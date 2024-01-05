Whether it’s a beauty balm, blemish fix, or Botox: here is your local guide to what to put on your face this January 2024.
Each month, we’ll present you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, whether it be a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.
As the holiday season comes to an end, let’s kick start 2024 with a new beginning, prioritising our mental and physical well-being. And since it is the new year, this means trying new beauty products that will make you shine not only on the outside but on the inside, too.
New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face this January 2024
Most of us have heard of the benefits of using retinoids. Whether it’s reducing acne outbreaks or increasing cell turnover, applying retinoids on your skin can give you a firmer, plumper look. And although this vitamin is known to cause some irritation, one product we recommend is the FYNE Retinoid Regenerating Serum. This serum contains no silicones, alcohol, fragrance, colourants, parabens, or mineral oils. The serum also uses encapsulation technology, which enhances the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by speeding up the renewal process of skin cells.
[Image Credit: FYNE]
As we age, our lips lose collagen, and this lip filler in a tube by Dr Dennis Gross is the secret weapon to help repair those luscious lips. The lip treatment contains four molecular weights of hyaluronic acid and a peptide complex, which gives it a plumping effect. It also doesn’t burn as much as other lip plumpers, and the formula is super thin and lightweight. Wear this alone or with a lip liner; you’ll get hydrated, smooth, “freshly injected” lips.
[Image Credit: Dr Dennis Gross]
Although this product is a bit expensive, Sulwhasoo’s New Perfecting Cushion Airy is worth the price tag. Containing SPF 50+, this beauty buy provides good coverage and is lightweight. Once applied, the product sinks into the skin, giving the face a nice, healthy, skin-like glow. It also doesn’t feel sticky.
[Image Credit: Sulwhasoo]
Available in five shades: chaokuay, kekhuay, lychee, orange, and peach, NAREE’s new Glossy Lip Oil PH is a must-have if you want a juicy, glossed-up lip. Produced by a Thai brand, this latest product delivers excellent stain and shine since the formula adjusts to one’s PH.
[Image Credit: NAREE]