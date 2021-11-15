New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face (and body) this November 2021

Whether it’s a new beauty balm, blemish fix, or botox: welcome to your local guide to what to put on your face in Bangkok.

Each month, we’ll be presenting you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, be it a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.

This November 2021, as we’re entering the full phase of post-lockdown, there’s no reason to limit ourselves to just everyday looks and simple skincare anymore. It’s time to go out and rock the full glam that we’ve all been wanting to do since the boring stay-at-home period. Whether it’s the elegant everyday look or the tantalising charm, your beauty game should now be at the top level. Read on to find out what to pick up to create your best look to boost confidence and help you glam up.

[Hero Image Credit: Chanel; Featured Image Credit: Mac Cosmetics]