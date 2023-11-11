After latte and martini makeup, ‘red wine makeup’ is set to take over this festive season

We always like to get a little more dressy for the festive season, and this year, it looks like a new trend is upon is. Introducing red wine makeup.

Gone are the days of natural makeup, replaced by more elaborate and bolder looks as the festive season approaches. This can be seen in the ‘red wine makeup’ trend, drawing inspiration from the iconic beverage of the same name. With its blend of elegance and glamour, this robust and full-bodied beauty look is already going down a treat on social networks.

What’s on the menu — pumpkin spice latte or red wine? Either way, forget sipping on this or that drink, as this is about using your beverage of choice as the inspiration for a bold, festive beauty makeover. This isn’t the first time that content creators and social media users have looked to the kitchen for new beauty ideas, but in recent months it’s become something of a habit. After martini makeup, beauty fans have delved back into the drinks cabinet to make red wine the latest makeup inspiration du jour on social networks, sparking a craze for its bright, bold shades.

[Hero Image Credit: Emiliano Vittoriosi/Unsplash]

What is red wine makeup, the beauty trend set to take over this festive season?

Red wine makeup is garnering over 1.6 million views on TikTok

While the orange and copper hues of the pumpkin spice latte have been everywhere this fall, it’s the vibrant, striking red hues of wine — and their endless variations — that seem to be gaining ground in the run-up to the festive season. When it comes to makeup, all combinations are possible, from raspberry pink to wine-inspired shades like burgundy, sangria red, merlot, claret and more. This wide choice of shades seem to appeal to social network users, TikTokers in the lead, since the #redwinemakeup hashtag has so far racked up some 1.6 million views. A real achievement for a trend that has only just emerged.

Just browse the hashtag on the Chinese social network, and you’ll soon find numerous tutorials and inspirations dedicated entirely to red wine makeup. There’s something for everyone, from advanced beauty experts to have-a-go beginners. To get the look, all you need to do is focus on three key areas of the face: eyes, cheeks and lips. Some shade of red can be used for each, although lips are typically finished with a brighter, bolder shade, either using gloss or matte lipstick.

As with pumpkin spice makeup and cherry makeup (which bears a striking resemblance to red wine makeup), this new beauty trend has the potential to spill over into the fields of hair and nails, red being a classic in both these areas. And, as with previous trends, what better way to round off the look than with a glass of the good stuff — the ideal aesthetic match to be consumed in moderation.

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.