New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face this October 2023

Whether it’s a beauty balm, blemish fix, or Botox: here is your local guide to new beauty buys available in Bangkok this October 2023.
Each month, we’ll present you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, whether it be a newly launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.
As we’re nearly halfway into October, spooky season is right around the corner. That means preparing for Halloween. Whether it’s your costume, makeup, or where to go, it’s important to get these things in check before that crazy night (or week), which only happens once a year. With that said, this month is the perfect excuse to splurge and experiment with some new beauty products, all in the name of Halloween. So, whether you’re going for a daring look or simply want to maintain your skincare, check out these new October 2023 beauty buys.
[Hero & Feature Image Credit: ULTRA VIOLETTE]
New beauty buys this October 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Get a natural finish with FENTY Eaze Drop Blur + Smooth Tint Stick
- Make your brow routine 10x easier with the RARE BEAUTY Brow Harmony Precision Pencil
- Your perfect on-the-go SPF with ULTRA VIOLETTE Preen Screen™ SPF50 Reapplication Mist
- Fill and plump your skin with Dr Dennis Gross DermInfusions Fill + Repair Serum
- Create a beautiful look with HOURGLASS Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked Jellyfish Palette
Although many of you may have heard of the FENTY Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Foundation, the brand recently launched a stick version, which deserves even more hype. Available in 25 shades, the product has an easy, fast application that glides smoothly onto the skin. It’s also very hydrating and not as cake-y, compared to other stick foundations. Despite being a skin tint, there’s excellent coverage, leaving the skin with the perfect balance between matte and glowy.
[Image Credit: FENTY]
We all love a good brow pencil, and this item from RARE BEAUTY is worth adding to your shopping list. The new brow harmony pencil comes in 6 shades and has a buttery feel on the skin. Its diamond bullet tip allows users to draw hair-like strokes that look super natural. The product is also very pigmented and waterproof. There’s even a built-in spoolie.
[Image Credit: RARE BEAUTY]
Get that extra dose of sun protection whenever and wherever with ULTRA VIOLETTE Reapplication Mist SKINSCREEN. Perfect for on-the-go, this mist is ultra-lightweight and packed with ingredients like Niacinamide, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E. Simply spray your face in an ‘X’ then ‘T,’ and you have an even coverage. One of the things we love about this mist is that instant glow and hydration it provides. It’s also not greasy, which is another big bonus.
[Image Credit: ULTRA VIOLETTE]
It’s time to ditch the botox and filler and grab this Dr Dennis Gross DermInfusions Fill + Repair Serum. This product is honestly liquid gold. The serum contains a lot of peptides, a.k.a. the secret to anti-ageing. It also has palmitoyl tetrapeptide, which helps stimulate collagen. But that’s not all. This botox in a bottle is formulated with a unique MicroCelle Delivery System that allows these incredible ingredients to penetrate better into the skin. So, for those who want to upgrade their skincare or don’t have the budget for injectables, grab this serum for that juicy, plump, and youthful skin.
[Image Credit: Dr Dennis Gross]
The jellyfish palette has some of HOURGLASS’s bestselling shades and some brand-new ones— available with three blushes, two finishing powders, and one bronze. This palette is simply breathtaking at first glance. What makes it even better is the groundbreaking Photoluminescent Technology they use. Not only does the powder filter out harsh light, but it also enhances the skin’s appearance under any lighting. While the price point may seem high, this palette is undoubtedly a worthwhile investment. The shades can even be layered to create a multi-dimensional look. Beware, this is a limited edition palette, so grab yours before it’s gone.
[Image Credit: HOURGLASS]