, nude lipstick? Check out the Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Mat Matte Lipstick in 201 The Painted Veil. A creamy formulation with matte finish, this nude lipstick glides on easily with a single stroke and is extremely pigmented — perfect for date night.
If your lips are in need of a good dose of hydration, this weightless air-whipped lip cream in a soft shade called Courage will do wonders for your parched puckers while leaving it with a velvety matte finish. Made with a nourishing botanical blend and vitamin E, this matte formula will hug your lips without drying them out.
This mauve shade by Maybelline is infused with a moisturising base to retain the moisture of your lips. It is also available in 35 different shades and lasts up to 12 hours.
Highly pigmented to provide full coverage on the lips whilst deeply nourishing them, Huda Beauty’s Power Bullet Matte Lipstick has been enriched with sweet almond oil to allow the colour to glide on easily without dragging the skin, leaving it with a smooth finish.
The creamy M.A.C Satin Lipstick provides buildable coverage. It incorporates a satin finish and glides on your lips effortlessly. Put on this beautiful nude lipstick and rock any outfit with ease.
Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color is suitable for light and wheatish skin tones. The moisturising, highly tinted formula is long-lasting and can be easily applied with just a single stroke.
A comfortable, hydrating matte lipstick with a velvety, powdery finish, Rouge Hermès Matte lipstick promises an intense burst of long-lasting colour. Rose Boisé is a soft, subtle rosewood hue that works beautifully on many skin tones.
This might be Burberry’s first long-lasting liquid lip colour with a glossy, laminated finish, but the lacquer ticks all the boxes. Formulated to be non-drying with a gel-like texture, this hyaluronic acid-rich option provides high shine without leaving a sticky residue.
