Turn back the clock: 7 anti-ageing skincare kits for that forever youthful glow

Skin ageing is a natural process. While some embrace it, others wish it could be stopped or reversed miraculously. Whichever group you may belong to, you can definitely try slowing it down. From creams to serums, incorporating the right combination of anti-ageing products in your daily routine can do the trick.
These skin essentials are aimed at visibly reducing the signs of ageing by lending the skin a plumper, firmer and youthful look. They are formulated with actives targeting specific skin issues and must be chosen with careful consideration. This is where anti-ageing skincare kits come to the rescue.
Comprising essential products like cleansers, creams and scrubs that can be layered with each other, these kits and combos make it easier for one to embark on their anti-ageing skincare journey.
What are the common signs of skin ageing?
As we age, a lot of changes start showing up on our skin. These can be:
- Fine lines and wrinkles
- Dull, dehydrated skin
- Thinning and sagging skin due to loss of elasticity and collagen
- Uneven skin tone
- Age spots and hyperpigmentation
- Rough, dry and itchy skin
Common anti-ageing skincare practices
Some common skin care practices that you can incorporate in your lifestyle for anti-ageing include the following.
Consistent skincare routine
Contrary to the popular misconception that one should adopt anti-ageing skincare practices and routines in their 40s and 50s, the key to achieving youthful-looking skin is to start in your 20s suggests the American Academy of Dermatology Association. Cleansing your face twice a day, applying a moisturising cream and wearing sunscreen every day is a must. You can also include hydrating serums such as hyaluronic acid for an extra dose of nourishment.
When nearing your 30s, you can start incorporating products with ingredients that target specific skin concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, loss of elasticity, dehydration and dullness. Niacinamide, vitamin C and retinol are some essentials.
The skin practices and products that you adopt in your 30s can easily be continued in your 40s and 50s if they yield desired results.
Exfoliation is non-negotiable
Another skincare practice that helps, in the long run, is exfoliating twice a week. Whether you use chemical exfoliants or face and body scrubs for manual exfoliation, be consistent with them. Exfoliation not only helps in removing dead skin cells to reveal brighter-looking skin but also lends an even texture and softness.
When choosing scrubs avoid abrasive ingredients like walnut and coconut shells and look for ones with sugar crystals, coffee or cellulose beads.
Choose clean products
Avoid skincare products that are formulated with harmful chemicals like parabens, phthalates and sulphates or artificial dyes and fragrances. Such components tend to irritate and harm the skin in the long run.
Adopt a healthy lifestyle
Eating a balanced diet, staying hydrated, exercising and cutting down on smoking and alcohol intake are some healthy lifestyle habits that have a positive impact on the skin.
The best anti-ageing skincare kits to add to your beauty arsenal
Jump To / Table of Contents
Comprising a cleansing balm, a face cream and an eye treatment, this anti-ageing skincare kit is popular for its innovative technology. The trio features three products formulated with powerful ingredients to target the multiple signs of ageing for a firmer, glowing skin. While the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm effectively removes makeup and dirt without stripping the skin of its moisture, the Marine Cream deeply nourishes it for a more radiant look.
Additionally, the Advanced Eye Treatment is a weightless eye serum that keeps the delicate skin around the eyes hydrated and also minimises the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and crow’s feet.
Image: Courtesy ELEMIS
Targeting visible skin changes such as dryness, wrinkles, skin slackening and uneven texture, the Super Restorative set by CLARINS nourishes and revitalises the skin perfectly. Formulated to adapt to the skin’s chronobiology, both the creams have organic harungana as their key ingredient which is known for its anti-ageing benefits and has the same effect as retinol.
Another essential component in their formulation is organic gorse extract that improves the tone of fibroblasts thereby lending a firmer and plumper look. Other ingredients include organic sea lily, desert date extract and vitamin C.
