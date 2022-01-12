7 body creams to heal your post-holiday, post-pollution dry and itchy skin

Is your skin drying up with post-holiday blues? Is the current PM 2.5 and awful pollution in Bangkok right now only making it worse? Here’s your guide to the best body creams to cure dryness and add to your daily skincare routine.
Whether you’re the type of person who naturally has very dry skin or you’re just looking to soothe your post-holiday skin, you’re in the right place. Read through this list of body creams we’ve curated to find your match for the best dry-skin remedies.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Fenty Skin]
Treat your dry skin and give it some hydrating love with these body creams
Jump To / Table of Contents
Take your body moisturiser to the luxe level with the Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream. A decadent combination of tropical butters and extracts, it melts onto skin while a potent cocktail of seven oils deeply conditions to replenish thirsty skin.
[Image Credit: Fenty Skin]
Simplify your skincare routine with Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream. Whether you use it as a moisturizer, eye cream, acne treatment, or even hair mask, it intensely hydrates and repairs your skin from head to toe. It works wonders on eczema and skin irritation as well.
[Image Credit: Egyptian Magic]
3 /7
OUAI Body Crème renews your skin with a bunch of skin-loving ingredients and powerful antioxidants. It absorbs quickly without any greasy residue, leaving your skin supple and smooth like a baby.
[Image Credit: OUAI Body Crème]
The smoothie-inspired Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Banana + Coconut Nourishing Superfood Body Cream improves the appearance of your skin with a boost of fruit antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Not only is it infused with a lasting tropical-vacation scent that you’ll love, but it’s also a great way to feed your skin with superfoods.
[Image Credit: Briogeo]
Kenzoki Nourishing Flow Sensual Body Cream envelopes the skin in softness upon application and provides an immediate sensation of comfort. In addition to keeping your skin healthy, it locks in hydration for a nourished and glossy sheen effect.
[Image Credit: Kenzoki]
Enriched with powerful almond extract, L’Occitane Almond Milk Concentrate melts into the skin in a creamy and silky texture and helps to help to fight the loss of elasticity for more beautiful skin. If you have really sensitive skin, this is something that you can’t afford to miss out on.
[Image Credit: L’Occitane]
The Body Shop Moringa Body Yoghurt will make you feel like you’ve bought the best of a spa experience home. It delivers 48-hour hydration to your skin and gets it glowing right after you jump out of the shower.
[Image Credit: The Body Shop]