The best retinol products to help fight acne

If you’re looking to get rid of acne, we suggest adding retinol to your skincare routine. Here’s everything you need to know and the best retinol products to shop.

Tea tree oil, salicylic acid, and benzoyl peroxide. If you’ve had acne since you were old enough to get a learner’s permit, you’d be able to name the active component in any given acne remedy in the drugstore aisle. Not to disparage your favourite spot treatment, but if they worked for everyone, we’d all have the flawless skin of our dreams. That, however, is not the case. If you’ve had acne for years and haven’t seen any change, it’s time to call in the big guns—we’re talking retinol for acne.

Retinol has several advantages; in fact, many dermatologists advise their patients that if they do nothing else, they should use retinol and sunscreen. Retinol, according to experts, reduces the function of overactive oil glands and unclogs pores. This helps to cleanse the skin, making pores look smaller, and prevents acne. Furthermore, it may increase the potency of active ingredients in other acne-fighting medications, so if used in conjunction with other cleansers, you may experience enhanced benefits.

A retinoid may help if you have moderate to severe acne that hasn’t improved with other treatments. Retinoids, when applied to the skin, can clear pores, allowing other medicated creams and gels to operate more effectively. They also help to prevent acne breakouts by keeping dead skin cells from clogging pores. They may minimise the production of acne scars by clearing acne and reducing breakouts.

How to use: Apply a pea-sized drop of retinoid cream on your skin once a day, 20 to 30 minutes after washing your face.

What else you should know: When you first start using retinoids, you may notice redness, peeling, or exacerbation of your acne. You may reduce this by using the product every other day until your body adapts, or mixing it with moisturiser.

How to pick the best retinol product for acne?

According to experts, retinol comes in a variety of strengths, the most frequent of which are 1%, 0.5%, 0.3%, and 0.25%. If your product’s label does not state the percentage of retinol, it typically implies the concentration is less than.25%, which may not provide you with the full benefits of retinol. To be effective, studies suggest that you should use at least 0.25 percent retinol or 0.025 percent tretinoin, thus experts recommend buying a product that specifies the percentage.

When selecting a retinol product, experts recommend starting with the lowest dosage and working your way up. Another thing to consider is your skin type. If you have thick or oily skin, use a higher-strength product. Start with the lower-strength option if you have thin or dry skin.

Do retinoids work for every type of acne?

Anyone who experiences breakouts is aware that there are several types of acne. The good news is that retinoids are effective on all of them. Born with oily skin, enlarged pores, and a predisposition for breakouts? Retinoids are effective. It is keratolytic, which means it dissolves dead skin layers, according to experts. By doing so, you encourage new skin layers to develop that are smoother and softer. If you have blackheads and whiteheads, retinoids will burst out the keratin that is obstructing your pores. In the case of inflammatory red bumps and pustules, retinol exfoliates the dead skin, making it easier for other acne topicals to penetrate your skin.

Side effects of using retinol

Start slowly, whether you’re using a retinoid or a retinol. Experts recommend starting with every three nights and gradually increasing to nightly use. It is typical for your skin to experience flaking or dryness when adapting to it. Buffering, or layering a retinol product between two layers of moisturiser, can also help to reduce retinol burn. Experts believe that four to six weeks of consistent, nightly usage will provide results.

You may also have more breakouts if you begin using retinoids. Maintain your calm and stick with it. Experts say, it’s common to see acne worsen before it improves, since retinoids can trigger a mass ‘purge.’ As skin cell turnover accelerates, new clogs rise to the top. Unfortunately, your only option is to wait. This improves once the comedones are expelled and the retinoid has had a chance to restore skin cell turnover in the follicle.

[Hero and featured image credit: Drunk Elephant]