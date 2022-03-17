The best sunscreens to shop this summer, from creams to sprays

We love talking about it, we hate walking through it – it’s officially summer in Thailand. It’s time for new sunscreen shopping, and here are the best ones to add to cart.
Everyone’s favourite thing to talk about and everyone’s least favourite thing to experience is the heat of the summer in Thailand. Although it’s pretty much summer here all year round, from now until June is when the scorching heat is at its peak.
Other than sweating buckets and escaping to air-conditioned spaces, summer also translates to sunscreen shopping. #Hotgirlsummer has never been more apropos, and whilst you should be wearing sunscreen every day, there’s no time like the present to switch things up if you’re in search of something new. These sunscreens ensure that your skin is ready for the sunbeams, and perfectly protected. Here are the best sunscreens to shop this summer.
9 sunscreens to shop this summer
Supergoop! PLAY Antioxidant Mist with Vitamin C Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 50
If you’re one for sprays rather than lotions, we recommend opting for Supergoop!’s body sunscreen. The easy-to-apply body sunscreen spray is SPF 50, non-aerosol, water-resistant, and travel-friendly.
Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30 90ml
A sheer, physical sunscreen that delivers UVA/UVB protection and is formulated without any chemical screens or silicones, this sunscreen lotion with SPF 30 is good for daily use.
Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Biossance’s invisible sunscreen is designed for individuals with sensitive skin. This lightweight, hydrating zinc mineral sunscreen lotion blends in for all skin tones, and cools sun-stressed skin.
Shiseido Perfect UV Protector SPF 50+ PA++++ WetForce Multi Defense
Shiseido’s sunscreen protects the skin from UVA/UVB rays with its SPF 50+ PA++++ and WetForce technology. Plus, the light texture of this sunscreen makes it easy for the skin to absorb the cream without it getting greasy.
Anessa Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Spray N SPF 50+ PA++++
Next on the list, we’ve got another sunscreen spray, and this one’s for the face and the body. The benefits of Anessa’s product go beyond sun protection as it also nourishes and moisturises the skin.
Fenty Skin Hydra Vixor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Refill
If you prefer a lower SPF, here’s one to add to cart this summer. It’s oil-free, invisible on all skin tones, makeup-friendly, and claps back at dehydration, discolouration, and dark spots.
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++
We love Supergoop! products, so here’s another sunscreen to consider adding to cart. This innovative, antioxidant-rich, water-resistant, sweat-resistant cream is perfect as a daily primer as it offers not only sun protection, but also protection from the blue light emitted from screens.
Everyday Humans Resting Beach Face SPF30 Sunscreen Serum 50ml
For a fabulous and protected #RBF, opt for this Resting Beach Face sunscreen serum by Everyday Humans. The two-in-one sunscreen-moisturiser can be used as an everyday base layer as it is invisible, implements a fast-absorbing formula, and wards off pollution.
