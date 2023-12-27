9 essential Taiwanese skincare brands that you need to try

Everybody knows about the Korean and Japanese beauty market. There are some brands that have been here for so long and sometimes we just feel like trying something new. This is where Taiwanese skincare brands slide in. Influenced by these two giant markets, the Taiwanese skincare ritual brings a combination of familiarity and newness that you might need.
Shopping for skincare in Taiwan is an experience that easily compares to walking down Myeongdong or Shibuya. Towering drugstores such as Watsons, Cosmed, Tomod’s and Japan Medical are sandwiched next to multi-brand boutiques like Paris Strawberry, S3 and 86 Shop, each boasting exclusive deals to outdo the other. Find yourself in the right place at the right time and you’ll even be able to bag a cult product about $10 cheaper than its rival store or snag sweet buy-one-get-one deals with free gifts to reward your strategic shopping.
A guide to Taiwanese skincare routine
Though you can easily find popular Korean and Japanese brands there, it is the homegrown labels that deserve your attention. Taiwanese skincare often comes with either a clinical focus, incorporating acids and DIY peels, or Chinese herbal and botanical ingredients to boost or heal your complexion. Masks are also a massive thing there, not only available at your usual cosmetic stores but at convenience shops like 7-11 too.
As a nascent skincare enthusiast and a sheet mask lover, going beauty shopping in Taiwan was a massive treat. Especially in Ximending, where all the stores mentioned above are within a stone’s throw of each other. If you are like me and want to go there to stock up your face maintenance wardrobe for the next two years (or so I promised), here are some brands that offer Taiwanese skincare products worth splurging your money on.
9 best Taiwanese skincare brands you need to try
Founded by the Beauty King of Taiwan, Niuer, Narüko is a brand that focuses heavily on ingredients. Each of its products uses a primary ingredient, like tea tree oil, apple seed, rose and such, to cater to a particular skin concern. There are minimal, if any, filler compounds in Narüko products. Instead, Niuer’s strict quality control measures ensure that what you’re getting is top-of-the-line, made with the highest grade of skincare technology offered at the moment. The line is cruelty-free as well, with Niuer testing the products on himself before they are approved to be produced. Their popular ranges include the Taiwanese Magnolia and Raw Job’s Tears lines. The former caters to firming and brightening skin, while the latter is targeted towards pore minimising.
Annie’s Way is a brand famed for its wash-off jelly masks, which claim to sell over 1,00,000 every month in Taiwan and Hong Kong. There are 10 variants of this gel-like mask, such as rose, red wine, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, charcoal, honey, snail, anti-ageing and lavender, each tailored towards revitalising the complexion. People swear by how these show visible, near-instant results and even help to cleanse out those pesky sebaceous filaments on your nose, on top of all the other good they do.
My Beauty Diary’s sheet masks are the principal Taiwanese skincare product everyone has to try. They’re as ubiquitous as pigeons in a city, so you’ll be hard-pressed not to find one during your trip. There’s an overwhelming amount of mask “flavours” under the My Beauty Diary handle and more so if you consider their sister label, Beauty Idea Diary. Kind folks on the internet have created charts for consumers to easily identify which mask to purchase, but the most famous product is the Black Pearl Brightening Mask. Formulated with liquorice root, pineapple, yeast protein, pearl, collagen and more, this mask is a quick fix for dull complexion days.
The Taiwanese are big on the clinical aspect of skincare and many household labels feature “Dr” in their brand name. Dr. Morita is one of them. With a heavy focus on medical-grade face masks, Dr. Morita utilises Japanese skincare technology to address particular issues your complexion might need, whether it’s hydration, brightening, or repair. Its masks are also made with thin Tencel silk cotton drenched with essence for maximum product absorption, without any of the discomfort of a thick cotton mask.
Neogence’s philosophy is heavily focused on the science behind skincare. It incorporates dermatology, pharmaceutics and biomedical technology into all of its product lines and the heads of its Research & Development facility are all notable experts in those fields. Formulated for sensitive skin types, Neogence’s two most popular lines are the HA Hydrating series for drier skin types and the Pore series, which targets oily, acne-prone and congested skin.
Lovemore specialises in silk sheet masks fortified with traditional herbal ingredients, such as mung beans, bitter gourd, pearl barley and snow lotus. Not only are they extremely thin and comfortable to wear, but the mask essences are a thin, watery formula that leaves no sticky residue behind. That’s a total bonus for anyone with oily skin, or for those who just hate feeling like their face could pass for a sticky hands toy after a pamper session.
Dr. Wu is the motherlode of all medical skincare labels in Taiwan. Many celebrities count themselves fans of Dr. Wu’s potent products, especially the Mandelic Acid Renewal and Vitamin C Whitening ranges. The former uses mandelic acid, an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA), as its star ingredient. Mandelic acid is at the frontier of effective anti-ageing products, as it gently exfoliates the surface of one’s skin to reduce visible signs of ageing. Dr. Wu’s Vitamin C products are made not to whiten your skin in the literal sense but to correct pigmentation issues like dark spots, even out your skin tone and increase your face’s protective barrier against UV radiation.
L’Herboflore is a premium Taiwanese label that couples gorgeous, illustrated packaging with high-quality products. It’s best known for its extensive range of sheet masks (of course) that aren’t just dedicated to boosting your visage, but your neck, bust, hands, under eyes and feet too. L’Herboflore has recently branched out into a comprehensive line of skincare products, with its first range focusing on cactus extract to hydrate and refresh the complexion.
A Taiwan cosmetics brand founded in 1987, Bonanza has gained an immense following for using only high-quality products and the latest in science and technology to create products that are high in efficacy. Bestsellers that come highly recommended by Taiwanese skincare enthusiasts include the Zymo-excitative Mask KFM and Active Moisture Membraneous KBM, which hydrate the skin for crystal-clear appearance.
In contrast to the complex Korean beauty routines, Taiwanese skincare embraces a simple and holistic approach. It emphasises relying on high-quality, natural ingredients and traditional Chinese medicine techniques. It typically involves four key steps: cleansing, toning, moisturising and using a refreshing sheet mask.
Taiwanese beauty, often referred to as T-beauty, stands out for its straightforward approach. Created with natural ingredients and strict no-animal testing, it not only simplifies skincare routines but also promotes a beneficial practice for the skin.