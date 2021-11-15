New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face (and body) this November 2021

Whether it’s a new beauty balm, blemish fix, or botox: welcome to your local guide to what to put on your face in Bangkok.
Each month, we’ll be presenting you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, be it a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.
This November 2021, as we’re entering the full phase of post-lockdown, there’s no reason to limit ourselves to just everyday looks and simple skincare anymore. It’s time to go out and rock the full glam that we’ve all been wanting to do since the boring stay-at-home period. Whether it’s the elegant everyday look or the tantalising charm, your beauty game should now be at the top level. Read on to find out what to pick up to create your best look to boost confidence and help you glam up.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Fenty Beauty brings another ‘Holiday Collection’ for that gloss and glow
- Chanel reinterprets its N°5 fragrance in a holiday 2021 makeup collection
- Kenzoki introduces 3 new lines of skincare deep-rooted in Asian philosophy
- Gucci Beauty returns with A Gloaming Night Eau de Parfum...
- ...and debuts its first eyeshadow palette
- Chloé goes green with its vegan perfume
- The highly-anticipated Blackpink Lisa’s x Mac Cosmetics collection is finally up for grabs
There’s a ton of room to play when it comes to makeup looks during the season of giving, and Fenty Beauty’s second edition of ‘Holiday Collection’ will give you the look you need with those perfect lips. The four limited and universally flattering shades of the best-selling glosses will add a holiday holographic twist in the Rihanna way, making your lips look smoother and fuller. A perfect gift not just for yourself, but your loved ones as well.
To mark 100 years after the fragrance’s birth, Chanel honours its legendary number with the limited-edition holiday 2021 makeup collection that comes in Chanel N°5 fragrance-inspired packaging. From red lipstick to the eyeshadow palette of golden and amber shades, it unites the paradoxes of the feminine to reveal the subtlety of a mysterious, dazzling makeup look.
Meet KENZOKI’s 3 new skincare ranges: Youth Flow, Hydration Flow and Nourishing Flow. Each formulated using KENZOKI’s Sacred Lotus Flower extracts to naturally boost the speed of regeneration of the epidermis and strengthen the skin with subtle and feel-good fragrances. While they meet the facial skin’s essential needs, the Nourishing Flow ensures that your body gets the fullest revitalization. Whether it’s body cream or hand balm, it envelops the skin in softness upon application and provides an immediate sensation of comfort that you’ll love.
Gucci Beauty makes a new addition to The Alchemist’s Garden collection with A Gloaming Night Eau de Parfum. This scent captures the essence of the fiery sunset sky at dusk in a ruby red glass bottle. Woody and spicy, it’s powerful yet soft, striking and reassuring, just like the beauty of sunsets.
In addition to smelling like the holiday season, discover limitless eye looks with Gucci Beauty’s first eyeshadow palette. As you embrace the story of yourself with Palette Beauté Des Yeux Floral, you can play with multiple ideas to craft the look to match your mood. Bold blue, warm brown, and pink floral are the three possible colour combinations that you can try.
Is your everyday wear lacking freshness? Check out Chloé Eau de Parfum Naturelle. Formulated with 100% natural origin fragrance, this vegan fragrance is a new version from the Chloe signature line that combines luxury and nature. Moreover, it has a fresh scent of organic roses and contains ingredients of naturally derived alcohol, too.
The wait is finally over for the K-pop and beauty fans. You can now create Lisa’s makeup looks with her favourite products, which also have an added personal touch. The items are inclusive of the eyeshadow palette, eyeliner, blush, highlighter, and liquid lip colour. They’re all of her favourite colours, with names that adorably pay tribute to her cats as well.
