8 body shimmer oils to shine bright like a diamond

From shimmering body oils to body highlighters, here are the best body shimmer oils to add to cart for that goddess-like sheen.
When you’re so fascinated with highlighter that you mix it into your moisturiser, you know you’re a glow junkie. But there’s a better alternative, and it’s glossier than your crushed-powder-with-lotion combo. Glittery, shimmery body gels and highlighters are making a comeback, and we’re here for it. Cop these top body glow oils whether you’re prepping for summer or want a vacation glow.
This new wave of body shimmer is ideal for adding a touch of bronze or simply feeling like your finest, most sparkling self. Many of them contain skin-nourishing nutrients and emollients, resulting in buttery soft texture and a flawless complexion. Plus, because each formula only lasts until your next shower, you can rinse it off and try something different if one doesn’t suit you. A gloss not only leaves your skin glowing, hydrated, and healthy, but it also subtly blurs and perfects, giving you yet another reason to avoid the heavy-duty body foundations of Instagram.
8 body shimmer oils to shop now
With its Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil, Tom Ford captures the sensual essence of sun-kissed skin in a bottle. This product is as enticing as summer itself, with its sensual smell of white florals and amber sandalwood, as well as its lightweight nature.
This not only makes your skin glow like no other, but its oil formula also keeps skin exceptionally hydrated. The olive oil and hydrating squalane keep skin moisturised without leaving it greasy. This oil comes in three different shades: A Vision (rose), A Dream (champagne), and A Moment (bronze).
This shimmery body oil from the queen of brows (as well as eye palettes and, apparently, body gloss) is best described as liquid gold. It’s light, non-sticky, and has a lot of sheen. Furthermore, it hydrates and nourishes dehydrated summer skin, making your glow appear more natural.
Infused with scintillating light for a luscious, golden sheen, Sol de Janeiro GlowMotions Glow Oil effortlessly melts into the skin to smooth and illuminate for a gorgeous glow. Inspired by the Brazilian obsession with visibly glowing skin, this radiant oil wraps the body with a sensuous luscious shimmer while hydrating and leaving skin scented. From sunkissed to full-on flaunting, choose your move and your mood.
It’s the body illuminator, which sold out in its first week. The gel slicks across the skin, dispersing shimmer evenly for an ethereal sheen in the sunlight.
Instantly illuminate skin with the Pool Time Glowing Body Oil. Its nourishing blend of Macadamia, Jojoba, Apricot Kernel and Sunflower Oils delivers long-lasting hydration, while ultra-fine minerals glisten on the skin for a sun-kissed glow. Skin is left luminously smooth and gently fragranced with Summer Fridays’ signature summer scent of coconut, vanilla blossom and warm almond.
Glow under the warm rays of an endless summer with the Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Shimmering Oil Spray for Hair and Body. This luxurious shimmer spray hydrates and conditions dull, dry skin while delivering a lustrous golden sheen. Spray onto your legs, shoulders and décolletage to create the bronzed goddess look.
The Nuxe Shimmering Oil is a multi-purpose oil with a distinctive dry texture and inimitable scent that will soften, nourish, and illuminate your face, hair, and skin.
