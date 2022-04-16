6 exfoliators to up your skincare game and achieve smoother skin

Your skincare routine isn’t complete without chemical exfoliants. They have grown from a skincare fad to a daily essential and it’s about time they find room in your vanity for products of this nature. Here are our favourite chemical exfoliants on the market at the minute.

If you aren’t aware about what they are, here’s the lowdown: chemical exfoliants are a type of active acid-based ingredient that renew your skin in a manner far less harsh than a peel or a physical exfoliant — recall the rock-hard granules in a St. Ives’ Apricot Scrub.

There are different strains of it, each designed to remove impurities from your skin in a unique manner. Commonly labelled as AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids), BHAs (beta hydroxy acids) or PHAs (poly hydroxy acids) on products, chemical exfoliants absolve your complexion from a whole host of issues ranging from acne, problematic pores, visible signs of ageing and more.

We once delved deep into the category of products, explaining what each acid is exactly and how they help your skin (read all about that here). Now, with every skincare manufacturer proffering chemical exfoliants in one form or another, it’s time to zone in on the products themselves. Which one should you buy and which suits your needs best?

We have figured out the best, qualified by our own experience of the product and user reviews on the Internet. Just remember, your mileage may vary after use. From cleansing pads, masks, serums and the like, here are the best chemical exfoliants in every format to get you on the road to baby-smooth skin.

[Hero Image Credit: Dermalogica; Featured Image Credit: Tatcha]

How to choose exfoliators as per skin type

Exfoliating is super essential for a healthy skin however, it’s also important that you choose one according to your skin type. Here’s all that you need to know.

1. Oily Skin- An exfoliant that’s formulated with salicylic acid works well for people with oily and acne prone skin type.

2. Dry Skin- Exfoliating is a must for people with dry skin as it would not only rid you of dead skin and flakiness but also provide hydration. Hence, choose an exfoliant that’s enriched with glycolic acid as it will not only nourish your skin but also boost its collagen production.

3. Sensitive Skin- For people with a sensitive skin type, an exfoliator with lactic acid would do wonders and provide just the right hydration it needs.

4. Combination / Normal Skin- Since this skin type is a mix of both dry and oily, you can alternate between products rich in salicylic acid and glycolic acid.

The best chemical exfoliators to try