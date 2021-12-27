7 anti-pollution skincare products to fight that dreaded PM 2.5

If your face feels as congested as the traffic on Sukhumvit, we feel you.
PM 2.5 is back — as it was last year, as it was the year before that, and the year before that — and whilst we hate that we have to get used to terrible air quality, we want to make the best of the situation.
Ever the skincare aficionados, this means that we’ve been looking into anti-pollution and anti-congestion skincare for a while now. Especially designed for urbanites and specifically formulated to tackle the battlefield that is Bangkok air, these products were made to fight, protect, and prevent the troubles that come with pollution.
From detoxifying masks to oils and makeup, here’s our pick of the best anti-pollution skincare on the market right now.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: This Works via Facebook]
This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok on 5 February 2021.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- This Works Evening Detox Clay Mask
- Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops Booster & Bronzer
- Allies of Skin 1A All-Day Pollution Repair Mask
- Givenchy Teint Couture City Balm Foundation
- Caudalie VineActiv Overnight Detox Oil
- Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Eye Cream
- FOREO Green Tea Purifying UFO Activated Mask
Kaolin clay is a popular ingredient for face masks, and this one by This Works brings it together with Malachite for a nice 10-minute skin detox. Designed to exfoliate and protect against environmental aggressors, we like that the mask contains salicylic acid for extra benefits, and that it is especially apt for an evening pampering. The ingredients work their magic overnight to cleanse and purify and really maximise on that ‘beauty’ sleep.
If you’re not one for bronzy glows, skip right on to the next one. However, if like us, you are one for bronzy glows: here’s an ideal product. Aiming to give you that “just-got-back-from-somewhere” bronzing glow, this Drunk Elephant booster is made with raw, unrefined cocoa to act as an antioxidant. It aims to mimic the benefits of Vitamin D (like from the sun, get it?), so it’s a bit like you went on a snazzy vacation — in a parallel universe where pollution is non-existent and the sun’s rays merely kiss your complexion.
We’ve heard a lot of good stuff about this mask, made with 7 brighteners, 9 antioxidants, and a 16.5% repair complex. Scientific terms aside, they say it reduces signs of all stress, fatigue, late nights, and pollution, all in one product. Acting as a kind of breathable shield, the mask is packed with caffeine, moringa extract, raspberry seed oil, and açai oils to nourish and protect. It even contains niacinamide. If you know, you know.
For those days when you just want to throw on something that can do it all, opt for this Givenchy Teint Couture City Balm. The new hybrid foundation gives you a naturally radiant finish, alongside the full protection you need for everyday city life. It is specifically designed to protect the skin from pollution, blue light, and UV rays. A city balm for Bangkokians who still like to wear foundation.
If you’re one of those people who loves a bit of oil in their PM routine, this one’s for you. The Caudalie VineActive Overnight Detox Oil is a dry oil that supports cell renewal and promotes detoxification. It penetrates deep into the skin while you sleep, flushing out dead skin cells and impurities, and all the muck and gunk from day-time pollution. You’ll wake up with a healthier and brighter complexion. Just be sure to apply this a little while before you actually go to sleep (you don’t want the goodness to go all over your pillow).
Don’t forget to take care of your eyes, too. This melting eye treatment has long been a favourite far and wide, and is also a beloved anti-pollution product. Using both prebiotic and probiotic ingredients, the eye cream by Peter Thomas Roth aims to reduce signs of environmental ageing using 3% Butterfly Ginger Root extract as a detoxifying agent. The result is a revitalised and re-energised eye area.
We end our list with one for FOREO fans. With the help of the UFO, this Green Tea Purifying mask essence uses green tea as its central antioxidant to leave skin feeling purified and refreshed. It is designed to combat environmental pollutants, oiliness, and even blemishes, and is applied on a dry face and neck using the UFO applicator. We recommend it not only as a way to switch up your masking routine, but also as a soothing way to wind down after a long day. Pollution, shmollution.