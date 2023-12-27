9 essential Taiwanese skincare brands that you need to try

Everybody knows about the Korean and Japanese beauty market. There are some brands that have been here for so long and sometimes we just feel like trying something new. This is where Taiwanese skincare brands slide in. Influenced by these two giant markets, the Taiwanese skincare ritual brings a combination of familiarity and newness that you might need.

Shopping for skincare in Taiwan is an experience that easily compares to walking down Myeongdong or Shibuya. Towering drugstores such as Watsons, Cosmed, Tomod’s and Japan Medical are sandwiched next to multi-brand boutiques like Paris Strawberry, S3 and 86 Shop, each boasting exclusive deals to outdo the other. Find yourself in the right place at the right time and you’ll even be able to bag a cult product about $10 cheaper than its rival store or snag sweet buy-one-get-one deals with free gifts to reward your strategic shopping.

A guide to Taiwanese skincare routine

Though you can easily find popular Korean and Japanese brands there, it is the homegrown labels that deserve your attention. Taiwanese skincare often comes with either a clinical focus, incorporating acids and DIY peels, or Chinese herbal and botanical ingredients to boost or heal your complexion. Masks are also a massive thing there, not only available at your usual cosmetic stores but at convenience shops like 7-11 too.

As a nascent skincare enthusiast and a sheet mask lover, going beauty shopping in Taiwan was a massive treat. Especially in Ximending, where all the stores mentioned above are within a stone’s throw of each other. If you are like me and want to go there to stock up your face maintenance wardrobe for the next two years (or so I promised), here are some brands that offer Taiwanese skincare products worth splurging your money on.

9 best Taiwanese skincare brands you need to try