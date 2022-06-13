New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face (and body) this June

Whether it’s a new beauty balm, blemish fix, or botox: welcome to your local guide to what to put on your face in Bangkok.
Each month, we’ll be presenting you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, be it a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.
Summer is officially here. Not only is this the season of going out and soaking in the hot summer sun, but it is also the season of looking and feeling your best.
Which brings us to our next point – how can we possibly enjoy summer without the latest, hottest products in town that will help take us to that next level? Whether it’s a fragrance to keep you smelling and feeling fresh despite the heat and sweat, or a make-up item to make you look seamlessly natural in the sunlight, we’ve got you covered.
New beauty buys this June
- Glow big this summer with Chanel’s Les Beiges Grand Style Makeup Collection
- Bloom Into Your Truest Self with the new Gucci Bloom Eau de Toilette
- Breathe the scent of Chloé Nomade Eau de Parfum Naturelle’s radiant, sweet, and floral scent
- Freshen up your face with IPSA's The Time Reset BLUE & GREEN
- Get funky and futuristic with Make Up For Ever’s new Aqua Resist Color Ink Eyeliners
- Stay youthful and feminine with Flower by Kenzo Poppy Bouquet Eau De Toilette
- Get that tender look with The Face Shop’s fmgt Designing Eyebrow Pencil
Last but definitely not least – Chanel Beauty is definitely giving you all this summer so you can go big or go home with its latest Les Beiges makeup line. Coming in with oversized formats with multiple uses and ultra-sensorial texture for the face, body, and hair, and you will rock this summer looking fresh, luminous, and natural. The package? There’s an Oversize Healthy Glow Highlighting Powder, Oversize Kabuki Brush, the Huile Illuminatrice Oil for the face, body, and hair, and the fresh pink shade of the Poudre Universelle Libre powder.
Joining the garden of dreams of the Gucci Bloom collection, this newest addition offers a lighter, more luminous interpretation of the original scent that inspires every woman to bloom into her most natural, truest self. Within the fragrance you will find the sunny and intoxicating fusion of Jasmine, Tuberose and Rangoon Creeper, accented with the addition of Neroli accord. It’s the perfect scent to embrace this lively and uninhibited season.
[Image Credit: Gucci Beauty]
A 100% natural perfume that celebrates the merging of cultures that transports you to a distant landscape at sunset. Here, the strong, tenacious yet sweet and sensuous overtones of Egyptian jasmine meets the refreshing essence of bergamot. Add that with a vanilla and sandalwood base weaved with the smoothness of a date accord, and you’re set feeling – and smelling – like a dream-like, magical sunset from a faraway land.
[Image Credit: Chloé]
IPSA’s top-selling The Time Reset Aqua is back again with a brand new interpretation by designer Aoshi Kudo. Coming in pastel blue and green, this limited edition symbolises the freshness and moisture that comes with having beautiful, youthful, healthy and natural skin. Perfect for all skin types, The Time Reset Aqua is especially fitting for this summer heat where it will keep your skin glowing, nourished, and clean.
Make Up For Ever has just launched an all-new Aqua Resist Color Ink, a collection of eyeliners with a total of six vivid color shades to level up your eye makeup look and welcome the summer in the most creative way possible. Promising a 24-hour wear waterproof that will outlast water, sweat, or even smudge, these colorful tones will surely unleash the artist in you.
[Image Credit: Make Up For Ever]
Inspired by the morning flowers of Japan, this latest scent from Kenzo marks a truly ideal summer combination of citrus, fruity, floral, fresh, earthy and woody – it is as grounded as it is dreamy, and it is as sweet as it is musky. The fragrance provides a unique union of the Gardenia and Damascena Rose: cool, fresh, flowery, feminine and bold. It is a scent that all who take a whiff off will be fascinated by, and it is a scent that is as refreshing as the season of summer.
[Image Credit: Kenzo]
All the girls know this – our look is never complete without the perfect brows. Cue The Face Shop – South Korea’s leading skincare and beauty brand – to the rescue. With its latest fmgt Designing Eyebrow Pencil, you can achieve any look you want from cute, and chic to hot and smoky. What’s even more special is how seamlessly adaptable the colours blend with your complexion, giving the perfect ready-for-anything natural look.
[Image Credit: The Face Shop]