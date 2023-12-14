New Beauty Buys: Best products to have on your radar this December 2023

Whether it’s a beauty balm, blemish fix, or Botox: here is your local guide to new beauty buys available in Bangkok this December 2023.
Each month, we’ll present you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, whether it be a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.
It’s “ho, ho, ho” season, so whether you’ve been naughty or nice, Christmas is near, meaning it’s the season of gifting. From corporate parties to family gatherings — or even Friendmas — December can be hectic. With so much happening during this time of year, sometimes you’re just too busy to search the mall for gifts. But that’s why we’re here, and this one is for you beauty lovers because we’ve got some new products that will make anyone jolly. Plus, every beauty girlie knows the best time to buy these goodies is during the holidays.
New Beauty Buys: The best products to have on your radar this December 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Get juicy, kissable lips with 3CE Shine Reflector
- Protect your skin with CAUDALIE Vinosun Very High Protection SPF 50+ Sun Water
- Emulate the feeling of temptation with Dolce & Gabbana Devotion
- Have a foolproof complexion with MAKE UP FOR EVER Amazing Prep & Set
- Soothe your skin with MEDIHEAL Teatree Trouble Pad
- Target dark spots and pigmentation with the CAUDALIE Ultimate Brightening Set
Lip glosses are one of the hottest sensations this year, and 3CE has hopped on the trend with their newest release— Shine Reflector. This latest product comes in 7 colours, providing the ultimate shine and volume to your lips. It has an oil-based blend, which will keep the lippies moisturised.
[Image Credit: 3CE]
If you’re someone who loves to bask in the sun, you know how important it is to wear sunscreen. But let’s be real, reapplying it can be a chore. Fortunately, CAUDALIE’s Vinosun Sun Water has made reapplication a total breeze. You’ll never have to worry about getting that sticky, oily feeling again. This product is also perfect for those who prefer a lightweight, refreshing mist instead of a traditional lotion.
[Image Credit: CAUDALIE]
If you’re a vanilla girly, you’re going to love D&G’s latest fragrance, Devotion. This perfume smells like vanilla baked goods with a hint of seduction. The candied citrus, orange blossom, and vanilla notes are perfectly balanced, making the scent well-rounded and addictive. The bottle also gives off Y2K vibes with its gorgeous front embellishment.
[Image Credit: DOLCE & GABBANA]
For this festive season, MAKE UP FOR EVER has recently launched one of their Holiday Limited Editions, the Amazing Prep & Set. This kit includes some of their best sellers: Mist & Fix, Ultra HD Loose Powder, and Step 1 Pore Minimizer. These products come in a mini version, which is super ideal for travelling, especially when you’re travelling during the holidays.
[Image Credit: MAKE UP FOR EVER]
Korean skincare is in, and so are these toner pads. Made with a tea tree from Jeju Island, this ingredient improves redness and reduces dark spots as well as excess sebum. It also has calming and soothing properties, ideal for hormonal acne breakouts. This product is also packed with antioxidants, which help with dry skin.
[Image Credit: MEDIHEAL]
We love a holiday limited edition set, and CAUDALIE has released a fabulous one. This set contains 3 Vinoperfect products, the brand’s best-selling brightening line-up and many users’ all-time favourite goodies. In this collection, you can expect the full-size radiance dark spot serum. If you have yet to try this serum, it is the holy grail to perfect skin. Besides that, there’s also a smaller version of the dark circle brightening eye cream and an instant brightening moisturiser.
[Image Credit: CAUDALIE]