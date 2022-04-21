The best sunscreen for people with oily skin types

Here’s how to choose the best sunscreen for oily skin, as well as the best formulas to try right now.

The thought of putting sunscreen on can sometimes be a little bit unappealing for people with oily skin. Chances are you’re on the anti-SPF bus because you’ve spent your whole life dealing with greasy, heavy, and pore-clogging formulations. But we’re here to tell you that sunscreens for your skin type do exist.

How to choose sunscreen for oily skin?

With any sunscreen, it’s critical to choose one with a high enough SPF, since the SPF 15 you’ve been slapping on isn’t going to cut it. For regular daily use, experts normally suggest SPF 30 or higher. If you’re going to spend more time outdoors, it is recommended to use at least SPF 50. However, if you have oily skin, there are a few more factors to consider in addition to SPF.

Choose a lightweight formula

Think gel creams, serums, and sheer lotions. If you don’t want your face to look slick by midday, choose any sunscreen with a lightweight texture. Powder-based sunscreens, according to experts, are also a good alternative to put over a sunscreen to help with shine. The formula you choose—chemical-only, mineral-only, or a combination of the two—is ultimately a matter of personal choice and what feels light on your skin.

Choose oil-free options

It may seem obvious, but you’d be shocked how many sunscreens for oily skin include pore-clogging oils. Comedogenic ingredients, such as isopropyl myristate, isopropyl palmitate, soybean oil, and coconut oil, are advised to be avoided by experts. Look for oil-free and non-comedogenic labels. To make things even simpler, many beauty sites allow you to select “oil-free” as an ingredient choice while sorting through all of the alternatives, so make sure to turn it on before adding anything to your cart.

Keywords on label

Look for words like “mattifying,” “oil-absorbing,” “pore-minimizing,” “non-shiny,” and “blurring.” They’re frequently used on the labels, packaging, and/or product descriptions of sunscreens designed for oily skin.

The best sunscreens for oily skin