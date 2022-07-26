The best sunscreens for combination skin (and where to shop)

When it comes to skincare and makeup, having combination skin can be rather complicated to deal with.
Why? You’ve likely heard of oily or dry skin, but do you know what combination skin is? It refers to having both dry and oily areas on the face. Typically, when parts of your forehead, nose and chin – forming the T-zone – are oily and the areas along your hairline, cheeks and jaws are dry, it means you have combination skin. With this skin type, you need to be extra careful when picking sunscreen lotions or creams, considering not every product will give you desired results.
But when it comes to protecting our skins from the sun, knowing what skin type you are, and the sunscreens that best fit that skin type.
A combination skin type is just as common and important to get acquainted with, especially while trying to find the best sunscreen lotion or cream from the long list of options in supermarket aisles.
If you don’t know where to begin, here’s a quick guide that will come in handy.
How to choose sunscreen for combination skin
The best sunscreen for combination skin is one that has hydrating properties but is also oil free. However, moisturising is necessary to maintain your skin’s overall health, no matter what type of skin you have. So, pick a sunscreen that is specially formulated for combination skin, is lightweight, and doesn’t clog pores. You can pair this up with a face wash for oily skin to avoid the same. Having said that, if you are unsure about your skin type, you can consult a dermatologist and seek their advice on what products to use.
Those who are certain about having combination skin can go for gel-based sunscreens that are usually oil-free and provide a matte finish. These solutions not only shield your skin from harsh Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays, but also deeply nourish it to lock in moisture and enhance your skin’s glow.
The market is rife with several skincare products, and it can be a challenge to choose the best one among them. To make things easier for you, we have shortlisted some of the most effective sunscreens by trusted brands.
The best sunscreens for combination skin
If you’re looking for a lightweight sunscreen, here it is. Neutrogena’s broad-spectrum SPF 50 sun guard gel ensures protection against UVA and UVB rays. You can have a fun day at the beach or take a dip in the pool with this formula on since it is water-resistant. It’ll keep your skin hydrated and fresh for hours, without leaving a white cast or clogging pores.
Image: Courtesy Neutrogena
Clinique leverages the innovative SolarSmart Technology to create this delicate sunscreen that’s rich in antioxidants. The solution is safe for sensitive skin and works like magic on combination skin. As it is a lightweight formula and oil free, it does not clog your pores. On the contrary, the cream effectively repairs sun-damaged skin and reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and other signs of ageing.
Image: Courtesy Clinique
Let your skin flourish even when it is exposed to UV rays and air pollutants. Try out this broad-spectrum sunscreen from Minimalist packed with the goodness of vitamins and antioxidants. Watch your skin transform as it repairs your cells and soothes your facial muscles. The product is non-comedogenic and prevents excess oil from clogging your pores.
Image: Courtesy Minimalist
Re’equil’s SPF 50 sunscreen gel does wonders on both dry and oily skin by minimising damage caused by UV exposure. The solution leaves a velvety finish, making your skin feel smooth to the touch. It’s also sweat- and water-resistant, so there’s nothing to worry about even if you wear it while going for a swim.
Image: Courtesy Re’equil
Plum prioritises sustainability and efficacy, which are evident in its product and packaging. Check out the new SPF-50 day cream that gives a matte finish and provides long-lasting protection against the sun. The solution is infused with the calming essence of chamomile and white tea that heals sunburns and fades tanning. It has a lightweight formula and the broad-spectrum SPF provides excellent protection to all skin types.
Image: Courtesy Plum
Lotus Herbals’ skincare products are loaded with ingredients that benefit the skin, and this gel-based sunscreen is no exception. The formula, infused with horse chestnut, vanilla and comfrey, nourishes the skin to prevent sunburns and irritation. It blends evenly into your skin to bring out its lost glow. Apply this lightweight lotion to your face and look flawlessly radiant through the day.
Image: Courtesy Lotus Herbals
Hero Image Credit: Ron Lach/Pexels; Feature Image Credit: Juriel Majeed/Unsplash