Image: Courtesy Lazada
Restoring your skin’s health with the power of antioxidant vitamin C, peptides and chemical exfoliants, this skincare kit transforms your skin texture and targets the visible signs of ageing. While the Glow2OH Dark Spot Toner improves your skin’s texture and the look of dark spots, the Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum brightens and firms it with consistent use. Additionally, the Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturiser nourishes and strengthens the barrier all day.
Image: Courtesy Sephora
Making it easier for you to follow an anti-ageing skincare routine is the CSA Kit by Medik8 that includes a cleanser, a serum, an age-defying moisturiser and a night serum. Ensuring visible skin brightening, minimised fine lines and wrinkles and skin nourishment, this kit is ideal for anyone who wants to embark on their anti-ageing skincare journey without any hassle.
CSA stands for vitamin C and sunscreen (to be used in the day) and vitamin A (to be applied at night). The Surface Radiance Cleanse is enriched with chemical exfoliants to gently renew the skin and lend it a brighter, even-toned look. The C-Tetra serum is formulated with stabilised tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate to fight free radical damage and promote a radiant skin.
While the Advanced Day Total Protect works to improve the overall health of the skin and also provide sun protection with SPF 30, the Crystal Retinal 3 is a night serum that targets all visible signs of ageing.
Image: Courtesy Medik8
This is an everyday anti-ageing skincare kit that includes Soy Face Cleanser, Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence, Tea Elixir Serum and Lotus Youth Preserve Moisturiser. These skincare products aim at keeping your skin smooth, luminous and youthful looking. While the pH-balanced cleanser cleans your skin effectively, the essence delivers antioxidant protection and the serum enhances its glow and resilience. Additionally, the moisturiser ensures optimum skin health and radiance.
Image: Courtesy Sephora
Ensure your skin’s health even while travelling with the Mini Retinol + Repeat kit by Sunday Riley. Formulated without sulphate, parabens, gluten, soy and phthalates, the products aim at reducing the visible signs of ageing and promoting a youthful-looking, healthy skin. The set comprises A+ High Dose Retinoid Serum and LUNA Retinol Sleeping Night Oil that should be used at night on a cleansed, dry face.
Image: Courtesy Selfridges
Inclusive of Day Cream, Fortifying Lotion with Royal Jelly, Advanced Youth Watery Oil and Double R Renew & Repair Advanced Serum is this luxury anti-ageing skincare kit by GUERLAIN. While the face cream combines vitamin C and BlackBee Repair technology for skin tightening and a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles, the Fortifying Lotion resets the skin’s balance and hydration levels.
Moreover, the Watery Oil fortifies the skin’s process to repair itself nine times faster while the Renew & Repair Serum combines two technologies that aid in renewing the epidermis alongside lending the skin a lifted effect. This leads to a more refined, smoother and even-textured radiant glow.
Image: Courtesy Selfridges
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero Image: Courtesy Medik8 ; Featured Image: Courtesy CLARINS)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: You can start by building a proper skincare regimen in your 20s and include products like serums, moisturisers and sunscreen that have active ingredients to help ensure the health of your skin. You can introduce anti-wrinkle creams and serums to your routine in your 30s and even try retinol-based products if your skin demands it.
Answer: Anti-ageing skincare products cannot stop your skin from ageing. However, their consistent use along with a balanced diet, proper water intake and a healthy lifestyle may slow down the skin’s ageing process and improve its appearance.
Answer: Anti-ageing foods that you can add to your daily diet include blueberry, papaya, pomegranate, avocado, lemon, spinach, tomato, sweet potato, broccoli, beans, carrots, fatty fish, dark chocolate and nuts.
Answer: Some of the most effective ingredients for anti-ageing include retinol, niacinamide, vitamin C, peptides, hyaluronic acid and bakuchiol.
Answer: Some common home remedies for ageing include aloe vera, banana mask (banana mashed into a smooth paste), argan oil, curd and turmeric face mask, jojoba oil, avocado paste, yoghurt and lemon juice mask.