6 exfoliators to up your skincare game and achieve smoother skin

Your skincare routine isn’t complete without chemical exfoliants. They have grown from a skincare fad to a daily essential and it’s about time they find room in your vanity for products of this nature. Here are our favourite chemical exfoliants on the market at the minute.
If you aren’t aware about what they are, here’s the lowdown: chemical exfoliants are a type of active acid-based ingredient that renew your skin in a manner far less harsh than a peel or a physical exfoliant — recall the rock-hard granules in a St. Ives’ Apricot Scrub.
There are different strains of it, each designed to remove impurities from your skin in a unique manner. Commonly labelled as AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids), BHAs (beta hydroxy acids) or PHAs (poly hydroxy acids) on products, chemical exfoliants absolve your complexion from a whole host of issues ranging from acne, problematic pores, visible signs of ageing and more.
We once delved deep into the category of products, explaining what each acid is exactly and how they help your skin (read all about that here). Now, with every skincare manufacturer proffering chemical exfoliants in one form or another, it’s time to zone in on the products themselves. Which one should you buy and which suits your needs best?
We have figured out the best, qualified by our own experience of the product and user reviews on the Internet. Just remember, your mileage may vary after use. From cleansing pads, masks, serums and the like, here are the best chemical exfoliants in every format to get you on the road to baby-smooth skin.
How to choose exfoliators as per skin type
Exfoliating is super essential for a healthy skin however, it’s also important that you choose one according to your skin type. Here’s all that you need to know.
1. Oily Skin- An exfoliant that’s formulated with salicylic acid works well for people with oily and acne prone skin type.
2. Dry Skin- Exfoliating is a must for people with dry skin as it would not only rid you of dead skin and flakiness but also provide hydration. Hence, choose an exfoliant that’s enriched with glycolic acid as it will not only nourish your skin but also boost its collagen production.
3. Sensitive Skin- For people with a sensitive skin type, an exfoliator with lactic acid would do wonders and provide just the right hydration it needs.
4. Combination / Normal Skin- Since this skin type is a mix of both dry and oily, you can alternate between products rich in salicylic acid and glycolic acid.
The best chemical exfoliators to try
Appropriate for normal, dry, oily and combination skin types, this potent chemical exfoliant manages skin concerns like uneven skin texture and tone, pigmentation and dark spots, dullness and visible pores. It’s formulated with 10% AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) that improves skin’s moisture levels while reducing the look of pores and dark spots.
Furthermore, fruit enzymes and extracts together help purify, clarify and smoothen the skin. The applicator is reusable and provides gentle physical exfoliation that lends you a soft and radiant looking skin.
The Daily Microfoliant by Dermalogica is a rice-based enzyme powder enriched with a botanical brightening complex of phytic acid that does wonders to your skin. This exfoliator helps you achieve a brighter and smoother skin everyday by managing uneven skin tone and dullness. The presence of colloidal oatmeal and allantoin helps calm the skin. The exfoliant is suitable for all skin types.
A gentle exfoliating toner that refreshes and softens your skin, this clarifying treatment has a blend of AHA, BHA and other botanical ingredients. Together they help in improving the skin’s texture, eliminating impurities, controlling pores, hydrating the skin and increasing its vitality.
To reap its benefits, apply it on your skin with a cotton pad and swipe it over for soft exfoliation.
The Ordinary toning solution with 7% glycolic acid offers mild exfoliation whilst improving the radiance and managing the uneven skin texture. The formula also contains tasmanian pepperberry, aloe vera, ginseng and amino acids that support skin improvement. The solution is suitable for oily, dry, normal and combination skin types and is free from parabens and sulphate.
The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder by Tatcha is a water-activated exfoliator consisting of silk proteins and Japanese rice bran. It turns into a creamy cloud-like foam providing a smooth polish and healthy glow. While the presence of papaya enzyme promotes skin turnover, the pH neutral formula with amino acids cleanses skin while maintaining its moisture levels.
The formula also contains Hadasei-3 (a trio of fermented Japanese superfoods like green tea, algae and rice) that restores skin’s radiance and health. This exfoliant fights skin concerns like dullness, uneven texture and pores and is suitable for combination to dry skin.
Give your skin the love it needs with this face wash scrub that does the work of both cleanser and exfoliant. While it removes dirt, excess oil and makeup without stripping the skin of its natural moisture, it also refines the look of pores to lend a smooth and brighter-looking skin. The formulation of this cleanser is a rich blend of sugar crystals, grapeseed oil, strawberry extract and soap berry peel extract.
FAQs
Which chemical exfoliators are best for beginners?
The key to picking the best chemical exfoliators is figuring out your skin type and skin concerns. Whether you should opt for an AHA-rich or BHA-rich exfoliant or you can use a combination of both depends on your skin.
You can start out with cleansers that have these ingredients in their formulations and then switch to scrubs and exfoliants. However, since you’re introducing chemical exfoliants to your skin, it is important to do it slowly but consistently.
Are chemical exfoliators better than natural exfoliators?
Both natural and chemical exfoliators have their own benefits and uses and one can incorporate them in their routine as per their preferences. While using chemical exfoliators might be good for your face, especially for sensitive skin, your body needs exfoliation too. And physical scrubbing makes for a great choice for that.
Which is the most gentle chemical exfoliator?
While AHAs like glycolic acid and lactic acid both make for gentle chemical exfoliants, lactic acid is the most gentle one. It has soothing properties and a moisturising effect that suits even sensitive skin. Hence, look for an exfoliant that’s rich in that component.
How to exfoliate your face?
People with dry or sensitive skin types should avoid physical exfoliation (scrubbing) as it can further irritate and harm the skin. They should rather opt for chemical exfoliants like glycolic acid and lactic acid. On the other hand, people with oily or normal skin can choose both physical and chemical exfoliation.
For scrubbing, you can use a brush, a sponge or a glove to manually exfoliate. Whereas for chemical exfoliation, use a cotton pad to dab and wipe it all over your face. In case it’s in a cleanser form, use it like a normal face wash on damp skin.
How often should I exfoliate my face?
You can exfoliate your face two-three times a week. If your skin is prone to irritation and redness, once or twice a week is enough.
