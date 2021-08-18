The best moisturisers for men, according to skin type

Regardless of gender, moisturisers are crucial in keeping skin healthy. Yet whilst women have plenty of moisturising options, there are fewer options available for men specifically.

A man’s skincare regimen is no longer just about cleansing and shaving. Whether it’s daytime or nighttime, men’s moisturisers are an essential item to refresh, replenish, and renew your mind and skin. They hydrate, repair, and soothe your skin. If you’re looking for a new moisturiser and are unsure of your best fit, here we’ve listed the best moisturisers for men that you can shop according to your skin type.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Shiseido]