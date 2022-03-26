8 refreshing face mists to keep you cool in the Thai summer heat

As temperatures in Thailand keep increasing and summer is approaching in full swing, these face mists will keep you cool and collected throughout the hottest time of the year.

The sweltering heat of summer has now made us put more effort into keeping our makeup rom looking like a melted Picasso painting. Besides retreating to your air-conditioned home, try adding these face mists to your beauty arsenal.

We’ve got you covered with the finest mists that’ll uplift and refresh your skin, whether you’re trying to calm irritated skin, brighten a dull, dry complexion, or want to beat the heat and boost your mood. So, keep your cool this summer with our round-up of the best products.

The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.