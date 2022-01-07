The best nude lipsticks to buy in 2022, because less is still more

Who would deny that nude lipsticks are one of the most important essentials in any makeup bag?

The nude lipstick gained popularity when the ‘less is more’ trend in 2014 was popularised by top models and social media influencers.

For a long time, nude shades in the beauty industry were restricted to lighter shades of brown. However, this was an issue for most people as it left a white tint on their faces. Over the years, the industry has evolved in terms of inclusivity and have started launching shades ranging from pale to deep brown that can compliment any ensemble.

The present market abounds in a melange of nude shades, including sultry blush, soft pink, balmy maroon, and even peachy beige. The best thing about this neutral shade is that it’s low-fuss, but can be just as glamorous.

So, how do you choose the best shade for your lips? Pay close attention to your skin type and the formulation. Choose a light texture that lies soft on your lips, and if you’re looking for full-coverage and long wear, go for the smudge-proof options.

Still unsure? We’ve done the legwork for you by researching user reviews and formulation techniques to shortlist some of the best nude lip shades from the most trusted brands. Now all you have to do is find your match.

Below, the 8 best nude lipsticks to shop today: