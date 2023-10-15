New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face this October 2023

Whether it’s a beauty balm, blemish fix, or Botox: here is your local guide to new beauty buys available in Bangkok this October 2023.

Each month, we’ll present you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, whether it be a newly launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.

As we’re nearly halfway into October, spooky season is right around the corner. That means preparing for Halloween. Whether it’s your costume, makeup, or where to go, it’s important to get these things in check before that crazy night (or week), which only happens once a year. With that said, this month is the perfect excuse to splurge and experiment with some new beauty products, all in the name of Halloween. So, whether you’re going for a daring look or simply want to maintain your skincare, check out these new October 2023 beauty buys.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: ULTRA VIOLETTE]