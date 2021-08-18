The best moisturisers for men, according to skin type

Regardless of gender, moisturisers are crucial in keeping skin healthy. Yet whilst women have plenty of moisturising options, there are fewer options available for men specifically.
A man’s skincare regimen is no longer just about cleansing and shaving. Whether it’s daytime or nighttime, men’s moisturisers are an essential item to refresh, replenish, and renew your mind and skin. They hydrate, repair, and soothe your skin. If you’re looking for a new moisturiser and are unsure of your best fit, here we’ve listed the best moisturisers for men that you can shop according to your skin type.
CLINIQUE for Men Oil Control Mattifying Moisturiser
The CLINIQUE for Men Oil Control Mattifying Moisturiser delivers a matte and shine-free look. Whilst it effectively regulates sebum production, this oil-free hydrator also improves the skin’s moisture barriers and delivers a moisture boost to your skin. What’s more, it is free of fragrance, parabens, and phthalates too.
Shiseido Men Total Revitalizer Cream
Ageing skin will no longer be bothering you when you give the Shiseido Men Total Revitalizer Cream a try. This high-performance cream fortifies the skin’s defence system to ward off signs of ageing, roughness, and flakiness. Moreover, the marine complex system helps to reveal rejuvenated and youthful skin.
KIEHL’s Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
KIEHL’s Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men is a perfect moisturiser your sensitive skin will thank you for. This lightweight moisturiser is rich in caffeine and Vitamin C that revives the tired skin and promotes instant absorption, leaving your skin fresh and comfortable. It’s one of their best-selling moisturisers for a reason.
Laneige Homme Active Water Moisturiser
Made with Laneige Homme’s patented anti-dryness technology, the dual structure of the Laneige Homme Active Water Moisturiser is highly effective in barricading the evaporation of the skin’s moisture. It’s loaded with minerals from seawater that re-energises and keeps the skin intensely hydrated all day long without excessive grease.
Biotherm Homme Excell Brightening Peeling Moisturiser
The Biotherm Homme Excell Brightening Peeling Moisturiser gives you the healthy-looking skin you desire. The wonderful combination of the brightening complex and the bio-peel agents help to revitalise dull skin as well as fade acne scars and dark spots. You’ll love the way it makes your skin glow and look more supple, too.
Lab Series PRO LS All-In-One Face Treatment
You have to check out the PRO LS All-In-One Face Treatment from the Lab Series. It is an investment-worthy moisturiser that checks multiple items off your skincare list. Whether it’s immediate soothing, damage repair, instant moisture, or oil control, this men skincare expert can make your life so much easier. It’s a skin replenisher that you’ll regret skipping, and a great all-rounder if you don’t know where to begin.
