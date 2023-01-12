The most adorable rabbit-themed Lunar New Year beauty collections

Every year, when Lunar New Year comes around, beauty and fashion labels release limited-edition collections. This Year of the Rabbit is no different. Wait until you see what’s in store.

As tradition goes, new clothes are a must for Chinese New Year. And why not throw in a new lipstick and new moisturiser and new fancy facial essences as well?

Rather than the humdrum packaging purchasable at any given time of the year, Lunar New Year-themed beauty products are, more often than not, just firm fan favourites dressed up in red, in gold or in both. With a sprinkle of some sort of blooming flower while we’re at it. And since it is the Year of the Rabbit, which is arguably the cutest animal of the zodiac, we’re envisioning a top shelf of adorably bunnified skincare.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: SK-II]

Lunar and Chinese New Year beauty launches we’re already loving

SK-II Caution: do not eat! As tempting as it is to munch on a bottle that looks quite like an oversized White Rabbit candy, this is merely SK-II’s festive packaging for their Pitera-infused Facial Treatment Essence this Year of the Rabbit. So cute! Shop Here

Penhaligon’s It’s down, down, down the rabbit hole we go with Penhaligon’s Lunar New Year offerings, which includes a Year of the Rabbit Scent Library highlighting ten exquisite Penhaligon’s samples and a fragrance and hand cream gift set scented with The Favourite aroma. Shop Here

Maison Francis Kurkdjian As personal as it is evocative of memories that can only be unlocked through the sense of smell, Maison Francis Kurkdjian is highlighting four of the perfumery’s most decadent scents for the Lunar New Year: Baccarat Rouge 540, amber and woody; Aqua Universalis, delicately floral; and À la rose and L’Homme À la rose from the rose-tinted family. Shop Here

shu uemura The spray of fireworks, as celebratory a sight as any, inspired shu uemura’s new year collection, which sees lipsticks, lip lacquers and pressed eyeshadows cast in warm, metallic rust tones and bold chrome finishes. Also on the roster is the brand’s cleansing oil packaged in the limited-edition fireworks design, as well as the cult-favourite hard-edged brow pencil and foundation brush, also in limited-time packaging. Shop Here

Laura Mercier Two Laura Mercier fan-favourites have received a bunnified revamp this Lunar New Year, with the Translucent Loose Setting Powder now encased in red and gold and Blush Colour Infusion Ginger embossed with an adorable bunny. Shop Year Of The Rabbit Blush Colour Infusion Here Shop Year Of The Rabbit Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Velour Puff Set Here

Tatcha Chances are, you’ve already tried Tatcha’s The Essence and have fallen deeply in love with the product’s double-concentrated Hadasel-3TM complex. And who can blame you? For Chinese New Year, the deeply hydrating formula comes bottled up in an outfit of red and ume blossoms to signal the incoming of spring. Exclusively at Lane Crawford. Shop Here

Augustinus Bader The signature shade of cobalt onAugustinus Bader’s award-winning Serum, powered by professor Bader’s patented TFC8®, has taken a backseat in deference to a festive Lunar New Year red this season. The FSC-certified gift box it comes in is fronted by a sweet rabbit, which, in our opinion, makes for a better CNY gift than yet another gift basket of fruit. Shop Here

Sulwhasoo Decorated with a pair of bunnies painted in the Korean folk tradition of Baeknapdo, Sulwhasoo’s beloved First Care Activating Serum is decidedly adorable and is said to deliver “a message wishing for a new year full of richness and hope through the rabbits who came to see plum blossoms blooming beautifully in the white snow”. We think that’s rather beautiful. Shop Here

Jurlique More is certainly more for Jurlique Rose Body Oil devotees, who can now enjoy the treatment in an enlarged, double-quantity volume from a bottle designed in collaboration with Brighton-based artist Tiffany Lynch, whose prints are inspired by the beauty and vibrancy of nature. Shop Here

NARS Devoid of the brand’s familiar black packaging, NARS’ festive tribute to the Lunar New Year comes in red and gold on products you already love – including the Light Reflecting Setting Powder Set and Brush Roll Set – and six shades of the brand’s brand-new Air Matte Ultra Lip Tints. It’s gearing up to be a red-hot new year. Shop Lunar New Year Brush Set Here Shop Lunar New Year Eyeshadow Palette Here