6 dermatologist-approved skincare labels you can buy in Bangkok

There is something reassuring about a dermatologist with a personal skincare line.

Dermatologist-approved skincare labels have been vouched for by the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Priyanka Chopra, and Instagrammers who just won an acne battle. Here are some of the best dermatologist-backed skincare brands you can find in Bangkok.

[All images courtesy of brands; hero image credit: Dermalogica]

Dermalogica

With ‘dermatologist’ in its name, Dermalogica is a post-millennial brand that started in 1986 thanks to Jane Wurwand, a trained therapist from the UK who migrated to America. Over the last 30 years, the International Dermal Institute has been home to licensed skin geniuses who went on to launch Dermalogica as a brand. With a clear agenda of staying clear of parabens, mineral oils, and SD alcohol, it’s also one of the first brands in India to address face mapping and different skin textures.

Star Product/s: Dermalogica Overnight Retinol Repair (THB 3231).

Dr Dennis Gross Skincare by Dr Dennis Gross

Started by an NYC-based dermatologist Dr Dennis, the brand has a cult following for its acne-fighting products.

Star Product/s: Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (THB 3483) is expensive but worth it. Most users are in love with the sorcery of these travel-sized peel strips that get rid of whiteheads and blackheads. His Ferulic + Retinol Fortifying Neck Emulsion (THB 2692) is one of the few products in the market for neck and decolletage.

Dr Jart+ by Dr Jart

Founded in 2004 by dermatologist Dr Sung Jae Jung, the Korean brand Dr Jart + is celebrated for its beautiful packaging that’s just enough colour for flatlays and rubber masks that have been game-changing in the business of beauty.

Star Product/s: Dr Jart+ Dermask Rubber Mask (THB 357) is derived from algae that lower skin temperature and allows deeper penetration of active ingredients.

Perricone MD By Dr Perricone

The brainchild of Dr Perricone MD, this beauty and wellness brand has often talked about the connection between inflammation and ageing/breakout-prone skin. And he is one of the few dermatologists who recommends diet with whole foods, high in fats, and seasonal vegetables along with skincare products.

Star Product/s: Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer (THB 2774).

Peter Thomas Roth By Dr Peter Thomas Roth

Started in 1994 by the man himself, Dr Roth thrives on unique ingredients and using them in powerful formulations that addresses specific concerns. This was also one of the first dermat-backed brand to come to India with Sephora.

Star Product/s: Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Hydra-Gel Eye Masks (THB 1480) are found in most stars’ beauty routines, Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask (THB 2322) is a godsend anti-ageing product. With 24 carat gold, caffeine, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin, it’s one of a kind.

Skinceuticals By Dr Sheldon R. Pinnel

A scientist, teacher, dermatologist, and chemist – Dr. Pinnel’s legacy continues with Skinceuticals that was one of the first brands to use Vitamin C in skincare.

Star Product (s): Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Acid with 15% L-Ascorbic Acid (THB 5974) is pricey but shows reduction in fine lines, wrinkles and protects skin from environmental damage.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.