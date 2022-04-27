6 watermelon-infused skincare products to sweeten up your summer

It’s not just the words from dermatologists, but even a global star like Harry Styles swear by the power of watermelon. Here are some of our favourite watermelong-infused skincare products to sweeten up your summer.
This juicy summer staple isn’t just a tasty treat, but it’s also loaded with skin and hair benefits. With all of the topical advantages of watermelon and watermelon seed oil, it’s no surprise that the fruit and its byproducts are popping in a variety of products, such as sheet masks, toners, and more. We’ve compiled a list of the top watermelon-infused skincare products you can find in Thailand.
Watermelon has high water content, but it also offers a lot of skin-friendly nutrients, including vitamin A, C, and E, beta carotene, and lycopene. With all of those beauty benefits, it’s no surprise that watermelon has been raging all season. As summer approaches, we think of bright, fun ingredients to integrate into our routines. Watermelon is a natural hydrator, so it’s ideal for providing lightweight hydration to the skin. It has also long been used in Korean skincare, which is always in vogue.
Best watermelon-infused skincare products
The Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial is destined to jump to the top of your skincare wishlist if you desire less visible pores, smoother skin, and a more even tone in only two weeks. This mask is formulated with hyaluronic acid-infused whipped clay that moisturises while cleaning your pores, so it won’t leave your face feeling tight or dry. It contains congestion-clearing chemical exfoliants (think: watermelon enzymes, beta and polyhydroxy acids) and blueberry seed powder to gently exfoliate the surface of your skin.
Nourish your pout with the tantalising taste of summer using the Burt’s Bees Watermelon Lip Balm. This hydrating lip balm is enhanced with a host of nurturing oils and butters to help defend against uncomfortable dryness. Fuelled by Coconut Oil alongside replenishing Fruit Extracts, the silky formula glides easily over rough, flaking areas and dries down to a soft matte finish.
Sometimes you want a moisturiser that’s more like a cold glass of water than heavy cream. The latter is Drunk Elephant’s B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Gel. The light gel includes B vitamins and watermelon rind to plump and moisturise your skin without feeling heavy. It’s light and refreshing, like a slice of watermelon on a hot summer day.
This ultra-thin, super-absorbent material absorbs three times more serum than a nonwoven fabric and absorbs the active ingredients more effectively to produce results in just five minutes! The Watermelon eye mask draws its ability to hydrate and soften skin from its high water, vitamin, and mineral content.
Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer is a luxuriously textured jelly-meets-balm moisturiser infused with honey and watermelon seed oil to lock in moisture for up to 24 hours and soothe the skin. It also includes ingredients that help minimise the appearance of hyperpigmentation and unevenness and brighten and visibly reduce the appearance of pores.
Formulated to promote bouncy, youthful skin, this lightweight gel serum is loaded with minerals, peptides and nutrients that help your skin thrive. This hydrating hero is giving new meaning to desert island skincare.
Hero Image: Courtesy Glow Recipe; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/skinjuice
The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.