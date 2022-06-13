New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face (and body) this June

Whether it’s a new beauty balm, blemish fix, or botox: welcome to your local guide to what to put on your face in Bangkok.

Each month, we’ll be presenting you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, be it a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.

Summer is officially here. Not only is this the season of going out and soaking in the hot summer sun, but it is also the season of looking and feeling your best.

Which brings us to our next point – how can we possibly enjoy summer without the latest, hottest products in town that will help take us to that next level? Whether it’s a fragrance to keep you smelling and feeling fresh despite the heat and sweat, or a make-up item to make you look seamlessly natural in the sunlight, we’ve got you covered.

New beauty buys this June