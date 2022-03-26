8 refreshing face mists to keep you cool in the Thai summer heat

As temperatures in Thailand keep increasing and summer is approaching in full swing, these face mists will keep you cool and collected throughout the hottest time of the year.
The sweltering heat of summer has now made us put more effort into keeping our makeup rom looking like a melted Picasso painting. Besides retreating to your air-conditioned home, try adding these face mists to your beauty arsenal.
We’ve got you covered with the finest mists that’ll uplift and refresh your skin, whether you’re trying to calm irritated skin, brighten a dull, dry complexion, or want to beat the heat and boost your mood. So, keep your cool this summer with our round-up of the best products.
The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.
The best face mists to keep your skin fresh and hydrated this summer
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist
- Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist
- Drunk Elephant Sweet Biome Fermented Sake Spray
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs, and Rose Water
- PIXI Rose Glow Mist
- Fresh Vitamin Nectar Antioxidant Face Mist
- Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
- L'Oreal Paris UV Perfect Aqua Essence City UV Mist Sunscreen with SPF 50+
Elizabeth Arden’s ultra-fine Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist, infused with açai berry and energising caffeine, instantly hydrates and brightens dull, tired skin.
Glow Recipe’s juicy facial mist will have you glowing in no time. It not only smells delicious thanks to the watermelon, but it also keeps skin looking plump with hyaluronic acid and hibiscus flower AHA.
Drunk Elephant’s restorative spray will protect your skin from the elements. Its formula includes fermented sake, which helps to improve your skin’s barrier and protect it from environmental factors.
Mist your face with the pro-favourite Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water to get a major glow in seconds. It’s made from gardenia, rose, and aloe vera and is popular among makeup artists and aestheticians.
5 /8
The dual-phase nourishing elixir has an incredible list of ingredients, including a combination of flower oils, essential fatty acids, and antioxidants. Rose oil soothes, heals, and moisturises the skin (ideal for people who suffer from redness, irritation, acne, or Rosacea), leaving it with a natural ‘lit from within’ glow. It also works as a lightweight, moisturising primer, an invisible shield against free radicals, a midday make-up refresher, and a frizzy flyaway hair tamer.
“Fresh” and “face mist” go along like vitamins C and E, which is to say, extremely well. This revitalising Fresh Vitamin Nectar Antioxidant Face Mist has skin-brightening nutrients derived from citrus fruit, as well as a magnesium and zinc blend to help snap sleep-deprived skin back into shape.
The superfine mist, made with hydrating squalane, anti-inflammatory green tea leaf extract and silk extract, should be a staple in your skincare routines for this very reason.
It contains Mexoryl SX/XL filters enhanced with long UVA filters that provide photo-stable broad-spectrum protection and anti-oxidant complex via Vitamin E with Detoxyl that known to help to neutralize free radicals and city aggressions. This is the first ultra-light UV mist for the face in a refreshing flash dry watery texture with 12-hour long-lasting UV Protection. It is Sweatproof, non-sticky, non-greasy, hydrates skin.