New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face and body this May 2022

Whether it’s a new beauty balm, blemish fix, or botox: welcome to your local guide to what to put on your face in Bangkok.
Each month, we’ll be presenting you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, be it a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.
It’s May, and we’re not going to lie, it’s quite the monsoon season. But hey – beauty, glam, and self-care are here to stay, no matter what season it is. With that in mind, here’s a list of the new beauty items for you to rock, look, and smell your best for May 2022, whether indoors or outdoors, and despite all that is happening around you.
New beauty buys this May 2022
Available on this 12 May, this popular fragrance, originally an eau de parfum launched in 2019, has reinterpreted itself into an eau de toilette – a fusion of radiant gold and timeless rose. Maintaining its promise of roses at the heart of the fragrance, the eau de toilette leaves you with a lighter, more transparent and ultra-luminous touch. It is a signature scent that will delight and inspire women to take their everyday moments and make them extraordinary.
Conjuring the freshness of a rosebud, the new Eau de Toilette is caressing and sophisticated – a radiant expression of Bvlgari’s enduring passion for a beautiful life.
[Image Credit: Bvlgari Parfums]
Aiming for a glowing, sun-kissed golden hour look without looking too shiny? The first of its kind for the House, Gucci Beauty presents its new Rouge À Lèvres Liquide Mat, a transformative liquid lip colour that dries down to a soft-matte finish once applied. The innovative, transfer-proof line is available in an array of rich and vibrant shades inspired by sunset skies and promises vibrant colours. Launching alongside the new lipstick line is also Stylo Définition L’Obscur, a waterproof black felt-tip ink liner designed to last up to 18 hours.
[Image Credit: Gucci Beauty]
Looking lush will never go out of season. And the best combo for that look, it seems, will always come in twos.
First, we have the Beyond Radiance, the first universal primer from Burberry Beauty that goes beyond a luminous finish by promising you 24-hour hydration, protection and skin improvement over time. Formulated with 96% natural-origin ingredients and light-reflecting pearls, the liquid primer creates a sophisticated lit-from-within glow that helps to improve skin blemishes, texture, and evenness over time, soothing for all skin types.
Be sure to also pair the new serum with the new Ultimate Glow Cushion, now available with refills to reduce your environmental footprint. The Ultimate Glow Cushion is a luxurious serum foundation in compact form, with a glow-infused formula that plumps and smooths your skin with its 24-hour hydrating properties. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and viola extracts that plump, smooth and hydrates the skin while unifying the complexion. Available in six luminous shades.
[Image Credit: Burberry Beauty]
You’ve got to give it to Bvlgari to always deliver a bold and mystifying fragrance without ever disappointing. Soon to be launched in 2022, this experience will be magnified threefold with the Italian olfactive journey debuting with three new creations under its Allegra collection: the Spettacolore Eau de Parfum, Baciami Eau de Parfum, and the Maginifying MYRRH Essence.
With the enchantment of Spettacolore, the passion of Baciami and the mysterious seduction of Maginifying MYRRH Essence, the magnetic allure of Bvlgari Allegra has definitely reached new heights, a larger-than-life exuberance innate to Italy. Despite their differences, the three creations underlie a common theme: the romance, passion, and seduction of the Eternal City.
[Image Credit: Bvlgari Parfums]