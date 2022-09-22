New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face (and body) this September

Whether it’s a new beauty balm, blemish fix, or botox: welcome to your local guide to what to put on your face in Bangkok.
Fashion’s biggest month has returned. September is about all things new, trendy, and in vogue. But alas, let’s not forget that with great style, we also need the right skincare and makeup regime to complete and accentuate all the looks. And with fashion month, well, let’s just say we’ve got more than enough products to get you covered.
It’s also quite the monsoon season in Thailand and especially Bangkok now, which means it’s time to switch up our products a little to accommodate our skin with the whirlwind weather. And with makeup? Well, let’s just say that with the new season – you also got to come out with the new you!
New beauty buys this September
- Welcome Fall with the floral colours of Gucci Beauty’s Flora Makeup Collection
- Get that luminous shine with KANEBO’s Lively Skin Wear
- Restore that radiant glow with Sudtana’s Sacha inchi, Ginger & Turmeric Repairing Oil
- Make your presence known with MAC Cosmetics’ Powder Kiss Velvet Blur Slim Stick
- Keep the skin protected with Caudalie’s first suncare line, the Vinosun SPF 50+
- Shine even brighter with Olehenriksen’s new and upgraded Banana Bright+ Eye Crème
Well, this is certainly a first for us. Gucci Beauty has released a makeup collection of our dreams we never knew we needed with its latest limited-edition makeup duo inspired by the Gucci Flora fragrances – the Gucci Palette Beauté Des Yeux Gorgeous Flora and Gucci Rouge De Beauté Brillant Flora.
With both products coming encased in distinctive floral prints and patterns, it’s hard to pick. But if we really had to choose, then we have to go with the Palette Beauté Des Yeux Gorgeous Flora. These 12 complimentary shades are surely reminiscent of the floral notes of the Gucci Flora fragrances, coming in a dreamy range of pinks, blues, and neutral colours and hues. Your eyes will definitely pop, shimmer, and shine with these shades, all the while looking soft, luminous, and luxurious – just like the velvety fragrance of the Gucci Flora.
That dewy, effortless look isn’t going out of trend anytime soon – and for good reason, of course. This month, get ready to try KANEBO’s latest foundation, a creamy gel texture that would emulate that beautiful texture with a vibrant, healthy and luminous glow to your complexion.
Coming in 8 distinctive shades, you’ll for sure feel confident with not only the coverage, but also the new technology that comes with it, designed to bring out the best in you: that innate radiance, perfect texture, and a formula that also nourishes the skin.
With this new season in tow, let’s not forget how skincare is still of vital importance. Here, we’re going all local and natural with a brand that’s worth all the hype – Sudtana, a Thai beauty brand that harmonises the power of ancient Thai remedies with modern science. Straight from the lab at MIT, and into handcrafted green, clean & conscientious self-care products.
The Sudtana Method also helps small farm-holders and grows to use organic farming methods, which focuses on natural remedies by using 100% natural products which are scientifically proven to work their purpose. Among their many amazing product lines, we are going for the Sacha Inchi, Ginger & Turmeric Repairing Oil.
Made from organically grown Sacha Inchi seeds, ginger, and turmeric, this facial oil works just like magic – once applied, you’ll feel that sudden sensation that is nourishing, hydrating, refreshing, and most importantly, absolutely naturally moisturising to the skin. Your face will glaze and shine like a donut, smell fresh of natural herbs, and your skin will feel rejuvenated, supple, and soft.
With these potent antioxidants, vitamins E & A, and omega- 3, 6 and 9, your skin will instantly look and feel younger and healthier with a natural glow to boot.
Red lips never go out of style, and soft has never looked so bold. MAC’s infamous moisturising matte lipstick, the Powder Kiss line, now has an older sister – the Powder Kiss Velvet Blur Slim Stick, and she’s bolder, more powerfully pigmented, and juicier than ever. To add, she also comes with an all new, slim stick design.
We know what you’re wondering, how can such a bold colour look soft, and how can a matte lipstick be moisturising at the same time? Well, this special, modern formula comes with a new technology, where they developed a “smart trio” of moisture-encapsulated powders able to wrap pigments in a hydrating veil, ultra-refined pigments for that superior colour adhesion, and a smoothing elastomer gel that provides easy glide and all-day comfort.
In short, this 12-hour full coverage stick is ultra-weightless and works with just a single, velvety soft swipe. It’s veiled, yet vivid, and has all the silky, sensual, and softness that the Powder Kiss line is renowned for. This time, it’s also topped with an even more creamy, cushiony feel that leaves your lips punchier, purer, and plusher with a soft-matte finish, complete with an alluring, indulgent red colour. What’s even better is that the more you apply, the softer, smoother, and suppler your lips – non-bleeding, feathering, creasing, flaking, or fading with this one, we promise.
The new Velvet Blur Slim Stick is here to make your presence known, your confidence shine, and your look complete. Whether on the red carpet or a casual day out, the powerful pigment is sure to make you go big, no matter the occasion.
Even if it may be dark, or wet, or just full-on cloudy outside, never forget that those UV rays are here to stay, and we shall always keep our skin protected.
Caudalie’s first skincare product in its suncare revolution, the Vinosun SPF 50+, is definitely here to save you this season. The Vinosun takes high protection to a whole new level, coming in with a texture that is both light and invisible to the skin, and a formula that is fragrance free, non-toxic, biodegradable, and friendly to the environment, and a product that is perfectly practical for everyday application.
With Vinosun, you’re guaranteed to be protected from the sun’s harmful rays, from the UVA, UVB, photo-ageing, and so forth. The Vinosun has been carefully dermatologically tested to suit all kinds of skin types, even to the most sensitive ones. This way, you won’t have to worry if this sunscreen is suitable for you or not – because it is.
Olehenriksen’s cult-favourite eye-cream is back, and, as the title suggests – with an even better upgrade, and of course, better results!
No matter the weather, your skin and under eye area should never look or feel dull – those are definitely unhealthy signs from the body. We know that eye creams help a ton – particularly the ones that have been truly tested and carefully crafted for the most optimal results. Luckily for us, this new Banana Bright+ (Bright Plus) Eye Crème has finally returned to the spotlight to replace the now discontinued Banana Bright Eye Crème, promising not only better results, but also an instant and all-day brightening effect, a visible boost in skin elasticity, increased hydration by 70% and improved concealer wear. Need we say more?
This new innovation comes with banana powder inspired pigments, advances in vitamin C technology with a vegan and fragrance-free formula made with 3 powerhouse forms of vitamin C which includes a real gold complex for enhanced brightening and elasticity. No matter the weather, you can always get your day started with an instant glow that will make your eyes bright, reduce those dark circles and fine lines under the eye, and with full hydration in tow.