Home > Beauty & Grooming > Skincare > 7 anti-pollution skincare products to fight that dreaded PM 2.5
7 anti-pollution skincare products to fight that dreaded PM 2.5
Beauty & Grooming
27 Dec 2021 04:53 PM

7 anti-pollution skincare products to fight that dreaded PM 2.5

Lisa Gries
Creative Content Director, Bangkok
7 anti-pollution skincare products to fight that dreaded PM 2.5
Beauty & Grooming
7 anti-pollution skincare products to fight that dreaded PM 2.5

If your face feels as congested as the traffic on Sukhumvit, we feel you.

PM 2.5 is back — as it was last year, as it was the year before that, and the year before that — and whilst we hate that we have to get used to terrible air quality, we want to make the best of the situation.

Ever the skincare aficionados, this means that we’ve been looking into anti-pollution and anti-congestion skincare for a while now. Especially designed for urbanites and specifically formulated to tackle the battlefield that is Bangkok air, these products were made to fight, protect, and prevent the troubles that come with pollution.

From detoxifying masks to oils and makeup, here’s our pick of the best anti-pollution skincare on the market right now.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: This Works via Facebook]

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok on 5 February 2021.

Jump To / Table of Contents

This Works Evening Detox Clay Mask

1 /7

This Works Evening Detox Clay Mask

Kaolin clay is a popular ingredient for face masks, and this one by This Works brings it together with Malachite for a nice 10-minute skin detox. Designed to exfoliate and protect against environmental aggressors, we like that the mask contains salicylic acid for extra benefits, and that it is especially apt for an evening pampering. The ingredients work their magic overnight to cleanse and purify and really maximise on that ‘beauty’ sleep.

This Works Evening Detox Clay Mask
Price
THB 1190
Shop now
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops Booster & Bronzer

2 /7

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops Booster & Bronzer

If you’re not one for bronzy glows, skip right on to the next one. However, if like us, you are one for bronzy glows: here’s an ideal product. Aiming to give you that “just-got-back-from-somewhere” bronzing glow, this Drunk Elephant booster is made with raw, unrefined cocoa to act as an antioxidant. It aims to mimic the benefits of Vitamin D (like from the sun, get it?), so it’s a bit like you went on a snazzy vacation — in a parallel universe where pollution is non-existent and the sun’s rays merely kiss your complexion.

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops Booster & Bronzer
Price
THB 1420
Shop now
Allies of Skin 1A All-Day Pollution Repair Mask

3 /7

Allies of Skin 1A All-Day Pollution Repair Mask

We’ve heard a lot of good stuff about this mask, made with 7 brighteners, 9 antioxidants, and a 16.5% repair complex. Scientific terms aside, they say it reduces signs of all stress, fatigue, late nights, and pollution, all in one product. Acting as a kind of breathable shield, the mask is packed with caffeine, moringa extract, raspberry seed oil, and açai oils to nourish and protect. It even contains niacinamide. If you know, you know.

Allies of Skin 1A All-Day Pollution Repair Mask
Price
THB 4250
Shop now
Givenchy Teint Couture City Balm Foundation

4 /7

Givenchy Teint Couture City Balm Foundation

For those days when you just want to throw on something that can do it all, opt for this Givenchy Teint Couture City Balm. The new hybrid foundation gives you a naturally radiant finish, alongside the full protection you need for everyday city life. It is specifically designed to protect the skin from pollution, blue light, and UV rays. A city balm for Bangkokians who still like to wear foundation.

Givenchy Teint Couture City Balm Foundation
Price
THB 2070
Shop now
Caudalie VineActiv Overnight Detox Oil

5 /7

Caudalie VineActiv Overnight Detox Oil

If you’re one of those people who loves a bit of oil in their PM routine, this one’s for you. The Caudalie VineActive Overnight Detox Oil is a dry oil that supports cell renewal and promotes detoxification. It penetrates deep into the skin while you sleep, flushing out dead skin cells and impurities, and all the muck and gunk from day-time pollution. You’ll wake up with a healthier and brighter complexion. Just be sure to apply this a little while before you actually go to sleep (you don’t want the goodness to go all over your pillow).

Caudalie VineActiv Overnight Detox Oil
Price
THB 2030
Shop now
Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Eye Cream

6 /7

Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Eye Cream

Don’t forget to take care of your eyes, too. This melting eye treatment has long been a favourite far and wide, and is also a beloved anti-pollution product. Using both prebiotic and probiotic ingredients, the eye cream by Peter Thomas Roth aims to reduce signs of environmental ageing using 3% Butterfly Ginger Root extract as a detoxifying agent. The result is a revitalised and re-energised eye area.

Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Eye Cream
Price
THB 2200
Shop now
FOREO Green Tea Purifying UFO Activated Mask

7 /7

FOREO Green Tea Purifying UFO Activated Mask

We end our list with one for FOREO fans. With the help of the UFO, this Green Tea Purifying mask essence uses green tea as its central antioxidant to leave skin feeling purified and refreshed. It is designed to combat environmental pollutants, oiliness, and even blemishes, and is applied on a dry face and neck using the UFO applicator. We recommend it not only as a way to switch up your masking routine, but also as a soothing way to wind down after a long day. Pollution, shmollution.

FOREO Green Tea Purifying UFO Activated Mask
Price
THB 700
Shop now
Skincare Beauty Environment pollution
Lisa Gries
Creative Content Director, Bangkok
Lisa loves to travel, and is always on the lookout for the world’s best nap spots. She’s a serious Asian art history nerd, and has a knack for languages and coffee table books. She hopes to publish her own novels one day, one of which will likely be called ‘All The Great Conversations I Had In A Bangkok Speakeasy.’ It’s a work in progress.
Travel Drinks Dining Watches

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.