New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face this January 2024

Whether it’s a beauty balm, blemish fix, or Botox: here is your local guide to what to put on your face this January 2024.

Each month, we’ll present you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, whether it be a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.

As the holiday season comes to an end, let’s kick start 2024 with a new beginning, prioritising our mental and physical well-being. And since it is the new year, this means trying new beauty products that will make you shine not only on the outside but on the inside, too.