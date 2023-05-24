Bangkok knows peace as Le Labo opens its flagship store in Siam Paragon

No need to ask your friends to bring you some while they’re abroad anymore, because Le Labo has set up its first flagship store in Bangkok.

Born in New York City, Le Labo is French for “the lab.” The reason for the name is that it is the company’s intention to bring the perfume-making process that normally happens backstage into the limelight for the public to see—a fragrance lab built into each location.

[Hero and featured image credit: Le Labo]

Le Labo opens its flagship store in Siam Paragon

Le Labo perfumes are referred to as craft perfumes, which is fitting because they utilise professional craftsmen in the process of creating each perfume, hand-blending each scent for you to see. This is also what you’ll experience as you step into their first ever flagship store in Thailand, located in 1F, Fashion Gallery Zone, Siam Paragon.

For the first time ever, we Bangkokians can finally immerse ourselves into their collections of fine fragrances, guided by one of their experts that can help you choose your next companion. Each perfume is named after its base ingredient, and our favourites include the “Fleur D’ Oranger 27,” an orange blossom punch with floral and lemony notes, “Jasmin 17,” a scent of old-world floral signature meets a distinctive harmony of vanilla and sandalwood, and, of course, the “Patchouli 24,” a smoky, leathery creation with a contrasting touch of vanilla.

Apart from its signature perfumes, you can find plenty of other creations that utlilise their crafted scents, including candles for your home, shampoos, conditioners, body lotion, and even a full-on grooming set for men. It’s truly a one-stop shop for when you want to face the day looking good and smelling gorgeous.

For more information, you can take a look at Le Labo’s official website.