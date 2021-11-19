The best makeup removers, as per your skin type

While wearing makeup can enhance our features and add that ‘oomph’ factor to our overall look, we all know its downside. At the end of a tiring day, getting rid of all those layers of makeup can be a drag. That’s where makeup removers come in, and yet, their efficacy differs from face to face. Her are the best makeup removers for your skin type.

There are days when you have managed to get most of the makeup off but that heavy matte lipstick or your signature winged liner becomes the actual struggle to take off. Pigmented products cling on to your skin, making you scrub and rinse your face endlessly, which affects your skin’s natural barriers and pH levels. Another problem with using makeup is no matter how lazy or exhausted you are, you can’t go to sleep without taking it off. Leaving it on overnight can wreak havoc on your skin, resulting in a range of skin problems.

Fret not. This is what the best makeup removers are for. You’ll be amazed to know the wonders that a makeup remover can do to your skin besides its primary task. From premature ageing and acne breakouts to rashes or irritation, your makeup remover can safeguard your skin from a host of concerns. Additionally, it also helps retain your skin’s natural moisture, making you look radiant.

If you wish for healthy skin, makeup removal should be a part of your daily skincare regime. It not only washes away cosmetics but also minimises the risk of developing many skin problems. Practising deep cleansing, in fact, rids your pores of excess oil, debris and dead skin cells. Regular massage also stimulates microcirculation, allowing your skin to breathe.

Now, if you’re wondering about the side effects, there’s nothing to worry about. The market is flooded with various types of makeup removers that are specially curated with select ingredients to suit different skin types and conditions, be it oily, sensitive, dry, combination, or with or without acne.

There are plenty of reasons to add makeup removal into your beauty routine. Then why wait? Let’s look at some of the best makeup removers available in the market.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Glossier]

Best makeup removers as per skin type